 

Vesting of shares under the Company’s Long Term Incentive Plan and the Deferred Bonus Plan

17 March 2021

G4S PLC

(the “Company”)

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities ('PDMRs').

Vesting of shares under the Company’s Long Term Incentive Plan (“LTIP”) and the Deferred Bonus Plan

On 15 March 2021, the following ordinary shares in the Company were acquired by the following PDMRs within the Company, due to the vesting of shares under the following share plans:

  • the LTIP awarded in 2018,
  • the Deferred Bonus Plan in respect of the 2017 annual bonus
Number of shares Vesting LTIP Deferred Bonus Plan
Name of PDMR/ Executive director Role    
Ashley Almanza Chief Executive Officer 229,775 174,576
Tim Weller Chief Financial Officer 125,920 79,001
Mel Brooks Regional President – Africa 45,117 n/a
John Kenning Regional CEO –  Americas 75,419 55,431
Graham Levinsohn Regional CEO – UK & Middle East 62,584 42,885
Søren Lundsberg-Nielsen Group General Counsel 51,893 30,963
Jesus Rosano Global EVP, Growth Technology & Innovation

  		53,695 23,529
Stephane Verdoy Regional CEO – Europe

  		37,395 18,139
Sanjay Verma Regional President – Asia

  		46,024 n/a
Debbie Walker Group Corporate Affairs Director 38,975 18,787

In each case sufficient numbers of such shares were sold to pay for tax and other contributions due in respect of the release of the shares. 

After these sales, the PDMRs retained the following numbers of shares from the vesting:

Name of PDMR Role Number of shares retained after sale for tax purposes
Ashley Almanza Chief Executive Officer 214,305
Tim Weller Chief Financial Officer 108,607
Mel Brooks Regional President – Africa 24,814
John Kenning Regional CEO –  Americas 98,987
Graham Levinsohn Regional CEO – UK & Middle East 55,486
Søren Lundsberg-Nielsen Group General Counsel 45,570
Jesus Rosano Global EVP, Growth Technology & Innovation 35,885
Stephane Verdoy Regional CEO - Europe 36,672
Sanjay Verma Regional President – Asia 39,120
Debbie Walker Group Corporate Affairs Director 30,613

The attached notifications, which have been made in accordance with the requirements of the UK Market Abuse Regulation, provide further details.

1.
Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them (‘PCA’)
a)
Name
Ashley Almanza
2.
Reason for Notification
a)
Position/status
Chief Executive Officer/PDMR
b)
Initial notification/ amendment
Initial notification
3.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
G4S plc
b)
LEI
549300L3KWKK8X35QR12
4.
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the
financial instrument

Identification code
Ordinary shares of 25 pence each

GB00B01FL62
b)
Nature of the
Transaction
Acquisition of shares following vesting of the 2018 LTIP award and the vesting of  the Deferred Bonus Plan award in respect of the 2017 annual bonus
             

c)
Price(s) and Volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)
nil 404,351

d)
Aggregated
Information

Aggregated volume Price
N/A single transactions

GBP - Pound Sterling  
e)
Date of the Transaction
15 March 2021
f)
Place of the Transaction
Outside a trading venue

1.
Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them (‘PCA’)
a)
Name
Ashley Almanza
2.
Reason for Notification
a)
Position/status
Chief Executive Officer/PDMR
b)
Initial notification/ amendment
Initial notification
3.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
G4S plc
b)
LEI
549300L3KWKK8X35QR12
4.
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the
financial instrument

Identification code
Ordinary shares of 25 pence each

GB00B01FL62
b)
Nature of the
Transaction
Sale of a sufficient number of shares from the vesting of the 2018 LTIP and the 2017 Deferred Bonus plan to satisfy tax and NI liabilities

c)
Price(s) and Volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)
242.70 190,046

d)
Aggregated
Information

Aggregated volume Price
N/A single transactions

GBP - Pound Sterling  
e)
Date of the Transaction
15 March 2021
f)
Place of the Transaction
Outside a trading venue

1.
Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them (‘PCA’)
a)
Name
Tim Weller
2.
Reason for Notification
a)
Position/status
Chief Financial Officer/PDMR
b)
Initial notification/ amendment
Initial notification
3.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
G4S plc
b)
LEI
549300L3KWKK8X35QR12
4.
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the
financial instrument

Identification code
Ordinary shares of 25 pence each

GB00B01FL62
b)
Nature of the
Transaction
Acquisition of shares following vesting of the 2018 LTIP award and the vesting of  the Deferred Bonus Plan award in respect of the 2017 annual bonus
             

c)
Price(s) and Volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)
nil 204,921

d)
Aggregated
Information

Aggregated volume Price
N/A single transactions

GBP - Pound Sterling  
e)
Date of the Transaction
15 March 2021
f)
Place of the Transaction
Outside a trading venue

1.
Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them (‘PCA’)
a)
Name
Tim Weller
2.
Reason for Notification
a)
Position/status
Chief Financial Officer/PDMR
b)
Initial notification/ amendment
Initial notification
3.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
G4S plc
b)
LEI
549300L3KWKK8X35QR12
4.
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the
financial instrument

Identification code
Ordinary shares of 25 pence each

GB00B01FL62
b)
Nature of the
Transaction
Sale of a sufficient number of shares from the vesting of the 2018 LTIP and the 2017 Deferred Bonus plan to satisfy tax and NI liabilities

c)
Price(s) and Volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)
242.70 96,314

d)
Aggregated
Information

Aggregated volume Price
N/A single transactions

GBP - Pound Sterling  
e)
Date of the Transaction
15 March 2021
f)
Place of the Transaction
Outside a trading venue

1.
Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them (‘PCA’)
a)
Name
Mel Brooks
2.
Reason for Notification
a)
Position/status
Regional President – Africa /PDMR
b)
Initial notification/ amendment
Initial notification
3.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
G4S plc
b)
LEI
549300L3KWKK8X35QR12
4.
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the
financial instrument

Identification code
Ordinary shares of 25 pence each

GB00B01FL62
b)
Nature of the
Transaction
Acquisition of shares following vesting of the 2018 LTIP award and the vesting of  the Deferred Bonus Plan award in respect of the 2017 annual bonus
             

c)
Price(s) and Volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)
nil 45,117

d)
Aggregated
Information

Aggregated volume Price
N/A single transactions

GBP - Pound Sterling  
e)
Date of the Transaction
15 March 2021
f)
Place of the Transaction
Outside a trading venue

1.
Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them (‘PCA’)
a)
Name
Mel Brooks
2.
Reason for Notification
a)
Position/status
Regional President – Africa /PDMR
b)
Initial notification/ amendment
Initial notification
3.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
G4S plc
b)
LEI
549300L3KWKK8X35QR12
4.
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the
financial instrument

Identification code
Ordinary shares of 25 pence each

GB00B01FL62
b)
Nature of the
Transaction
Sale of a sufficient number of shares from the vesting of the 2018 LTIP and the 2017 Deferred Bonus plan to satisfy tax and NI liabilities

c)
Price(s) and Volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)
242.70 20,303

d)
Aggregated
Information

Aggregated volume Price
N/A single transactions

GBP - Pound Sterling  
e)
Date of the Transaction
15 March 2021
f)
Place of the Transaction
Outside a trading venue

1.
Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them (‘PCA’)
a)
Name
John Kenning
2.
Reason for Notification
a)
Position/status
Regional CEO –  Americas/PDMR
b)
Initial notification/ amendment
Initial notification
3.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
G4S plc
b)
LEI
549300L3KWKK8X35QR12
4.
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the
financial instrument

Identification code
Ordinary shares of 25 pence each

GB00B01FL62
b)
Nature of the
Transaction
Acquisition of shares following vesting of the 2018 LTIP award and the vesting of  the Deferred Bonus Plan award in respect of the 2017 annual bonus
             

c)
Price(s) and Volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)
nil 130,850

d)
Aggregated
Information

Aggregated volume Price
N/A single transactions

GBP - Pound Sterling  
e)
Date of the Transaction
15 March 2021
f)
Place of the Transaction
Outside a trading venue

1.
Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them (‘PCA’)
a)
Name
John Kenning
2.
Reason for Notification
a)
Position/status
Regional CEO –  Americas/PDMR
b)
Initial notification/ amendment
Initial notification
3.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
G4S plc
b)
LEI
549300L3KWKK8X35QR12
4.
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the
financial instrument

Identification code
Ordinary shares of 25 pence each

GB00B01FL62
b)
Nature of the
Transaction
Sale of a sufficient number of shares from the vesting of the 2018 LTIP and the 2017 Deferred Bonus plan to satisfy tax and NI liabilities

c)
Price(s) and Volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)
242.70 31,863

d)
Aggregated
Information

Aggregated volume Price
N/A single transactions

GBP - Pound Sterling  
e)
Date of the Transaction
15 March 2021
f)
Place of the Transaction
Outside a trading venue

1.
Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them (‘PCA’)
a)
Name
Graham Levinsohn
2.
Reason for Notification
a)
Position/status
Regional CEO – UK & Middle East/PDMR
b)
Initial notification/ amendment
Initial notification
3.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
G4S plc
b)
LEI
549300L3KWKK8X35QR12
4.
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the
financial instrument

Identification code
Ordinary shares of 25 pence each

GB00B01FL62
b)
Nature of the
Transaction
Acquisition of shares following vesting of the 2018 LTIP award and the vesting of  the Deferred Bonus Plan award in respect of the 2017 annual bonus
             

c)
Price(s) and Volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)
nil 105,469

d)
Aggregated
Information

Aggregated volume Price
N/A single transactions

GBP - Pound Sterling  
e)
Date of the Transaction
15 March 2021
f)
Place of the Transaction
Outside a trading venue

1.
Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them (‘PCA’)
a)
Name
Graham Levinsohn
2.
Reason for Notification
a)
Position/status
Regional CEO – UK & Middle East/PDMR
b)
Initial notification/ amendment
Initial notification
3.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
G4S plc
b)
LEI
549300L3KWKK8X35QR12
4.
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the
financial instrument

Identification code
Ordinary shares of 25 pence each

GB00B01FL62
b)
Nature of the
Transaction
Sale of a sufficient number of shares from the vesting of the 2018 LTIP and the 2017 Deferred Bonus plan to satisfy tax and NI liabilities

c)
Price(s) and Volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)
242.70 49,983

d)
Aggregated
Information

Aggregated volume Price
N/A single transactions

GBP - Pound Sterling  
e)
Date of the Transaction
15 March 2021
f)
Place of the Transaction
Outside a trading venue

1.
Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them (‘PCA’)
a)
Name
Soren Lundsberg-Neilson
2.
Reason for Notification
a)
Position/status
Group General Counsel/PDMR
b)
Initial notification/ amendment
Initial notification
3.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
G4S plc
b)
LEI
549300L3KWKK8X35QR12
4.
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the
financial instrument

Identification code
Ordinary shares of 25 pence each

GB00B01FL62
b)
Nature of the
Transaction
Acquisition of shares following vesting of the 2018 LTIP award and the vesting of  the Deferred Bonus Plan award in respect of the 2017 annual bonus
             

c)
Price(s) and Volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)
nil 82,856

d)
Aggregated
Information

Aggregated volume Price
N/A single transactions

GBP - Pound Sterling  
e)
Date of the Transaction
15 March 2021
f)
Place of the Transaction
Outside a trading venue

1.
Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them (‘PCA’)
a)
Name
Soren Lundsberg-Nielsen
2.
Reason for Notification
a)
Position/status
Group General Counsel/PDMR
b)
Initial notification/ amendment
Initial notification
3.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
G4S plc
b)
LEI
549300L3KWKK8X35QR12
4.
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the
financial instrument

Identification code
Ordinary shares of 25 pence each

GB00B01FL62
b)
Nature of the
Transaction
Sale of a sufficient number of shares from the vesting of the 2018 LTIP and the 2017 Deferred Bonus plan to satisfy tax and NI liabilities

c)
Price(s) and Volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)
242.70 37,286

d)
Aggregated
Information

Aggregated volume Price
N/A single transactions

GBP - Pound Sterling  
e)
Date of the Transaction
15 March 2021
f)
Place of the Transaction
Outside a trading venue

1.
Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them (‘PCA’)
a)
Name
Jesus Rosano
2.
Reason for Notification
a)
Position/status
Global EVP, Growth Technology & Innovation/PDMR
b)
Initial notification/ amendment
Initial notification
3.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
G4S plc
b)
LEI
549300L3KWKK8X35QR12
4.
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the
financial instrument

Identification code
Ordinary shares of 25 pence each

GB00B01FL62
b)
Nature of the
Transaction
Acquisition of shares following vesting of the 2018 LTIP award and the vesting of  the Deferred Bonus Plan award in respect of the 2017 annual bonus
             

c)
Price(s) and Volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)
nil 77,224

d)
Aggregated
Information

Aggregated volume Price
N/A single transactions

GBP - Pound Sterling  
e)
Date of the Transaction
15 March 2021
f)
Place of the Transaction
Outside a trading venue

1.
Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them (‘PCA’)
a)
Name
Jesus Rosano
2.
Reason for Notification
a)
Position/status
Global EVP, Growth Technology & Innovation/PDMR
b)
Initial notification/ amendment
Initial notification
3.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
G4S plc
b)
LEI
549300L3KWKK8X35QR12
4.
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the
financial instrument

Identification code
Ordinary shares of 25 pence each

GB00B01FL62
b)
Nature of the
Transaction
Sale of a sufficient number of shares from the vesting of the 2018 LTIP and the 2017 Deferred Bonus plan to satisfy tax and NI liabilities

c)
Price(s) and Volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)
242.70 41,339

d)
Aggregated
Information

Aggregated volume Price
N/A single transactions

GBP - Pound Sterling  
e)
Date of the Transaction
15 March 2021
f)
Place of the Transaction
Outside a trading venue

1.
Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them (‘PCA’)
a)
Name
Stephane Verdoy
2.
Reason for Notification
a)
Position/status
Regional CEO – Europe/PDMR
b)
Initial notification/ amendment
Initial notification
3.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
G4S plc
b)
LEI
549300L3KWKK8X35QR12
4.
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the
financial instrument

Identification code
Ordinary shares of 25 pence each

GB00B01FL62
b)
Nature of the
Transaction
Acquisition of shares following vesting of the 2018 LTIP award and the vesting of  the Deferred Bonus Plan award in respect of the 2017 annual bonus
             

c)
Price(s) and Volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)
nil 55,534

d)
Aggregated
Information

Aggregated volume Price
N/A single transactions

GBP - Pound Sterling  
e)
Date of the Transaction
15 March 2021
f)
Place of the Transaction
Outside a trading venue

1.
Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them (‘PCA’)
a)
Name
Stephane Verdoy
2.
Reason for Notification
a)
Position/status
Regional CEO – Europe/PDMR
b)
Initial notification/ amendment
Initial notification
3.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
G4S plc
b)
LEI
549300L3KWKK8X35QR12
4.
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the
financial instrument

Identification code
Ordinary shares of 25 pence each

GB00B01FL62
b)
Nature of the
Transaction
Sale of a sufficient number of shares from the vesting of the 2018 LTIP and the 2017 Deferred Bonus plan to satisfy tax and NI liabilities

c)
Price(s) and Volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)
242.70 18,862

d)
Aggregated
Information

Aggregated volume Price
N/A single transactions

GBP - Pound Sterling  
e)
Date of the Transaction
15 March 2021
f)
Place of the Transaction
Outside a trading venue

1.
Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them (‘PCA’)
a)
Name
Sanjay Verma
2.
Reason for Notification
a)
Position/status
Regional President – Asia/PDMR
b)
Initial notification/ amendment
Initial notification
3.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
G4S plc
b)
LEI
549300L3KWKK8X35QR12
4.
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the
financial instrument

Identification code
Ordinary shares of 25 pence each

GB00B01FL62
b)
Nature of the
Transaction
Acquisition of shares following vesting of the 2018 LTIP award and the vesting of  the Deferred Bonus Plan award in respect of the 2017 annual bonus
             

c)
Price(s) and Volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)
nil 46,024

d)
Aggregated
Information

Aggregated volume Price
N/A single transactions

GBP - Pound Sterling  
e)
Date of the Transaction
15 March 2021
f)
Place of the Transaction
Outside a trading venue

1.
Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them (‘PCA’)
a)
Name
Sanjay Verma
2.
Reason for Notification
a)
Position/status
Regional President – Asia/PDMR
b)
Initial notification/ amendment
Initial notification
3.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
G4S plc
b)
LEI
549300L3KWKK8X35QR12
4.
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the
financial instrument

Identification code
Ordinary shares of 25 pence each

GB00B01FL62
b)
Nature of the
Transaction
Sale of a sufficient number of shares from the vesting of the 2018 LTIP and the 2017 Deferred Bonus plan to satisfy tax and NI liabilities

c)
Price(s) and Volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)
242.70 6,904

d)
Aggregated
Information

Aggregated volume Price
N/A single transactions

GBP - Pound Sterling  
e)
Date of the Transaction
15 March 2021
f)
Place of the Transaction
Outside a trading venue

1.
Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them (‘PCA’)
a)
Name
Debbie Walker
2.
Reason for Notification
a)
Position/status
Group Corporate Affairs Director /PDMR
b)
Initial notification/ amendment
Initial notification
3.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
G4S plc
b)
LEI
549300L3KWKK8X35QR12
4.
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the
financial instrument

Identification code
Ordinary shares of 25 pence each

GB00B01FL62
b)
Nature of the
Transaction
Acquisition of shares following vesting of the 2018 LTIP award and the vesting of  the Deferred Bonus Plan award in respect of the 2017 annual bonus
             

c)
Price(s) and Volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)
nil 57,762

d)
Aggregated
Information

Aggregated volume Price
N/A single transactions

GBP - Pound Sterling  
e)
Date of the Transaction
15 March 2021
f)
Place of the Transaction
Outside a trading venue

1.
Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them (‘PCA’)
a)
Name
Debbie Walker
2.
Reason for Notification
a)
Position/status
Group Corporate Affairs Director/PDMR
b)
Initial notification/ amendment
Initial notification
3.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
G4S plc
b)
LEI
549300L3KWKK8X35QR12
4.
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the
financial instrument

Identification code
Ordinary shares of 25 pence each

GB00B01FL62
b)
Nature of the
Transaction
Sale of a sufficient number of shares from the vesting of the 2018 LTIP and the 2017 Deferred Bonus plan to satisfy tax and NI liabilities

c)
Price(s) and Volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)
242.70 27,149

d)
Aggregated
Information

Aggregated volume Price
N/A single transactions

GBP - Pound Sterling  
e)
Date of the Transaction
15 March 2021
f)
Place of the Transaction
Outside a trading venue

Name of authorised official of issuer responsible for making notification:

Celine Barroche
Company Secretary




