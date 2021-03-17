 

EQS-Adhoc Implenia wins major contract for the Lysaker-Fornebu tunnel construction in Norway

Fornebubanen has chosen Implenia for tunnel and ground construction from Lysaker to Fornebu | estimated contract value of CHF 131 million

Dietlikon, 17 March 2021 - The contract consists of planning and building a tunnel, including transverse sections, on a stretch of approximately 2.3 kilometers. In addition, construction pits and rock shafts will be established for Flytårnet station and Fornebuporten station. The contract has an estimated value of NOK 1.2 billion (CHF 131 million) and marks the start of the tunnel work for Fornebubanen.

Implenia was chosen for best offer as well as for meeting the contract's environmental and climate protection requirements. Fornebubanen recognized Implenia's implementation plan, its expertise in using BIM, as well as the response to the environmental and climate protection requirements.

'I am happy and proud that Fornebubanen has chosen Implenia for this complex project. It is perfectly aligned with our strategy of large, complex infrastructure projects with a high focus on sustainability and the use of new technologies', says Audun Aaland, Implenia's Head of Tunneling and Country President Norway.

'The bidders who invest most in alternative fuel technology and contribute to the electrification of machinery and facilities, came out best in this competition. The focus on sustainability seems to trigger good solutions, not only concerning environmental and climate protection, but also for the project overall. We look forward to a good collaboration with Implenia on this large and important tunnel contract', says Grete Tvedt, project manager at Fornebubanen.

