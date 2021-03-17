CoreLogic (NYSE: CLGX), a leading global property information, analytics and data-enabled solutions provider, today released its latest CoreLogic HPI Forecast Validation Report that compares its 12-month CoreLogic Home Price Index (HPI) Forecasts to the actual CoreLogic HPI. The report compares the changes in national and key metro-level forecasts made in November 2019 to the actual CoreLogic HPI, which includes data through November 2020.

The CoreLogic HPI Forecasts are a projection of home prices using the CoreLogic HPI and other economic variables. National values are derived from state-level forecasts by weighing indices according to the number of housing units for each state. Published twice yearly, the CoreLogic HPI Forecast Validation Report is designed to provide transparency into CoreLogic forecasting abilities.