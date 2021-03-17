LEI: 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459

17 March 2021

OSB GROUP PLC

OSB GROUP PLC (OSBG), the specialist lending and retail savings Group, today issues a trading update for the year to 31 December 2020

Alongside the Group’s core Buy-to-Let and Residential sub-segments, the Group also provides funding lines to third parties secured primarily against property-related mortgages1. We have very recently become aware of potential fraudulent activity by one of these third parties, where our funding line is secured against lease receivables and the underlying hard assets. The Group had an outstanding receivable against this funding line of £28.6m as at 31 December 2020. The Group believes that this is an isolated incident and is appointing Smith & Williamson LLP to carry out an investigation of the third-party company on the Group’s behalf. Until the investigation has progressed sufficiently we will not know to what extent the receivable has been impaired, with a maximum potential credit loss of £28.6m as at 31 December 2020. This has consequently led to a short delay in the Group publishing its preliminary results for the year, which will now take place on 8 April 2021.