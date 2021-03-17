Trading Update
LEI: 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459
17 March 2021
OSB GROUP PLC
OSB GROUP PLC (OSBG), the specialist lending and retail savings Group, today issues a trading update for the year to 31 December 2020
Alongside the Group’s core Buy-to-Let and Residential sub-segments, the Group also provides funding lines to third parties secured primarily against property-related mortgages1. We have very recently become aware of potential fraudulent activity by one of these third parties, where our funding line is secured against lease receivables and the underlying hard assets. The Group had an outstanding receivable against this funding line of £28.6m as at 31 December 2020. The Group believes that this is an isolated incident and is appointing Smith & Williamson LLP to carry out an investigation of the third-party company on the Group’s behalf. Until the investigation has progressed sufficiently we will not know to what extent the receivable has been impaired, with a maximum potential credit loss of £28.6m as at 31 December 2020. This has consequently led to a short delay in the Group publishing its preliminary results for the year, which will now take place on 8 April 2021.
The following (unaudited) expected highlights for the year ended 31 December 2020 would not be impacted by an impairment of the £28.6m funding line receivable, which would increase expected credit losses for the year
- Gross originations of £3.8bn (2019 pro forma underlying: £6.5bn) reflecting the impact of COVID-19
- Net interest margin of 247bps on an underlying2 basis (2019: pro forma underlying3 266bps) impacted by a delay in passing on the base rate cuts in full to retail savers,
which was completed by the end of the third quarter
- On an underlying2 basis cost to income ratio improving to 27% (2019: pro forma underlying3 29%) benefitting from delivery of synergies, lower discretionary spend during
lockdowns and continued focus on cost discipline and efficiency
- Strong credit performance, with balances greater than three months in arrears stable at 0.9% at the end of 2020 (2019: 0.9%) and the majority of customers granted COVID-19 payment deferrals
having resumed payment. Active deferrals only 1.3% of the Group’s loan book by value at 31 December 2020
- Integration is progressing well, with run rate savings of more than £15m delivered by the first anniversary of the Combination, significantly ahead of schedule. The Group expects to marginally
exceed its run-rate pledge by the end of the third year. Integration costs to date are lower than originally expected, with final costs expected to be marginally below the end of year three target
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare