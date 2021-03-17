 

Trading Update

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
17.03.2021, 18:32  |  47   |   |   

LEI: 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459

17 March 2021

OSB GROUP PLC

OSB GROUP PLC (OSBG), the specialist lending and retail savings Group, today issues a trading update for the year to 31 December 2020

Alongside the Group’s core Buy-to-Let and Residential sub-segments, the Group also provides funding lines to third parties secured primarily against property-related mortgages1. We have very recently become aware of potential fraudulent activity by one of these third parties, where our funding line is secured against lease receivables and the underlying hard assets. The Group had an outstanding receivable against this funding line of £28.6m as at 31 December 2020. The Group believes that this is an isolated incident and is appointing Smith & Williamson LLP to carry out an investigation of the third-party company on the Group’s behalf. Until the investigation has progressed sufficiently we will not know to what extent the receivable has been impaired, with a maximum potential credit loss of £28.6m as at 31 December 2020. This has consequently led to a short delay in the Group publishing its preliminary results for the year, which will now take place on 8 April 2021.

The following (unaudited) expected highlights for the year ended 31 December 2020 would not be impacted by an impairment of the £28.6m funding line receivable, which would increase expected credit losses for the year

  • Gross originations of £3.8bn (2019 pro forma underlying: £6.5bn) reflecting the impact of COVID-19

  • Net interest margin of 247bps on an underlying2 basis (2019: pro forma underlying3 266bps) impacted by a delay in passing on the base rate cuts in full to retail savers, which was completed by the end of the third quarter

  • On an underlying2 basis cost to income ratio improving to 27% (2019: pro forma underlying3 29%) benefitting from delivery of synergies, lower discretionary spend during lockdowns and continued focus on cost discipline and efficiency

  • Strong credit performance, with balances greater than three months in arrears stable at 0.9% at the end of 2020 (2019: 0.9%) and the majority of customers granted COVID-19 payment deferrals having resumed payment. Active deferrals only 1.3% of the Group’s loan book by value at 31 December 2020

  • Integration is progressing well, with run rate savings of more than £15m delivered by the first anniversary of the Combination, significantly ahead of schedule. The Group expects to marginally exceed its run-rate pledge by the end of the third year. Integration costs to date are lower than originally expected, with final costs expected to be marginally below the end of year three target
    Seite 1 von 5


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Trading Update LEI: 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459 17 March 2021 OSB GROUP PLC OSB GROUP PLC (OSBG), the specialist lending and retail savings Group, today issues a trading update for the year to 31 December 2020 Alongside the Group’s core Buy-to-Let and Residential …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Plug Power to Restate Previously Issued Financial Statements
Nano One Announces $25 Million Bought Deal Offering of Common Shares
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Submits U.S. FDA Pre-IND Meeting Request for Psychedelic Drug DMT Clinical ...
Plug Power Continues Executing on its Green Hydrogen Strategy with Purchase of Hydrogen ...
Victory Square Technologies Provides 2021- Q1 Corporate Update
Mowi’s Capital Markets Day 2021
Nokia appoints Melissa Schoeb as Chief Corporate Affairs Officer and member of the Group Leadership ...
Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE American: UUUU) (TSX: EFR) Tilting Balance Back to America
Roche launches cobas pure integrated solutions analyser to help simplify operations in small to ...
Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield completes the disposal of the Village 3, 4 and 6 office buildings
Titel
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Xebec Provides Updated 2020 Guidance
Futu Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
CytoDyn’s Long-Haulers COVID-19 Trial Enrolled 20 Patients Within 10 Days; Enrollment to be ...
Plug Power to Restate Previously Issued Financial Statements
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
Annual General Meeting's results and cash information to serve the development strategy
Luckin Coffee Enters into Restructuring Support Agreement with Holders of a Majority of Existing ...
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Provides Update on Timing of Topline Results for Phase 2b/3 COVID-19 Trial ...
Digihost Announces CAD$25 Million Brokered Private Placement with Institutional Investors
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
11.03.21
Holding(s) in Company
01.03.21
NOMINAL SHARE VALUE REDUCTION BECOMES EFFECTIVE
26.02.21
OSB announces the acquisition of a mortgage portfolio from Arbuthnot