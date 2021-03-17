 

G4S plc Request for Removal from Trading and Official Listing Submitted to Nasdaq

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN, INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OF THAT JURISDICTION

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

17 March 2021

G4S PLC ("G4S")

REQUEST FOR REMOVAL FROM TRADING ON NASDAQ
AND OFFICIAL LISTING IN DENMARK

G4S has today requested the removal from trading of its shares from Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S ("Nasdaq") and official listing (together the "Delisting") pursuant to Supplement A, Rule 22 (ii) of the Nordic Main Market Rulebook (the "Rulebook").  

This does not affect G4S' primary listing on the London Stock Exchange (the "LSE").

1.                Background and reasoning for applying for Delisting

1.1             Background

G4S, as we know it today, was founded in 2004 by a combination of the English Securicor and the Danish Group 4 (demerged from Group 4 Falck). At the time of the combination, there was a majority of Group 4 shareholders, and as such, even though the continuing company of the merger was English, it was decided to maintain a secondary listing on Nasdaq.

However, at the time, it was not possible for Danish shareholders to hold shares directly via CREST (now Euroclear UK), and a nominee setup was therefore put in place. Effectively, the G4S shares belonging to the Danish G4S shareholders were stored with HSBC, who in turn held them for Danske Bank who held them on behalf of the ultimate beneficial Danish shareholders. Depositary receipts for shares owned by the ultimate beneficial shareholders were issued by Danske Bank and registered in VP Securities A/S ("VP"). This structure has never been changed with the consequence that while it is the entire share capital of G4S which is traded on Nasdaq, the Danish G4S "shareholders" are in fact holders of depositary receipts registered in VP and corresponding to an underlying number of G4S shares held by HSBC (in the following, the G4S instrument held by the Danish G4S "shareholders" is referred to as "G4S VP Interest(s)" and the holders hereof as "G4S VP Interest Holders").

