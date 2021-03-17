 

Luvleen Sidhu, Chair, CEO and Founder of BM Technologies (NYSE BMTX), to Participate in Fireside Chat at Maxim Group’s 2021 Emerging Growth Virtual Conference

Radnor, PA, March 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BM Technologies, Inc. (NYSE American: BMTX, BMTX.W), one of the largest digital banking platforms in the country, announced that Luvleen Sidhu, Chair, CEO and Founder, will be participating in a fireside chat at Maxim Group’s 2021 Emerging Growth Virtual Conference. The chat will take place on March 18, 2021 at 10:30am EDT.

“Maxim Group’s 2021 Emerging Growth Virtual Conference is bringing together leaders from industries that are poised to see significant growth in the coming years, and I look forward to speaking at the event,” stated Luvleen Sidhu, Chair, CEO and Founder of BM Technologies (BMTX). “I will be discussing how BM Technologies (BMTX) went from an idea in 2014 to a publicly-listed company via a SPAC in January 2021.”

Sidhu’s fireside chat will take place with Michael Diana, Wall Street Analyst at Maxim Group, and focus on BM Technologies, Inc. (BMTX) going public earlier in 2021. She was the youngest female to take a company public at the time of BM Technologies’ (BMTX) listing. Sidhu will also be discussing recent developments in the fintech industry.

Maxim Group’s 2021 Emerging Growth Virtual Conference is taking place March 17-18, 2021. Executives from companies in emerging growth industries will be discussing the latest trends and innovations in the market.

Launched in January 2015, BM Technologies, Inc. (BMTX), formerly known as BankMobile, is on a mission to provide a compliant, digital-first banking experience that is simple, affordable and consumer-friendly. The company has a disruptive, multi-partner distribution model, known as Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS). Today, BM Technologies (BMTX) provides its BaaS platform to colleges and universities through BankMobile Disbursements, which serves approximately one in every three college students in the United States. 

Additionally, BM Technologies, Inc. (BMTX) expanded its BaaS strategy with T-Mobile for the launch of T-Mobile MONEY. The company also executed an agreement with Google to introduce digital bank accounts, which will be available to its customers.

 

# # #

 

About BM Technologies, Inc.

BM Technologies, Inc. (NYSE American: BMTX, BMTX.W) is among the largest digital banking platforms in the U.S., providing access to checking and savings accounts, personal loans, credit cards, and financial wellness. It is focused on technology, innovation, easy-to-use products, and education with the mission of being “customer-obsessed” and creating “customers for life.” The BMTX digital banking platform employs a multi-partner distribution model, known as “Banking-as-a-Service” (BaaS), that enables the acquisition of customers at higher volumes and substantially lower expense than traditional banks, while providing significant benefits to its customers, partners, and business. BMTX currently serves over two million account-holders and provides disbursement services at approximately 725 college and university campuses (covering one out of every three students in the U.S.). BM Technologies, Inc. is a technology company and is not a bank, which means it provides banking services through its partner banks. More information can also be found at https://ir.bmtxinc.com/.

