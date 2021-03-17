 

Sodexo announces the departure of its Chief People Officer

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
17.03.2021, 18:30  |  44   |   |   

Paris, March 17, 2021

Sodexo, world leader in Quality of Life services, announces the departure in May of Cathy Desquesses, Chief People Officer, who has decided to leave Sodexo to pursue her career in a different country and industry.

During her time with the Group, Cathy Desquesses has made a significant contribution to the development of the Human Resources function, bringing her considerable experience in developing global talent pipelines, enhancing culture and implementing human resources strategies to support business growth.

The Group thanks Cathy for her contribution and will announce her replacement in due course.

About Sodexo

Founded in Marseille in 1966 by Pierre Bellon, Sodexo is the global leader in services that improve Quality of Life, an essential factor in individual and organizational performance. Operating in 64 countries, Sodexo serves 100 million consumers each day through its unique combination of On-site Services, Benefits & Rewards Services and Personal & Home Services. Sodexo provides clients an integrated offering developed over more than 50 years of experience: from foodservices, reception, maintenance and cleaning, to facilities and equipment management; from services and programs fostering employees’ engagement to solutions that simplify and optimize their mobility and expenses management, to in-home assistance, child care centers and concierge services. Sodexo’s success and performance are founded on its independence, its sustainable business model and its ability to continuously develop and engage its 420,000 employees throughout the world.

Sodexo is included in the CAC Next 20, ESG 80, FTSE 4 Good and DJSI indices.

Key figures

19.3 billion euro in Fiscal 2020 consolidated revenues

420,000 employees as at August 31, 2020

#1 France-based private employer worldwide

64 countries

100 million consumers served daily

10.3 billion euro in market capitalization (as at January 7, 2021)

Contact

Media Investors
Mathieu SCARAVETTI
+33 6 28 62 21 91
Mathieu.scaravetti@sodexo.com 		Virginia JEANSON
+33 1 57 75 80 56
Virginia.jeanson@sodexo.com

Attachment




Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Sodexo announces the departure of its Chief People Officer Paris, March 17, 2021 Sodexo, world leader in Quality of Life services, announces the departure in May of Cathy Desquesses, Chief People Officer, who has decided to leave Sodexo to pursue her career in a different country and industry. …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Plug Power to Restate Previously Issued Financial Statements
Nano One Announces $25 Million Bought Deal Offering of Common Shares
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Submits U.S. FDA Pre-IND Meeting Request for Psychedelic Drug DMT Clinical ...
Plug Power Continues Executing on its Green Hydrogen Strategy with Purchase of Hydrogen ...
Victory Square Technologies Provides 2021- Q1 Corporate Update
Mowi’s Capital Markets Day 2021
Nokia appoints Melissa Schoeb as Chief Corporate Affairs Officer and member of the Group Leadership ...
Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE American: UUUU) (TSX: EFR) Tilting Balance Back to America
Roche launches cobas pure integrated solutions analyser to help simplify operations in small to ...
Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield completes the disposal of the Village 3, 4 and 6 office buildings
Titel
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Xebec Provides Updated 2020 Guidance
Futu Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
CytoDyn’s Long-Haulers COVID-19 Trial Enrolled 20 Patients Within 10 Days; Enrollment to be ...
Plug Power to Restate Previously Issued Financial Statements
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
Annual General Meeting's results and cash information to serve the development strategy
Luckin Coffee Enters into Restructuring Support Agreement with Holders of a Majority of Existing ...
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Provides Update on Timing of Topline Results for Phase 2b/3 COVID-19 Trial ...
Digihost Announces CAD$25 Million Brokered Private Placement with Institutional Investors
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
16.03.21
Menu Items Unveiled for College Basketball’s Big Event at Lucas Oil Stadium
15.03.21
Sodexo and ‘Women Back to Work’ Help Bridge the Employment Gap for Women Re-entering the workforce
03.03.21
Sodexo - Monthly disclosure on share capital and voting rights February 28, 2021
23.02.21
Sodexo Launches $10M Scholarship Program Administered by UNCF for its U.S. Frontline Employees and Their Dependents to Attend HBCUs
22.02.21
Sodexo and PartsSource form Industry Partnership to Advance Healthcare Technology Management Innovation

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
08.06.20
1
Sodexo funktioniert