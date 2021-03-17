CEWE increases dividend for twelfth consecutive year

- Board of Management and Supervisory Board propose a dividend of 2.30 euros per share

- Dividend yield of 2.5% on the basis of the 2020 year-end share price

Oldenburg, 17 March 2021. The Supervisory Board of CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (SDAX, ISIN: DE 0005403901) decided in its meeting today to propose the twelfth consecutive dividend increase. The Board of Management and the Supervisory Board are to propose a dividend of 2.30 euros per share for the business year of 2020 at the Annual General Meeting to be held on 9 June 2021 (dividend of previous year: 2.00 euros). On the basis of the share price at the end of 2020 (92.50 euros), shareholders will be receiving a dividend yield of 2.5% with the dividend proposed.



CEWE concluded its 2020 financial year with a clear increase in earnings: operative earnings (EBIT) increased to 79.7 million euros (2019: 56.8 million euros). Turnover rose to 727.3 million euros (2019: 720.4 million euros). Renewed growth in photofinishing played a decisive role in the outstanding Christmas business, with stimulated online business as well as the stay-at-home effect resulting in growth for all the product categories in the CEWE core business segment: sales of CEWE PHOTOBOOKS, photo calendars, wall art, greeting cards and many other photo gifts went up in the Christmas season. Besides additional contribution margins from the rise in sales, the cost-reduction programme, initiated as early as in March at the onset of the pandemic, also improved the EBIT against that of the previous year. Photofinishing thus clearly more than compensated for the negative impact of the retailing and commercial online printing business segments which were hard hit by coronavirus and the related lockdown. On the basis of the growth in earnings, the dividend for the financial year is to be increased to 2.30 euros (previous year: 2.00 euros). Provided that approval is given at the Annual General Meeting, this will be the twelfth consecutive dividend increase. This makes CEWE one of the few German companies to be able to consistently raise dividends over a period covering so many years.