 

DGAP-News CEWE increases dividend for twelfth consecutive year

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
17.03.2021, 18:53  |  60   |   |   

DGAP-News: CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Dividend
CEWE increases dividend for twelfth consecutive year

17.03.2021 / 18:53
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

CEWE increases dividend for twelfth consecutive year

- Board of Management and Supervisory Board propose a dividend of 2.30 euros per share

- Dividend yield of 2.5% on the basis of the 2020 year-end share price

Oldenburg, 17 March 2021. The Supervisory Board of CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (SDAX, ISIN: DE 0005403901) decided in its meeting today to propose the twelfth consecutive dividend increase. The Board of Management and the Supervisory Board are to propose a dividend of 2.30 euros per share for the business year of 2020 at the Annual General Meeting to be held on 9 June 2021 (dividend of previous year: 2.00 euros). On the basis of the share price at the end of 2020 (92.50 euros), shareholders will be receiving a dividend yield of 2.5% with the dividend proposed.

CEWE concluded its 2020 financial year with a clear increase in earnings: operative earnings (EBIT) increased to 79.7 million euros (2019: 56.8 million euros). Turnover rose to 727.3 million euros (2019: 720.4 million euros). Renewed growth in photofinishing played a decisive role in the outstanding Christmas business, with stimulated online business as well as the stay-at-home effect resulting in growth for all the product categories in the CEWE core business segment: sales of CEWE PHOTOBOOKS, photo calendars, wall art, greeting cards and many other photo gifts went up in the Christmas season. Besides additional contribution margins from the rise in sales, the cost-reduction programme, initiated as early as in March at the onset of the pandemic, also improved the EBIT against that of the previous year. Photofinishing thus clearly more than compensated for the negative impact of the retailing and commercial online printing business segments which were hard hit by coronavirus and the related lockdown. On the basis of the growth in earnings, the dividend for the financial year is to be increased to 2.30 euros (previous year: 2.00 euros). Provided that approval is given at the Annual General Meeting, this will be the twelfth consecutive dividend increase. This makes CEWE one of the few German companies to be able to consistently raise dividends over a period covering so many years.

Seite 1 von 4


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News CEWE increases dividend for twelfth consecutive year DGAP-News: CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Dividend CEWE increases dividend for twelfth consecutive year 17.03.2021 / 18:53 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. CEWE increases dividend for twelfth …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA meldet vorläufige Zahlen für das Geschäftsjahr 2020 ...
DGAP-News: AURELIUS acquires Panasonic's European Consumer Battery Business
EQS-Adhoc: Orell Füssli AG: Robust business model confirmed in a difficult environment
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: Barkapitalerhöhung mit Bezugsrechtsausschluss deutlich überzeichnet
DGAP-Adhoc: Fyber N.V.: Bond Conversions
EQS-Adhoc: Schindler denies acquisition rumors in Handelszeitung
DGAP-Adhoc: niiio finance group AG: niiio finance group AG plant Übernahme von CORYX gegen Gewährung von ...
DGAP-News: VERBUND AG: 2020 annual results: encouraging business performance despite COVID-19 crisis
DGAP-Adhoc: Dexus Finance Pty Limited: Dexus and DWPF enter into implementation agreement with ADPF
DGAP-Adhoc: IMMOFINANZ AG: Review procedure initiated by the Austrian Takeover Commission pursuant to Section ...
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: EDAG Engineering Group AG: EDAG von Cyberangriff betroffen
DGAP-News: BMEX Gold Inc.: BMEX Gold identifiziert mittels Bohrungen ausgedehntes Goldsystem auf Projekt King ...
EQS-Adhoc: Meyer Burger auf Kurs für eine erfolgreiche Transformation zu einem führenden europäischen ...
DGAP-Adhoc: EDAG Engineering Group AG: EDAG affected by cyber-attack
DGAP-Adhoc: MBB SE Tochter FRIEDRICH VORWERK legt Preisspanne für geplanten Börsengang auf 41 € bis 56 € ...
EQS-News: Relief Announces CHF 10 Million Private Placement
DGAP-Adhoc: NanoRepro AG: Sonderzulassung
DGAP-News: Ferratum Oyj: Ferratum Group publishes preliminary unaudited full-year results for 2020
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Director/PDMR Shareholding
DGAP-News: K&E Treuhand GmbH: Wirecard AG in Insolvenz - Mitteilung bzgl. der Abstimmung ohne Versammlung ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICE OF THE AVAILABILITY OF A s155 PROPOSAL
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg steigert Maschinenexporte aus chinesischer Produktion
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICE OF THE AVAILABILITY OF A s155 PROPOSAL
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPCO GROUP - Full Year Results Announcement
DGAP-Adhoc: EDAG Engineering Group AG: EDAG von Cyberangriff betroffen
DGAP-News: SPEAKEASYS STRATEGIE HOCHWERTIGER PRODUKTE MIT HOHER GEWINNSPANNE BEWÄHRT SICH MIT SEINEM VERKAUF ...
DGAP-News: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: 2020 - Erfolgreichstes Geschäftsjahr der Firmengeschichte
DGAP-News: BMEX Gold Inc.: BMEX Gold identifiziert mittels Bohrungen ausgedehntes Goldsystem auf Projekt King ...
EQS-Adhoc: Meyer Burger auf Kurs für eine erfolgreiche Transformation zu einem führenden europäischen ...
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (54) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
18:53 Uhr
DGAP-News: CEWE mit zwölfter Dividendensteigerung in Folge (deutsch)
18:53 Uhr
DGAP-News: CEWE mit zwölfter Dividendensteigerung in Folge
15:15 Uhr
Wochenausgabe: Ein Hidden Champion der (very) Old Economy
26.02.21
CEWE: Starkes Q4
26.02.21
Original-Research: CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (von GSC Research GmbH): Halten
24.02.21
Wochenausgabe: Schaufelverkäufer im Rohstoffboom
23.02.21
Original-Research: CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (von Montega AG): Kaufen
23.02.21
DGAP-DD: CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA english
23.02.21
DGAP-DD: CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA deutsch
23.02.21
WARBURG RESEARCH belässt CEWE auf 'Buy'

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
23.01.21
1.497
Gefallene Perlen: Z. B. CeWe Color AG