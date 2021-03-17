 

EXTENDED STAY INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Extended Stay America, Inc. - STAY

Former Attorney General of Louisiana Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq. and the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) are investigating the proposed sale of Extended Stay America, Inc. (“ESA”) (NasdaqGS: STAY) to a 50/50 joint venture between funds managed by Blackstone Real Estate Partners and Starwood Capital Group. Under the terms of the proposed transaction, shareholders of ESA will receive only $19.50 in cash for each share of ESA that they own. KSF is seeking to determine whether this consideration and the process that led to it are adequate, or whether the consideration undervalues the Company.

If you believe that this transaction undervalues the Company and/or if you would like to discuss your legal rights regarding the proposed sale, you may, without obligation or cost to you, e-mail or call KSF Managing Partner Lewis S. Kahn (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com) toll free at any time at 855-768-1857, or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgs-stay/ to learn more.

To learn more about KSF, whose partners include the Former Louisiana Attorney General, visit www.ksfcounsel.com.



