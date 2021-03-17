Access to the 2020 universal registration document 

- Full-year 2020 financial report - Board of Directors’ report on corporate governance and the observations of the statutory auditors thereon - Description of the share buyback program

Bouygues hereby announces that it has filed its 2020 Universal Registration Document with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF). It includes the following documents:

The 2020 Universal Registration Document is accessible to the public free of charge under the conditions stipulated by applicable regulations. It is also available on the company’s website at www.bouygues.com/finance/regulated-information/.

ABOUT BOUYGUES

Bouygues is a diversified services group operating in over 90 countries with 130,000 employees all working to make life better every day. Its business activities in construction (Bouygues Construction, Bouygues Immobilier, Colas), media (TF1) and telecoms (Bouygues Telecom) are able to drive growth since they all satisfy constantly changing and essential needs.

PRESS CONTACT :

presse@bouygues.com • Tél. : +33 (0)1 44 20 12 01

BOUYGUES SA • 32 avenue Hoche • 75378 Paris CEDEX 08 • bouygues.com



BOUYGUES SA • 32 avenue Hoche • 75378 Paris CEDEX 08 • bouygues.com



A Société Anonyme (public limited company) with share capital of €380,759,842• Registration No. 572 015 246 Paris – I.E. FR 29 572 015 246



Attachment