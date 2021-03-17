 

Bouygues Access to the 2020 universal registration document 

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
17.03.2021, 18:56  |  56   |   |   

Paris, 17/03/2021
Press release 

Access to the 2020 universal registration document 

Bouygues hereby announces that it has filed its 2020 Universal Registration Document with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF). It includes the following documents:

- Full-year 2020 financial report
- Board of Directors’ report on corporate governance and the observations of the statutory auditors thereon
- Description of the share buyback program

The 2020 Universal Registration Document is accessible to the public free of charge under the conditions stipulated by applicable regulations. It is also available on the company’s website at www.bouygues.com/finance/regulated-information/.

ABOUT BOUYGUES

Bouygues is a diversified services group operating in over 90 countries with 130,000 employees all working to make life better every day. Its business activities in construction (Bouygues Construction, Bouygues Immobilier, Colas), media (TF1) and telecoms (Bouygues Telecom) are able to drive growth since they all satisfy constantly changing and essential needs.

PRESS CONTACT :

presse@bouygues.com • Tél. : +33 (0)1 44 20 12 01
BOUYGUES SA • 32 avenue Hoche • 75378 Paris CEDEX 08 • bouygues.com  


BOUYGUES SA • 32 avenue Hoche • 75378 Paris CEDEX 08 • bouygues.com

A Société Anonyme (public limited company) with share capital of €380,759,842• Registration No. 572 015 246 Paris – I.E. FR 29 572 015 246

Attachment




Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Bouygues Access to the 2020 universal registration document  Paris, 17/03/2021Press release Access to the 2020 universal registration document Bouygues hereby announces that it has filed its 2020 Universal Registration Document with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF). It includes the following …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Plug Power to Restate Previously Issued Financial Statements
Nano One Announces $25 Million Bought Deal Offering of Common Shares
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Submits U.S. FDA Pre-IND Meeting Request for Psychedelic Drug DMT Clinical ...
Plug Power Continues Executing on its Green Hydrogen Strategy with Purchase of Hydrogen ...
Victory Square Technologies Provides 2021- Q1 Corporate Update
Mowi’s Capital Markets Day 2021
Nokia appoints Melissa Schoeb as Chief Corporate Affairs Officer and member of the Group Leadership ...
Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE American: UUUU) (TSX: EFR) Tilting Balance Back to America
Roche launches cobas pure integrated solutions analyser to help simplify operations in small to ...
Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield completes the disposal of the Village 3, 4 and 6 office buildings
Titel
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Xebec Provides Updated 2020 Guidance
Futu Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
CytoDyn’s Long-Haulers COVID-19 Trial Enrolled 20 Patients Within 10 Days; Enrollment to be ...
Plug Power to Restate Previously Issued Financial Statements
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
Annual General Meeting's results and cash information to serve the development strategy
Luckin Coffee Enters into Restructuring Support Agreement with Holders of a Majority of Existing ...
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Provides Update on Timing of Topline Results for Phase 2b/3 COVID-19 Trial ...
Digihost Announces CAD$25 Million Brokered Private Placement with Institutional Investors
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
10.03.21
Bouygues successfully completes sale of Alstom shares
09.03.21
Sale of Alstom shares by Bouygues
01.03.21
Monthly Disclosure of the Total Number of Shares and Voting Rights
18.02.21
Mischkonzern Bouygues erholt sich schneller als erwartet von Corona-Auswirkungen
18.02.21
Bouygues: SENIOR EXECUTIVE APPOINTMENTS AT BOUYGUES IMMOBILIER, COLAS AND BOUYGUES TELECOM
18.02.21
Bouygues: NEW GOVERNANCE AND SENIOR EXECUTIVE APPOINTMENTS AT THE BOUYGUES GROUP
18.02.21
Bouygues: FULL-YEAR 2020 RESULTS. BOUYGUES, AN AGILE, RESPONSIBLE AND RESILIENT GROUP.