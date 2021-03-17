 

What you need to know:

  • Verizon has engineered its network to withstand severe weather season
  • Battery backup and generators are standing by to power cell sites in the event of commercial power outages
  • Residents in the affected area should prepare now for any personal impacts

ATLANTA, March 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The season’s first major severe weather outbreak is expected this week and with it comes a good reminder of what you can do to prepare. Verizon engineers and technicians are preparing the network for extreme weather and Verizon Response teams are constantly updating their plans for serving customers in the event of severe weather.

Verizon is ready:
Verizon engineers and technicians have prepared the network for this year’s severe weather season:

  • Support for first responders: More public safety professionals rely on Verizon Frontline than any other network. During times of crisis, Verizon Frontline provides network priority and preemption for first responders at no cost to public safety agencies. This gives first responders access to the network when they need it. Additionally, when disaster strikes, the Verizon Response Team (VRT) is available 24/7 365 days a year to coordinate with first responders to provide essential technologies during a crisis. During storms, the VRT will mobilize charging stations, devices, special equipment, emergency vehicles and more to support local, state and federal agencies across the US.
  • COVID-19 considerations: This year, like last year, we have worked to ensure we have the necessary personal equipment and processes in place for our field teams who may have to enter highly populated areas like shelters or operations centers. We have virtualized many operational functions to make it easier for our engineers working on network resiliency efforts to remain socially distanced. We have also arranged for individual portable housing units for mission critical network engineers in the field.
  • Redundancy Equals Reliability/Backups to the Backups: We use different strategies including backup generators and HVAC systems and redundant fiber rings for cell sites and switching centers to keep the network running and customers connected when commercial power is lost or water and property damage occurs.
  • Refueling strategy: We pre-arrange fuel deliveries for our generators in case of a storm, with tankers poised and in position to quickly respond to hard-hit areas in the event commercial power is lost
  • Year-round preparation: We run Emergency Operation Center drills throughout the year to ensure our team is ready and equipped to respond to emergencies
  • Support for the community: We have mobile Wireless Emergency Communications Centers, Tactical Command Trailers, and Response Trailers ready to deploy to support first responders and community members with recovery efforts
  • Use of drones: We have surveillance drones on standby to help assess and respond to damage from a storm, and we have drones that can deliver wireless service to a designated area from the sky
  • Satellite assets: We have a fleet of satellite-equipped portable cell sites and have secured dedicated satellite links for connection. If fiber or microwave is damaged due to sustained winds, storm surge or manual fiber cuts during post-storm recovery work, satellite-enabled portable equipment and dedicated satellite links, along with the fleet of portable generators keep the network running without commercial power.
  • Comprehensive fleet management: In the run up to and during a storm, it’s critical for mobile businesses to know where their people, assets and vehicles are. The Verizon Connect fleet management platform provides greater visibility and situational awareness to help move people and assets out of harm’s way and plan a more coordinated return to business once the storm clears. Verizon’s operations teams closely monitor severe impacts during local, regional and national emergencies and will deploy our engineers to the hardest hit areas as needed.
Wertpapier


