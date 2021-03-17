What you need to know:



Verizon has engineered its network to withstand severe weather season

Battery backup and generators are standing by to power cell sites in the event of commercial power outages

Residents in the affected area should prepare now for any personal impacts



ATLANTA, March 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The season’s first major severe weather outbreak is expected this week and with it comes a good reminder of what you can do to prepare. Verizon engineers and technicians are preparing the network for extreme weather and Verizon Response teams are constantly updating their plans for serving customers in the event of severe weather.

Verizon is ready:

Verizon engineers and technicians have prepared the network for this year’s severe weather season: