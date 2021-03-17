 

Danone Update on 2021 Annual General Meeting

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
17.03.2021, 18:52  |  110   |   |   


Press Release – Paris, March 17, 2021

             
Update on 2021 Annual General Meeting

Danone Combined Shareholders’ Meeting will be held on Thursday April 29, 2021 at 2:30 pm (Paris time), at the headquarters – 17 boulevard Haussmann, 75009 Paris. In the context of the continued restrictions related to the Covid-19 pandemic, this Shareholders’ Meeting will be exceptionally held behind closed doors.

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Danone SA!
Short
Basispreis 64,47€
Hebel 11,70
Ask 0,49
Zum Produkt
Long
Basispreis 54,43€
Hebel 10,61
Ask 0,60
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

Indeed, administrative measures, limiting or prohibiting travel or collective gathering for health reasons prevent the physical gathering of Danone shareholders to the Shareholders’ Meeting,  particularly in view of the closure of conference and meeting rooms, the obligation to respect physical distance measures and the number of people usually present at previous Shareholders’ Meetings.

Shareholders may follow the Shareholders’ Meeting, which will be webcast live and recorded for later viewing, in French and English, on Danone's website. Shareholders are encouraged to vote or give a proxy by electronic means, ahead of the Shareholders’ Meeting. The modalities and voting procedures of this Meeting will be detailed in the notice of meeting, which will be published beginning of April on www.danone.com (page “Shareholders’ Meeting”).

To be in a position to take into account the future needs of the company, the Board has decided to pause and reconsider any immediate members refreshment; therefore, the proposed nominations of Ariane Gorin and Susan Roberts as Directors won’t be presented to the shareholders’ meeting. This decision takes place as part of the Board’s broader thinking about its structure, size, blend of capabilities, perspectives and experiences.

As a consequence, only the following renewal and appointments of Directors will be proposed at the 2021 shareholders’ meeting: renewal of the terms of office of Guido Barilla, Cécile Cabanis, Michel Landel, and Serpil Timuray, and ratification of the co-opting of Gilles Schnepp as Director decided by the Board in December 2020.

Draft resolutions proposed to the Shareholders’ Meeting will be published on www.danone.com (page “Shareholders’ Meeting”) in the coming days.

Finally, the upcoming Capital Market Event, initially planned for March 25, is cancelled.


About Danone (www.danone.com)

Danone is a leading multi-local food and beverage company building on health-focused and fast-growing categories in 3 businesses: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based products, Waters and Specialized Nutrition. With its ‘One Planet. One Health’ frame of action, which considers the health of people and the planet as intimately interconnected, Danone aims to inspire healthier and more sustainable eating and drinking practices. To accelerate this food revolution and create superior, sustainable, profitable value for all its stakeholders, Danone has defined nine 2030 Goals, and paved the way as the first listed company to adopt the “Entreprise à Mission” status in France. With a purpose to bring health through food to as many people as possible, and corresponding social, societal and environmental objectives set out in its articles of association, Danone commits to operating in an efficient, responsible and inclusive manner, in line with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) of the United Nations. By 2025, Danone aims to become one of the first multinational companies to obtain B Corp certification. With more than 100,000 employees, and products sold in over 120 markets, Danone generated €23.6 billion in sales in 2020. Danone’s portfolio includes leading international brands (Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, among others) as well as strong local and regional brands (including AQUA, Blédina, Bonafont, Cow & Gate, Horizon Organic, Mizone, Oikos, Prostokvashino, Silk, Vega). Listed on Euronext Paris and present on the OTCQX market via an ADR (American Depositary Receipt) program, Danone is a component stock of leading sustainability indexes including the ones managed by Vigeo Eiris and Sustainalytics, as well as the Ethibel Sustainability Index, the MSCI ESG Indexes, the FTSE4Good Index Series, Bloomberg Gender Equality Index, and the Access to Nutrition Index.

Attachment


Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Danone Update on 2021 Annual General Meeting Press Release – Paris, March 17, 2021              Update on 2021 Annual General Meeting Danone Combined Shareholders’ Meeting will be held on Thursday April 29, 2021 at 2:30 pm (Paris time), at the headquarters – 17 boulevard Haussmann, 75009 …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Plug Power to Restate Previously Issued Financial Statements
Nano One Announces $25 Million Bought Deal Offering of Common Shares
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Submits U.S. FDA Pre-IND Meeting Request for Psychedelic Drug DMT Clinical ...
Plug Power Continues Executing on its Green Hydrogen Strategy with Purchase of Hydrogen ...
Victory Square Technologies Provides 2021- Q1 Corporate Update
Mowi’s Capital Markets Day 2021
Nokia appoints Melissa Schoeb as Chief Corporate Affairs Officer and member of the Group Leadership ...
Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE American: UUUU) (TSX: EFR) Tilting Balance Back to America
Roche launches cobas pure integrated solutions analyser to help simplify operations in small to ...
Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield completes the disposal of the Village 3, 4 and 6 office buildings
Titel
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Xebec Provides Updated 2020 Guidance
Futu Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
CytoDyn’s Long-Haulers COVID-19 Trial Enrolled 20 Patients Within 10 Days; Enrollment to be ...
Plug Power to Restate Previously Issued Financial Statements
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
Annual General Meeting's results and cash information to serve the development strategy
Luckin Coffee Enters into Restructuring Support Agreement with Holders of a Majority of Existing ...
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Provides Update on Timing of Topline Results for Phase 2b/3 COVID-19 Trial ...
Digihost Announces CAD$25 Million Brokered Private Placement with Institutional Investors
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09:50 Uhr
Dieser Dividendentitel gehört in jedes Portfolio
16.03.21
DEUTSCHE BANK belässt DANONE auf 'Hold'
16.03.21
JEFFERIES belässt DANONE auf 'Buy'
15.03.21
Aktien Europa Schluss: Leichte Verluste nach starker Börsenwoche
15.03.21
dpa-AFX-Überblick: UNTERNEHMEN vom 15.03.2021 - 15.15 Uhr
15.03.21
RBC belässt DANONE auf 'Neutral'
15.03.21
BERNSTEIN RESEARCH belässt DANONE auf 'Underperform'
15.03.21
UBS belässt DANONE auf 'Sell'
15.03.21
Aktien Europa: Weitere Kursgewinne nach starker Vorwoche
15.03.21
GOLDMAN SACHS belässt DANONE auf 'Neutral'

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
15.03.21
119
Danone
16.02.21
9
Dividenden Frankreich