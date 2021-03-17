 

Hapag-Lloyd acquires Africa specialist NileDutch (FOTO)

Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
17.03.2021, 19:15  |  47   |   |   

Hamburg (ots) - - Acquisition significantly strengthens Hapag-Lloyd´s position
in the African market

- Customers to benefit from an even denser network

Today, Hapag-Lloyd and NileDutch have signed a sale and purchase agreement where
Hapag-Lloyd acquires all shares of the Dutch container shipping company Nile
Dutch Investments B.V. (NileDutch). With over 40 years of expertise, NileDutch
is one the leading providers of container services from and to West Africa. The
company is present in 85 locations across the world and has 16 own offices in
the Netherlands, Belgium, France, Singapore, China, Angola, Congo and Cameroon.
With 10 liner services, around 35,000 TEU of transport capacity and a container
fleet of around 80,000 TEU, the company connects Europe, Asia and Latin America
with West and South Africa. Headquartered in Rotterdam, NileDutch has some 350
employees worldwide with particular expertise in the African market.

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Hapag-Lloyd!
Short
Basispreis 149,90€
Hebel 7,57
Ask 1,51
Zum Produkt
Long
Basispreis 116,28€
Hebel 7,18
Ask 2,18
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

"Africa is an important strategic growth market for Hapag-Lloyd. The acquisition
of NileDutch strengthens our position in West Africa and will be an excellent
addition to our existing activities on the continent. Our combined customer base
will benefit from a denser network from and to Africa as well as from a much
higher frequency of sailings. We welcome the new colleagues from NileDutch and
hope that together we can further develop our business in Africa in the years to
come," said Rolf Habben Jansen, CEO of Hapag-Lloyd.

Wim van Aalst, President of NileDutch, added: "Hapag-Lloyd and NileDutch are a
very good fit and I am happy that we join forces. Combining our business and
expertise in West Africa with Hapag-Lloyd´s worldwide network will enable us to
make the next step and further develop the Africa business."

The completion of the transaction is subject to the approval of the responsible
antitrust authorities.

About Hapag-Lloyd

With a fleet of 234 modern container ships and a total transport capacity of 1.7
million TEU, Hapag-Lloyd is one of the world's leading liner shipping companies.
The Company has around 13,200 employees and 388 offices in 129 countries.
Hapag-Lloyd has a container capacity of approximately 2.7 million TEU -
including one of the largest and most modern fleets of reefer containers. A
total of 121 liner services worldwide ensure fast and reliable connections
between more than 600 ports on all the continents. Hapag-Lloyd is one of the
leading operators in the Transatlantic, Middle East, Latin America and
Intra-America trades.

Disclaimer

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve a number of
risks and uncertainties. Such statements are based on a number of assumptions,
estimates, projections or plans that are inherently subject to significant
risks, uncertainties and contingencies. Actual results can differ materially
from those anticipated in the Company's forward-looking statements.

Contact:

mailto:Nils.Haupt@hlag.com
+49 40 3001 - 2263

mailto:Tim.Seifert@hlag.com
+49 40 3001 - 2291

Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/9064/4866712
OTS: Hapag-Lloyd AG
ISIN: DE000HLAG475


Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: Vernachlässigt, unterbewertet, Hapag-Llyod, geringer Freefloat mit gutem Kurspotential?
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Hapag-Lloyd acquires Africa specialist NileDutch (FOTO) - Acquisition significantly strengthens Hapag-Lloyd´s position in the African market - Customers to benefit from an even denser network Today, Hapag-Lloyd and NileDutch have signed a sale and purchase agreement where Hapag-Lloyd acquires all shares …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
EANS-News: Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment AG: Positive operating result despite the prevailing ...
Natürlich. Karton: Tetra Pak startet Nachhaltigkeitskampagne in Deutschland, Österreich und der Schweiz (FOTO)
LIXIL EMENA feiert den Launch der digitalen Erlebnisplattform "GROHE X" seiner Marke ...
Für "kalte Dunkelflauten" braucht Deutschland langfristig zusätzlich 5 bis 10 ...
VERBUND Jahresergebnis 2020
EANS-News: Raiffeisen Bank International AG / RBI continues to focus on digitalization and profitable growth
Bedrohung der nationalen Sicherheit: USA verbannen IoT-Produkte von fünf OEM-Herstellern
Dar Al Arkan setzt sich aktiv für die Verbreitung saudi-arabischer Marken im Ausland ein und ...
Wettbewerb für Energiewende-Start-ups: Finalisten des "Start Up Energy Transition Awards 2021" bekannt gegeben
KnowBe4 warnt vor weltweitem Anstieg der Versuche, die Microsoft Exchange Sicherheitslücke ...
Titel
Westfalen-Blatt: Tönnies siegt vor Gericht - Schlachthofbesetzer zu Schadenersatz verurteilt
Vertical Food und Unilever Food Solutions & Langnese verkünden strategische Partnerschaft
MEXACARE GmbH erhält als erster und einziger deutscher Hersteller die volle CE-Zertifizierung ...
Lück & Partner: Mit digitaler Transformation des HR-Bereichs Chancen und Potenzial für das Human Capital ...
EANS-News: Lenzing AG / Lenzing Gruppe behauptet sich im Krisenjahr 2020 und bleibt strategisch auf Kurs
Augen auf beim Schokokauf: Kein großes Schokoladenunternehmen liefert faire Schokolade zu Ostern
Immer mehr grüne Staaten, ein Marktkommentar von Kai Johannsen
Versicherungstipp: Elektroautos: Gut für die Umwelt und mit vielen Vorteilen (FOTO)
EVG Klaus-Dieter Hommel: Deutliches Signal aus dem Bundesverkehrsministerium - Staatssekretär Enak Ferlemann steht zum ...
Sensationelles Urteil im VW Abgasskandal: LG Nürnberg-Fürth verurteilt VW mit Urteil vom 09.03.2021 trotz Verjährung zu ...
Titel
Steuererklärung 2020: R-AUS für Rentner (FOTO)
CGTN: China rüstet sich für eine auf den Menschen ausgerichtete, grüne und hochwertige ...
Westfalen-Blatt: Tönnies siegt vor Gericht - Schlachthofbesetzer zu Schadenersatz verurteilt
Rückrufe für Audi 3,0 TDI im Abgasskandal: Manipulationssoftware im V6-Motor entdeckt (FOTO)
StepStone Gehaltsreport 2021: So viel verdienen Arbeitnehmer*innen in Deutschland
Cem Özdemir: Grüne trauen sich Verkehrsministerium zu
Paare ohne Trauschein: Wer erbt, wenn ich nicht verheiratet bin?
Zahl der Woche | CO2-Preisaufschlag: Viele Haus- und Wohnungseigentümer denken über eine Heizungsmodernisierung nach (FOTO)
Deutschland verliert auf dem weltweiten Arbeitsmarkt an Beliebtheit
Appell: Digitales Gesundheitswesen nicht Apple & Co überlassen
Titel
Lidl verkauft Einwegmasken zum Selbstkostenpreis
Gemeinsam Verantwortung im Ostergeschäft übernehmen: real appelliert an Kunden, frühzeitig einzukaufen! (FOTO)
Curevac-Aufsichtsrat: Impfstoff wird kommen, Curevac kann 100 Millionen Dosen pro Jahr produzieren
WESTFALEN-BLATT (Bielefeld): Melitta produziert millionenfach medizinische Schutzmasken in Filtertüten-Form
Quantron AG realisiert Brennstoffzellen-Lkw in Europa (FOTO)
Corona lässt Pommes-Nachfrage einbrechen: Bauern sitzen auf Hunderttausenden Tonnen Kartoffeln
Bestellansturm bei Trigema nach Start der Maskenproduktion
Steuererklärung 2020: R-AUS für Rentner (FOTO)
CE-Zeichen für das FreeStyle Libre 3 System von Abbott: Der kleinste und dünnste Sensor der Welt - bei der besten Leistung seiner Klasse und zu ...
ETF-Sparplan: 100 Euro monatlich reichen für 871 Euro zusätzliche Rente (FOTO)

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
17:34 Uhr
Hapag-Lloyd stärkt Afrika-Geschäft mit Zukauf
16:55 Uhr
DGAP-News: Hapag-Lloyd übernimmt Afrika-Spezialist NileDutch (deutsch)
16:54 Uhr
DGAP-News: Hapag-Lloyd übernimmt Afrika-Spezialist NileDutch
16:54 Uhr
DGAP-News: Hapag-Lloyd acquires Africa specialist NileDutch
16:53 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: Hapag-Lloyd AG übernimmt Nile Dutch Investments B.V. (deutsch)
16:53 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: Hapag-Lloyd AG acquires Nile Dutch Investments B.V.
16:53 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: Hapag-Lloyd AG übernimmt Nile Dutch Investments B.V.
26.02.21
Hapag-Lloyd: Dividende wird deutlich angehoben
26.02.21
Hapag-Lloyd will Dividende mehr als verdreifachen
26.02.21
DGAP-Adhoc: Vorstand der Hapag-Lloyd AG beschließt, der Hauptversammlung 2021 die Ausschüttung einer Dividende von EUR 3,50 pro Aktie vorzuschlagen (deutsch)

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
18:57 Uhr
142
Vernachlässigt, unterbewertet, Hapag-Llyod, geringer Freefloat mit gutem Kurspotential?
15.05.20
12
Hapag-Lloyd verkaufen!