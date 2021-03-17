Hapag-Lloyd acquires Africa specialist NileDutch (FOTO)

Hamburg (ots) - - Acquisition significantly strengthens Hapag-Lloyd´s position

in the African market



- Customers to benefit from an even denser network



Today, Hapag-Lloyd and NileDutch have signed a sale and purchase agreement where

Hapag-Lloyd acquires all shares of the Dutch container shipping company Nile

Dutch Investments B.V. (NileDutch). With over 40 years of expertise, NileDutch

is one the leading providers of container services from and to West Africa. The

company is present in 85 locations across the world and has 16 own offices in

the Netherlands, Belgium, France, Singapore, China, Angola, Congo and Cameroon.

With 10 liner services, around 35,000 TEU of transport capacity and a container

fleet of around 80,000 TEU, the company connects Europe, Asia and Latin America

with West and South Africa. Headquartered in Rotterdam, NileDutch has some 350

employees worldwide with particular expertise in the African market.





"Africa is an important strategic growth market for Hapag-Lloyd. The acquisitionof NileDutch strengthens our position in West Africa and will be an excellentaddition to our existing activities on the continent. Our combined customer basewill benefit from a denser network from and to Africa as well as from a muchhigher frequency of sailings. We welcome the new colleagues from NileDutch andhope that together we can further develop our business in Africa in the years tocome," said Rolf Habben Jansen, CEO of Hapag-Lloyd.Wim van Aalst, President of NileDutch, added: "Hapag-Lloyd and NileDutch are avery good fit and I am happy that we join forces. Combining our business andexpertise in West Africa with Hapag-Lloyd´s worldwide network will enable us tomake the next step and further develop the Africa business."The completion of the transaction is subject to the approval of the responsibleantitrust authorities.About Hapag-LloydWith a fleet of 234 modern container ships and a total transport capacity of 1.7million TEU, Hapag-Lloyd is one of the world's leading liner shipping companies.The Company has around 13,200 employees and 388 offices in 129 countries.Hapag-Lloyd has a container capacity of approximately 2.7 million TEU -including one of the largest and most modern fleets of reefer containers. Atotal of 121 liner services worldwide ensure fast and reliable connectionsbetween more than 600 ports on all the continents. Hapag-Lloyd is one of theleading operators in the Transatlantic, Middle East, Latin America andIntra-America trades.