Hapag-Lloyd acquires Africa specialist NileDutch (FOTO)
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell| 17.03.2021, 19:15 | 47 | 0 |
Hamburg (ots) - - Acquisition significantly strengthens Hapag-Lloyd´s position
in the African market
- Customers to benefit from an even denser network
Today, Hapag-Lloyd and NileDutch have signed a sale and purchase agreement where
Hapag-Lloyd acquires all shares of the Dutch container shipping company Nile
Dutch Investments B.V. (NileDutch). With over 40 years of expertise, NileDutch
is one the leading providers of container services from and to West Africa. The
company is present in 85 locations across the world and has 16 own offices in
the Netherlands, Belgium, France, Singapore, China, Angola, Congo and Cameroon.
With 10 liner services, around 35,000 TEU of transport capacity and a container
fleet of around 80,000 TEU, the company connects Europe, Asia and Latin America
with West and South Africa. Headquartered in Rotterdam, NileDutch has some 350
employees worldwide with particular expertise in the African market.
in the African market
- Customers to benefit from an even denser network
Today, Hapag-Lloyd and NileDutch have signed a sale and purchase agreement where
Hapag-Lloyd acquires all shares of the Dutch container shipping company Nile
Dutch Investments B.V. (NileDutch). With over 40 years of expertise, NileDutch
is one the leading providers of container services from and to West Africa. The
company is present in 85 locations across the world and has 16 own offices in
the Netherlands, Belgium, France, Singapore, China, Angola, Congo and Cameroon.
With 10 liner services, around 35,000 TEU of transport capacity and a container
fleet of around 80,000 TEU, the company connects Europe, Asia and Latin America
with West and South Africa. Headquartered in Rotterdam, NileDutch has some 350
employees worldwide with particular expertise in the African market.
Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Hapag-Lloyd!
Short
Basispreis 149,90€
Hebel 7,57
Ask 1,51
Long
Basispreis 116,28€
Hebel 7,18
Ask 2,18
Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.
"Africa is an important strategic growth market for Hapag-Lloyd. The acquisition
of NileDutch strengthens our position in West Africa and will be an excellent
addition to our existing activities on the continent. Our combined customer base
will benefit from a denser network from and to Africa as well as from a much
higher frequency of sailings. We welcome the new colleagues from NileDutch and
hope that together we can further develop our business in Africa in the years to
come," said Rolf Habben Jansen, CEO of Hapag-Lloyd.
Wim van Aalst, President of NileDutch, added: "Hapag-Lloyd and NileDutch are a
very good fit and I am happy that we join forces. Combining our business and
expertise in West Africa with Hapag-Lloyd´s worldwide network will enable us to
make the next step and further develop the Africa business."
The completion of the transaction is subject to the approval of the responsible
antitrust authorities.
About Hapag-Lloyd
With a fleet of 234 modern container ships and a total transport capacity of 1.7
million TEU, Hapag-Lloyd is one of the world's leading liner shipping companies.
The Company has around 13,200 employees and 388 offices in 129 countries.
Hapag-Lloyd has a container capacity of approximately 2.7 million TEU -
including one of the largest and most modern fleets of reefer containers. A
total of 121 liner services worldwide ensure fast and reliable connections
between more than 600 ports on all the continents. Hapag-Lloyd is one of the
leading operators in the Transatlantic, Middle East, Latin America and
Intra-America trades.
Disclaimer
This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve a number of
risks and uncertainties. Such statements are based on a number of assumptions,
estimates, projections or plans that are inherently subject to significant
risks, uncertainties and contingencies. Actual results can differ materially
from those anticipated in the Company's forward-looking statements.
Contact:
mailto:Nils.Haupt@hlag.com
+49 40 3001 - 2263
mailto:Tim.Seifert@hlag.com
+49 40 3001 - 2291
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/9064/4866712
OTS: Hapag-Lloyd AG
ISIN: DE000HLAG475
of NileDutch strengthens our position in West Africa and will be an excellent
addition to our existing activities on the continent. Our combined customer base
will benefit from a denser network from and to Africa as well as from a much
higher frequency of sailings. We welcome the new colleagues from NileDutch and
hope that together we can further develop our business in Africa in the years to
come," said Rolf Habben Jansen, CEO of Hapag-Lloyd.
Wim van Aalst, President of NileDutch, added: "Hapag-Lloyd and NileDutch are a
very good fit and I am happy that we join forces. Combining our business and
expertise in West Africa with Hapag-Lloyd´s worldwide network will enable us to
make the next step and further develop the Africa business."
The completion of the transaction is subject to the approval of the responsible
antitrust authorities.
About Hapag-Lloyd
With a fleet of 234 modern container ships and a total transport capacity of 1.7
million TEU, Hapag-Lloyd is one of the world's leading liner shipping companies.
The Company has around 13,200 employees and 388 offices in 129 countries.
Hapag-Lloyd has a container capacity of approximately 2.7 million TEU -
including one of the largest and most modern fleets of reefer containers. A
total of 121 liner services worldwide ensure fast and reliable connections
between more than 600 ports on all the continents. Hapag-Lloyd is one of the
leading operators in the Transatlantic, Middle East, Latin America and
Intra-America trades.
Disclaimer
This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve a number of
risks and uncertainties. Such statements are based on a number of assumptions,
estimates, projections or plans that are inherently subject to significant
risks, uncertainties and contingencies. Actual results can differ materially
from those anticipated in the Company's forward-looking statements.
Contact:
mailto:Nils.Haupt@hlag.com
+49 40 3001 - 2263
mailto:Tim.Seifert@hlag.com
+49 40 3001 - 2291
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/9064/4866712
OTS: Hapag-Lloyd AG
ISIN: DE000HLAG475
Diesen Artikel teilen
|Diskussion: Vernachlässigt, unterbewertet, Hapag-Llyod, geringer Freefloat mit gutem Kurspotential?
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0