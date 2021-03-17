Notice of Lead Plaintiff Deadline for Shareholders in the Sequential Brands Group, Inc. Class Action Lawsuit

Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the Central District of California on behalf of purchasers of Sequential Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQBG) securities between November 3, 2016 and December 11, 2020, inclusive (the “Class Period”). The case is captioned D’Arcy v. Sequential Brands Group, Inc., No. 21-cv-02305, and charges Sequential Brands and certain of its executives with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 permits any investor who purchased Sequential Brands securities during the Class Period to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in the Sequential Brands class action lawsuit. A lead plaintiff is generally the movant with the greatest financial interest in the relief sought by the putative class who is also typical and adequate of the putative class. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the Sequential Brands class action lawsuit. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice to litigate the Sequential Brands class action lawsuit. An investor’s ability to share in any potential future recovery of the Sequential Brands class action lawsuit is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff of the Sequential Brands class action lawsuit or have questions concerning your rights regarding the Sequential Brands class action lawsuit, please provide your information here or contact counsel, J.C. Sanchez of Robbins Geller, at 800/449-4900 or 619/231-1058 or via e-mail at jsanchez@rgrdlaw.com. Lead plaintiff motions for the Sequential Brands class action lawsuit must be filed with the court no later than May 17, 2021.

Sequential Brands owns various consumer brands and licenses its brands for a range of product categories, including apparel, footwear, fashion accessories, and home goods. Sequential Brands promotes, markets, and licenses its brands through various distribution channels, including to retailers, wholesalers, and distributors.

The Sequential Brands class action lawsuit alleges that, throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) in late 2016, Sequential Brands knew or should have known that its goodwill was likely impaired; (ii) Sequential Brands avoided and delayed the material write down to goodwill in late 2016 through 2017; (iii) Sequential Brands understated its operating expenses and net loss and also materially overstated its income from operations, goodwill, and assets from late 2016 through 2017; (iv) Sequential Brands’ internal controls were deficient; (v) Sequential Brands failed to restate, correct, or disclose relevant improprieties, deceptive conduct, misstatements, omissions, and control violations; (vi) as a result of the foregoing, Sequential Brands was at greater risk of regulatory scrutiny and enforcement; and (vii) thus, defendants’ statements about its business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.