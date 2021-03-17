 

Bank of America Reaches Milestone; Company Has Distributed 25 Million Masks to Underserved Communities Across the U.S.

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
17.03.2021, 19:00  |  36   |   |   

Bank of America today announced that in partnership with local nonprofits across the country, it has distributed more than 25 million masks since last summer as part of its ongoing efforts to address health-related disparities accelerated by the coronavirus. In addition to masks, the company has also distributed more than 160,000 bottles of hand sanitizer and 4 million gloves in local communities, with a particular focus on communities of color. The work is connected to Bank of America’s $1 billion four-year commitment to advance racial equality and economic opportunity.

“Blacks and Hispanic-Latinos are more likely to have chronic health conditions than non-Hispanic whites and 50 percent more likely to contract coronavirus,” said Ebony Thomas, Bank of America’s Racial Equality and Economic Opportunity executive. “Bank of America continues to help address coronavirus related health care disparities and other urgent needs by partnering with local nonprofits to distribute PPE to the most vulnerable populations.”

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Bank of America!
Short
Basispreis 40,72€
Hebel 11,72
Ask 0,25
Zum Produkt
Long
Basispreis 33,99€
Hebel 9,57
Ask 0,33
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

Organizations that have received PPE from the bank, in partnership with the Bank of America Charitable Foundation, are primarily serving low-to-moderate income communities and communities of color, including families and youth, homeless populations, frontline workers, small businesses, schools and health centers, including:

  • More than 2.6 million masks and 16,000 bottles of sanitizer to healthcare organizations, including hospitals that require thousands of masks per day to safely meet patient and visitor demand such as the Phoenix Children’s Hospital and community clinics like San Jose Clinic in Houston.
  • 1 million masks to support essential agricultural workers across the state of California and 5.5 million masks and 35,000 bottles of sanitizer to organizations that address food insecurity such as New York Common Pantry in New York City and the Capital Area Food Bank in Washington, D.C.
  • More than 1.4 million masks across South Florida, primarily to youth and students, and hundreds of thousands of masks to Atlanta and Chicago public schools.
  • Over 600,000 masks to partners that support small businesses, including Community Development Financial Institutions which provide capital and other support, such as LiftFund in San Antonio.

This effort builds on Bank of America’s commitment to support vulnerable communities, including $350 million in philanthropic donations provided last year to address needs related to food insecurity, health, housing workforce training and education and more. In addition, Bank of America has partnered with CVS Health to provide free flu vaccine vouchers to under-resourced communities across the U.S. for the 2020-2021 flu season.

For more information on the bank’s support of employees, clients and communities during this time, see the latest updates here.

Bank of America
 At Bank of America, we’re guided by a common purpose to help make financial lives better, through the power of every connection. We’re delivering on this through responsible growth with a focus on our environmental, social and governance (ESG) leadership. ESG is embedded across our eight lines of business and reflects how we help fuel the global economy, build trust and credibility, and represent a company that people want to work for, invest in and do business with. It’s demonstrated in the inclusive and supportive workplace we create for our employees, the responsible products and services we offer our clients, and the impact we make around the world in helping local economies thrive. An important part of this work is forming strong partnerships with nonprofits and advocacy groups, such as community, consumer and environmental organizations, to bring together our collective networks and expertise to achieve greater impact. Learn more at about.bankofamerica.com, and connect with us on Twitter (@BofA_News).

For more Bank of America news, including dividend announcements and other important information, visit the Bank of America newsroom and register for news email alerts.

www.bankofamerica.com



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Bank of America Reaches Milestone; Company Has Distributed 25 Million Masks to Underserved Communities Across the U.S. Bank of America today announced that in partnership with local nonprofits across the country, it has distributed more than 25 million masks since last summer as part of its ongoing efforts to address health-related disparities accelerated by the …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
FSD Pharma Enters into License Agreement to Develop FDA approved Veterinary Drugs for the Treatment ...
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit ...
SHRMF BREAKING ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Champignon Brands Inc. Investors to Inquire About Class ...
beaconsmind AG Unveils Its International Expansion Blueprint, and Announces Its Intention to First ...
NRG Energy, Inc. Financial Update on Winter Storm Uri Impacts
PLUG RESTATES RESULTS; Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of Upcoming Deadline in the ...
Deadline Reminder: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit ...
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Plug Power Inc. and Encourages ...
Apple’s $4.7 Billion Green Bond Spend is Helping to Create 1.2 Gigawatts of Clean Power
Kodak Reports Full-Year 2020 Financial Results
Titel
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
Organigram and BAT Form Product Development Collaboration – Includes Strategic Investment from ...
Palantir and Faurecia Embark on Long-Term Strategic Partnership
FSD Pharma Enters into License Agreement to Develop FDA approved Veterinary Drugs for the Treatment ...
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit ...
AT&T Provides Update on Strategy, Financial Outlook
Lenovo Delivers Edge-to-Cloud Solutions With AMD EPYC 7003 Processors, Setting a New Standard for ...
Greenlane Renewables Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results
Aeva and InterPrivate Acquisition Corp. Announce Closing of Business Combination; Aeva to Trade on ...
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
Europcar Mobility Group: Successful C. Eur 50 Million Share Capital Increase With Shareholders’ Preferential Subscription ...
BevCanna Closes Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
12.03.21
Bank of America Declares Preferred Stock Dividends
10.03.21
Update: IPO | Vantage Towers | Bald fällt der Startschuss
02.03.21
HeavytraderZ: US-Banken vor der Neubewertung - Bank of America startet Rallyemodus
01.03.21
Bank of America Directs Over $22 Million in Grants to National and Local Nonprofits Supporting People and Communities of Color
01.03.21
LYNX: Bank of America: Exakt hier könnte sich der Einstieg lohnen
26.02.21
Bank of America – Gelingt jetzt ein Durchbruch?
25.02.21
LYNX: Bank of America: Was ist denn nur mit den US-Banken los?
24.02.21
Bank of America Provides $1.1 Million to Support Texans and Communities Impacted by Winter Storm
22.02.21
Bank of America Helps Fuel Black Innovation with Launch of the Center for Black Entrepreneurship
18.02.21
Bank of America Sets Record for Patents in 2020 with Majority of Employees Working from Home

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
20.02.21
114
Bank of America: 2019 steigt Gold auf 1.400 Dollar, Silber auf maximal 18 Dollar!
20.01.21
2
Tipps für Selbstentscheider: Wall Street-Banker: Aktien für zehn Jahre fette Rendite und was das mit