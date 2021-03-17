Walmart Empowering Individuals with Access to Digital Health Records in Partnership with The Commons Project Foundation and CLEAR
As a healthcare services provider, Walmart is working to empower its customers with digital access to their health data, beginning with their COVID-19 vaccine record. Walmart will make vaccination records available digitally, so those vaccinated at Walmart and Sam’s Club can easily access their vaccine status as needed, in a safe, secure and frictionless way.
Enabling the fair and equitable access to health records, so people control their own health data, is a key element of empowering individuals. As such, Walmart will use the open, interoperable SMART Health Cards standard being developed under the Vaccination Credential Initiative, co-chaired by The Commons Project Foundation (TCP). Having convenient, safe, frictionless access to health records will be available to customers vaccinated at Walmart and Sam’s Club, including their vaccination records, through the Health Pass by CLEAR app and TCP’s CommonHealth and CommonPass apps. These platforms are free to users who choose to use them in order to verify their vaccine status to safely return to travel, work, school, sports events, entertainment and other venues while protecting their health data privacy.
“Our goal is to give customers vaccinated at Walmart free and secure digital access to their vaccine record and enable them to share that information with third parties seeking to confirm their vaccination status,” said John Furner, CEO and President, Walmart U.S. “We are proud to be the first retailer to strategically partner with both The Commons Project Foundation and CLEAR, and we look forward to working with them to empower people with digital access to their vaccination records so they can use them whenever and however they choose.”
Health Pass by CLEAR is a free mobile experience within the CLEAR app, which securely connects a person's verified identity to multiple layers of COVID-19 related health information to reduce public health risk and make it possible for people to return to what they love. More than 50 organizations are currently using Health Pass to create safer and more frictionless environments. With Walmart, Health Pass users will soon be able to link to and use their vaccination results in a frictionless way. Trust and transparency is CLEAR’s number one priority, and with Health Pass, users are always in control of their health information.
