 

INVESTOR ALERT Kirby McInerney LLP Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Plug Power Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm Before May 7, 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
17.03.2021, 19:21  |  35   |   |   

The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York on behalf of those who acquired Plug Power Inc. (“Plug” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: PLUG) securities from November 9, 2020 through March 1, 2021, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Investors have until May 7, 2021 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

On March 2, 2021, before the market opened, Plug filed a Notification of Late Filing with the SEC stating that it could not timely file its annual report for the period ended December 31, 2020 because the Company was completing a “review and assessment of the treatment of certain costs with regards to classification between Research and Development versus Costs of Goods Sold, the recoverability of right of use assets associated with certain leases, and certain internal controls over these and other areas.” The Company stated that “[i]t is possible that one or more of these items may result in charges or adjustments to current and/or prior period financial statements.”

On this news, the Company’s stock price fell by $3.68 per share, or approximately 7%, from $52.46 per share to close at $48.78 per share on March 2, 2021, on unusually heavy trading volume. The share price declined by $9.48 per share, or approximately 19.4%, over the next three consecutive trading sessions to close at $39.30 per share on March 5, 2021.

The complaint filed in this lawsuit alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that the Company would be unable to timely file its 2020 annual report due to delays related to the review of classification of certain costs and the recoverability of the right to use assets with certain leases; (2) that the Company was reasonably likely to report material weaknesses in its internal control over financial reporting; and (3) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Plug securities, have information, or would like to learn more about these claims, please contact Thomas W. Elrod of Kirby McInerney LLP at 212-371-6600, by email at investigations@kmllp.com, or by filling out this contact form, to discuss your rights or interests with respect to these matters without any cost to you.

Kirby McInerney LLP is a New York-based plaintiffs’ law firm concentrating in securities, antitrust, whistleblower, and consumer litigation. The firm’s efforts on behalf of shareholders in securities litigation have resulted in recoveries totaling billions of dollars. Additional information about the firm can be found at Kirby McInerney LLP’s website: http://www.kmllp.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.



Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: Plug Power Aktie – Neuer Deal und Blow-Out?

Diskussion: Analyse: Plug Power Aktie: Heftiger Einbruch - und jetzt?
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

INVESTOR ALERT Kirby McInerney LLP Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Plug Power Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm Before May 7, 2021 The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York on behalf of those who acquired Plug Power Inc. (“Plug” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
FSD Pharma Enters into License Agreement to Develop FDA approved Veterinary Drugs for the Treatment ...
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit ...
SHRMF BREAKING ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Champignon Brands Inc. Investors to Inquire About Class ...
beaconsmind AG Unveils Its International Expansion Blueprint, and Announces Its Intention to First ...
NRG Energy, Inc. Financial Update on Winter Storm Uri Impacts
PLUG RESTATES RESULTS; Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of Upcoming Deadline in the ...
Deadline Reminder: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit ...
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Plug Power Inc. and Encourages ...
Apple’s $4.7 Billion Green Bond Spend is Helping to Create 1.2 Gigawatts of Clean Power
Kodak Reports Full-Year 2020 Financial Results
Titel
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
Organigram and BAT Form Product Development Collaboration – Includes Strategic Investment from ...
Palantir and Faurecia Embark on Long-Term Strategic Partnership
FSD Pharma Enters into License Agreement to Develop FDA approved Veterinary Drugs for the Treatment ...
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit ...
AT&T Provides Update on Strategy, Financial Outlook
Lenovo Delivers Edge-to-Cloud Solutions With AMD EPYC 7003 Processors, Setting a New Standard for ...
Greenlane Renewables Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results
Aeva and InterPrivate Acquisition Corp. Announce Closing of Business Combination; Aeva to Trade on ...
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
Europcar Mobility Group: Successful C. Eur 50 Million Share Capital Increase With Shareholders’ Preferential Subscription ...
BevCanna Closes Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
18:49 Uhr
Aktien New York: Überwiegend Verluste kurz vor geldpolitischen Signalen der Fed
17:19 Uhr
Drama um Plug Power: Rückwirkende Bilanzkorrektur bei Plug Power - Droht nun der katastrophale Absturz?
16:15 Uhr
ROUNDUP/Aktien New York: Verluste vor geldpolitischen Signalen der Fed
15:52 Uhr
VW, Tesla, Plug Power, Fuelcell Energy: Heute wird es spannend!
15:50 Uhr
Most Actives - die meistgehandelten Aktien des Tages: Varta, BMW und Plug Power
14:08 Uhr
Aktien New York Ausblick: Zurückhaltung vor geldpolitischen Signale der Fed
14:07 Uhr
LYNX: Plug Power: Jahrelange Bilanzierungsfehler entdeckt. Wollte man die Anleger täuschen?
13:43 Uhr
Börse Stuttgart-News: Euwax Trends
12:05 Uhr
Plug Power Continues Executing on its Green Hydrogen Strategy with Purchase of Hydrogen Liquefaction System from Chart Industries
12:03 Uhr
Märkte am Mittwoch: DAX in schwindelerregenden Höhen – Volkswagen-Aktie im Höhenflug

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
19:40 Uhr
20.386
Plug Power - Meinungen, Kommentare und Chartansichten
15:26 Uhr
354
Analyse: Plug Power Aktie: Heftiger Einbruch - und jetzt?
16.03.21
13
Plug Power Aktie – Neuer Deal und Blow-Out?
19.02.21
3
ACCIONA and Plug Power to Partner on Establishing Leading Green Hydrogen Platform for Iberia
31.01.21
8
Casino oder Riesenchance : Börsengeflüster: Goldman-Sachs-Alarmsignale bei 15 Aktien – “Plug Power u