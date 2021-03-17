Corrective Announcement - Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities

This announcement corrects the regulatory announcement released by the Company today at 17.17 UK time, which contained the Company’s share price in appended tables, expressed in pence. This announcement contains the relevant share price now expressed in Pounds Sterling in the tables appended to this announcement. All other content ias as per the regulatory announcement released earlier.

Vesting of shares under the Company’s Long Term Incentive Plan (“LTIP”) and the Deferred Bonus Plan

On 15 March 2021, the following ordinary shares in the Company were acquired by the following PDMRs within the Company, due to the vesting of shares under the following share plans:

the LTIP awarded in 2018,

the Deferred Bonus Plan in respect of the 2017 annual bonus

Number of shares Vesting LTIP Deferred Bonus Plan Name of PDMR/ Executive director Role Ashley Almanza Chief Executive Officer 229,775 174,576 Tim Weller Chief Financial Officer 125,920 79,001 Mel Brooks Regional President – Africa 45,117 n/a John Kenning Regional CEO – Americas 75,419 55,431 Graham Levinsohn Regional CEO – UK & Middle East 62,584 42,885 Søren Lundsberg-Nielsen Group General Counsel 51,893 30,963 Jesus Rosano Global EVP, Growth Technology & Innovation



53,695 23,529 Stephane Verdoy Regional CEO – Europe



37,395 18,139 Sanjay Verma Regional President – Asia



46,024 n/a Debbie Walker Group Corporate Affairs Director 38,975 18,787

In each case sufficient numbers of such shares were sold to pay for tax and other contributions due in respect of the release of the shares.

After these sales, the PDMRs retained the following numbers of shares from the vesting:

Name of PDMR Role Number of shares retained after sale for tax purposes Ashley Almanza Chief Executive Officer 214,305 Tim Weller Chief Financial Officer 108,607 Mel Brooks Regional President – Africa 24,814 John Kenning Regional CEO – Americas 98,987 Graham Levinsohn Regional CEO – UK & Middle East 55,486 Søren Lundsberg-Nielsen Group General Counsel 45,570 Jesus Rosano Global EVP, Growth Technology & Innovation 35,885 Stephane Verdoy Regional CEO - Europe 36,672 Sanjay Verma Regional President – Asia 39,120 Debbie Walker Group Corporate Affairs Director 30,613

The attached notifications, which have been made in accordance with the requirements of the UK Market Abuse Regulation, provide further details.

1.

Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them (‘PCA’)

a)

Name

Ashley Almanza

2.

Reason for Notification

a)

Position/status

Chief Executive Officer/PDMR

b)

Initial notification/ amendment

Initial notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

G4S plc

b)

LEI

549300L3KWKK8X35QR12

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the

financial instrument



Identification code

Ordinary shares of 25 pence each



GB00B01FL62

b)

Nature of the

Transaction

Acquisition of shares following vesting of the 2018 LTIP award and the vesting of the Deferred Bonus Plan award in respect of the 2017 annual bonus



c)

Price(s) and Volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) nil 404,351

d)

Aggregated

Information



Aggregated volume Price

N/A single transactions



GBP - Pound Sterling

e)

Date of the Transaction

15 March 2021

f)

Place of the Transaction

Outside a trading venue

1.

Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them (‘PCA’)

a)

Name

Ashley Almanza

2.

Reason for Notification

a)

Position/status

Chief Executive Officer/PDMR

b)

Initial notification/ amendment

Initial notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

G4S plc

b)

LEI

549300L3KWKK8X35QR12

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the

financial instrument



Identification code

Ordinary shares of 25 pence each



GB00B01FL62

b)

Nature of the

Transaction

Sale of a sufficient number of shares from the vesting of the 2018 LTIP and the 2017 Deferred Bonus plan to satisfy tax and NI liabilities

c)

Price(s) and Volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) £2.427 190,046

d)

Aggregated

Information



Aggregated volume Price

N/A single transactions



GBP - Pound Sterling

e)

Date of the Transaction

15 March 2021

f)

Place of the Transaction

Outside a trading venue

1.

Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them (‘PCA’)

a)

Name

Tim Weller

2.

Reason for Notification

a)

Position/status

Chief Financial Officer/PDMR

b)

Initial notification/ amendment

Initial notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

G4S plc

b)

LEI

549300L3KWKK8X35QR12

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the

financial instrument



Identification code

Ordinary shares of 25 pence each



GB00B01FL62

b)

Nature of the

Transaction

Acquisition of shares following vesting of the 2018 LTIP award and the vesting of the Deferred Bonus Plan award in respect of the 2017 annual bonus



c)

Price(s) and Volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) nil 204,921

d)

Aggregated

Information



Aggregated volume Price

N/A single transactions



GBP - Pound Sterling

e)

Date of the Transaction

15 March 2021

f)

Place of the Transaction

Outside a trading venue

1.

Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them (‘PCA’)

a)

Name

Tim Weller

2.

Reason for Notification

a)

Position/status

Chief Financial Officer/PDMR

b)

Initial notification/ amendment

Initial notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

G4S plc

b)

LEI

549300L3KWKK8X35QR12

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the

financial instrument



Identification code

Ordinary shares of 25 pence each



GB00B01FL62

b)

Nature of the

Transaction

Sale of a sufficient number of shares from the vesting of the 2018 LTIP and the 2017 Deferred Bonus plan to satisfy tax and NI liabilities

c)

Price(s) and Volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) £2.427 96,314

d)

Aggregated

Information



Aggregated volume Price

N/A single transactions



GBP - Pound Sterling

e)

Date of the Transaction

15 March 2021

f)

Place of the Transaction

Outside a trading venue

1.

Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them (‘PCA’)

a)

Name

Mel Brooks

2.

Reason for Notification

a)

Position/status

Regional President – Africa /PDMR

b)

Initial notification/ amendment

Initial notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

G4S plc

b)

LEI

549300L3KWKK8X35QR12

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the

financial instrument



Identification code

Ordinary shares of 25 pence each



GB00B01FL62

b)

Nature of the

Transaction

Acquisition of shares following vesting of the 2018 LTIP award and the vesting of the Deferred Bonus Plan award in respect of the 2017 annual bonus



c)

Price(s) and Volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) nil 45,117

d)

Aggregated

Information



Aggregated volume Price

N/A single transactions



GBP - Pound Sterling

e)

Date of the Transaction

15 March 2021

f)

Place of the Transaction

Outside a trading venue

1.

Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them (‘PCA’)

a)

Name

Mel Brooks

2.

Reason for Notification

a)

Position/status

Regional President – Africa /PDMR

b)

Initial notification/ amendment

Initial notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

G4S plc

b)

LEI

549300L3KWKK8X35QR12

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the

financial instrument



Identification code

Ordinary shares of 25 pence each



GB00B01FL62

b)

Nature of the

Transaction

Sale of a sufficient number of shares from the vesting of the 2018 LTIP and the 2017 Deferred Bonus plan to satisfy tax and NI liabilities

c)

Price(s) and Volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) £2.427 20,303

d)

Aggregated

Information



Aggregated volume Price

N/A single transactions



GBP - Pound Sterling

e)

Date of the Transaction

15 March 2021

f)

Place of the Transaction

Outside a trading venue

1.

Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them (‘PCA’)

a)

Name

John Kenning

2.

Reason for Notification

a)

Position/status

Regional CEO – Americas/PDMR

b)

Initial notification/ amendment

Initial notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

G4S plc

b)

LEI

549300L3KWKK8X35QR12

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the

financial instrument



Identification code

Ordinary shares of 25 pence each



GB00B01FL62

b)

Nature of the

Transaction

Acquisition of shares following vesting of the 2018 LTIP award and the vesting of the Deferred Bonus Plan award in respect of the 2017 annual bonus



c)

Price(s) and Volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) nil 130,850

d)

Aggregated

Information



Aggregated volume Price

N/A single transactions



GBP - Pound Sterling

e)

Date of the Transaction

15 March 2021

f)

Place of the Transaction

Outside a trading venue

1.

Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them (‘PCA’)

a)

Name

John Kenning

2.

Reason for Notification

a)

Position/status

Regional CEO – Americas/PDMR

b)

Initial notification/ amendment

Initial notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

G4S plc

b)

LEI

549300L3KWKK8X35QR12

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the

financial instrument



Identification code

Ordinary shares of 25 pence each



GB00B01FL62

b)

Nature of the

Transaction

Sale of a sufficient number of shares from the vesting of the 2018 LTIP and the 2017 Deferred Bonus plan to satisfy tax and NI liabilities

c)

Price(s) and Volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) £2.427 31,863

d)

Aggregated

Information



Aggregated volume Price

N/A single transactions



GBP - Pound Sterling

e)

Date of the Transaction

15 March 2021

f)

Place of the Transaction

Outside a trading venue

1.

Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them (‘PCA’)

a)

Name

Graham Levinsohn

2.

Reason for Notification

a)

Position/status

Regional CEO – UK & Middle East/PDMR

b)

Initial notification/ amendment

Initial notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

G4S plc

b)

LEI

549300L3KWKK8X35QR12

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the

financial instrument



Identification code

Ordinary shares of 25 pence each



GB00B01FL62

b)

Nature of the

Transaction

Acquisition of shares following vesting of the 2018 LTIP award and the vesting of the Deferred Bonus Plan award in respect of the 2017 annual bonus



c)

Price(s) and Volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) nil 105,469

d)

Aggregated

Information



Aggregated volume Price

N/A single transactions



GBP - Pound Sterling

e)

Date of the Transaction

15 March 2021

f)

Place of the Transaction

Outside a trading venue

1.

Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them (‘PCA’)

a)

Name

Graham Levinsohn

2.

Reason for Notification

a)

Position/status

Regional CEO – UK & Middle East/PDMR

b)

Initial notification/ amendment

Initial notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

G4S plc

b)

LEI

549300L3KWKK8X35QR12

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the

financial instrument



Identification code

Ordinary shares of 25 pence each



GB00B01FL62

b)

Nature of the

Transaction

Sale of a sufficient number of shares from the vesting of the 2018 LTIP and the 2017 Deferred Bonus plan to satisfy tax and NI liabilities

c)

Price(s) and Volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) £2.427 49,983

d)

Aggregated

Information



Aggregated volume Price

N/A single transactions



GBP - Pound Sterling

e)

Date of the Transaction

15 March 2021

f)

Place of the Transaction

Outside a trading venue

1.

Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them (‘PCA’)

a)

Name

Soren Lundsberg-Neilson

2.

Reason for Notification

a)

Position/status

Group General Counsel/PDMR

b)

Initial notification/ amendment

Initial notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

G4S plc

b)

LEI

549300L3KWKK8X35QR12

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the

financial instrument



Identification code

Ordinary shares of 25 pence each



GB00B01FL62

b)

Nature of the

Transaction

Acquisition of shares following vesting of the 2018 LTIP award and the vesting of the Deferred Bonus Plan award in respect of the 2017 annual bonus



c)

Price(s) and Volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) nil 82,856

d)

Aggregated

Information



Aggregated volume Price

N/A single transactions



GBP - Pound Sterling

e)

Date of the Transaction

15 March 2021

f)

Place of the Transaction

Outside a trading venue

1.

Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them (‘PCA’)

a)

Name

Soren Lundsberg-Nielsen

2.

Reason for Notification

a)

Position/status

Group General Counsel/PDMR

b)

Initial notification/ amendment

Initial notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

G4S plc

b)

LEI

549300L3KWKK8X35QR12

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the

financial instrument



Identification code

Ordinary shares of 25 pence each



GB00B01FL62

b)

Nature of the

Transaction

Sale of a sufficient number of shares from the vesting of the 2018 LTIP and the 2017 Deferred Bonus plan to satisfy tax and NI liabilities

c)

Price(s) and Volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) £2.427 37,286

d)

Aggregated

Information



Aggregated volume Price

N/A single transactions



GBP - Pound Sterling

e)

Date of the Transaction

15 March 2021

f)

Place of the Transaction

Outside a trading venue

1.

Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them (‘PCA’)

a)

Name

Jesus Rosano

2.

Reason for Notification

a)

Position/status

Global EVP, Growth Technology & Innovation/PDMR

b)

Initial notification/ amendment

Initial notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

G4S plc

b)

LEI

549300L3KWKK8X35QR12

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the

financial instrument



Identification code

Ordinary shares of 25 pence each



GB00B01FL62

b)

Nature of the

Transaction

Acquisition of shares following vesting of the 2018 LTIP award and the vesting of the Deferred Bonus Plan award in respect of the 2017 annual bonus



c)

Price(s) and Volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) nil 77,224

d)

Aggregated

Information



Aggregated volume Price

N/A single transactions



GBP - Pound Sterling

e)

Date of the Transaction

15 March 2021

f)

Place of the Transaction

Outside a trading venue

1.

Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them (‘PCA’)

a)

Name

Jesus Rosano

2.

Reason for Notification

a)

Position/status

Global EVP, Growth Technology & Innovation/PDMR

b)

Initial notification/ amendment

Initial notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

G4S plc

b)

LEI

549300L3KWKK8X35QR12

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the

financial instrument



Identification code

Ordinary shares of 25 pence each



GB00B01FL62

b)

Nature of the

Transaction

Sale of a sufficient number of shares from the vesting of the 2018 LTIP and the 2017 Deferred Bonus plan to satisfy tax and NI liabilities

c)

Price(s) and Volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) £2.427 41,339

d)

Aggregated

Information



Aggregated volume Price

N/A single transactions



GBP - Pound Sterling

e)

Date of the Transaction

15 March 2021

f)

Place of the Transaction

Outside a trading venue

1.

Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them (‘PCA’)

a)

Name

Stephane Verdoy

2.

Reason for Notification

a)

Position/status

Regional CEO – Europe/PDMR

b)

Initial notification/ amendment

Initial notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

G4S plc

b)

LEI

549300L3KWKK8X35QR12

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the

financial instrument



Identification code

Ordinary shares of 25 pence each



GB00B01FL62

b)

Nature of the

Transaction

Acquisition of shares following vesting of the 2018 LTIP award and the vesting of the Deferred Bonus Plan award in respect of the 2017 annual bonus



c)

Price(s) and Volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) nil 55,534

d)

Aggregated

Information



Aggregated volume Price

N/A single transactions



GBP - Pound Sterling

e)

Date of the Transaction

15 March 2021

f)

Place of the Transaction

Outside a trading venue

1.

Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them (‘PCA’)

a)

Name

Stephane Verdoy

2.

Reason for Notification

a)

Position/status

Regional CEO – Europe/PDMR

b)

Initial notification/ amendment

Initial notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

G4S plc

b)

LEI

549300L3KWKK8X35QR12

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the

financial instrument



Identification code

Ordinary shares of 25 pence each



GB00B01FL62

b)

Nature of the

Transaction

Sale of a sufficient number of shares from the vesting of the 2018 LTIP and the 2017 Deferred Bonus plan to satisfy tax and NI liabilities

c)

Price(s) and Volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) £2.427 18,862

d)

Aggregated

Information



Aggregated volume Price

N/A single transactions



GBP - Pound Sterling

e)

Date of the Transaction

15 March 2021

f)

Place of the Transaction

Outside a trading venue

1.

Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them (‘PCA’)

a)

Name

Sanjay Verma

2.

Reason for Notification

a)

Position/status

Regional President – Asia/PDMR

b)

Initial notification/ amendment

Initial notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

G4S plc

b)

LEI

549300L3KWKK8X35QR12

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the

financial instrument



Identification code

Ordinary shares of 25 pence each



GB00B01FL62

b)

Nature of the

Transaction

Acquisition of shares following vesting of the 2018 LTIP award and the vesting of the Deferred Bonus Plan award in respect of the 2017 annual bonus



c)

Price(s) and Volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) nil 46,024

d)

Aggregated

Information



Aggregated volume Price

N/A single transactions



GBP - Pound Sterling

e)

Date of the Transaction

15 March 2021

f)

Place of the Transaction

Outside a trading venue

1.

Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them (‘PCA’)

a)

Name

Sanjay Verma

2.

Reason for Notification

a)

Position/status

Regional President – Asia/PDMR

b)

Initial notification/ amendment

Initial notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

G4S plc

b)

LEI

549300L3KWKK8X35QR12

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the

financial instrument



Identification code

Ordinary shares of 25 pence each



GB00B01FL62

b)

Nature of the

Transaction

Sale of a sufficient number of shares from the vesting of the 2018 LTIP and the 2017 Deferred Bonus plan to satisfy tax and NI liabilities

c)

Price(s) and Volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) £2.427 6,904

d)

Aggregated

Information



Aggregated volume Price

N/A single transactions



GBP - Pound Sterling

e)

Date of the Transaction

15 March 2021

f)

Place of the Transaction

Outside a trading venue

1.

Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them (‘PCA’)

a)

Name

Debbie Walker

2.

Reason for Notification

a)

Position/status

Group Corporate Affairs Director /PDMR

b)

Initial notification/ amendment

Initial notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

G4S plc

b)

LEI

549300L3KWKK8X35QR12

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the

financial instrument



Identification code

Ordinary shares of 25 pence each



GB00B01FL62

b)

Nature of the

Transaction

Acquisition of shares following vesting of the 2018 LTIP award and the vesting of the Deferred Bonus Plan award in respect of the 2017 annual bonus



c)

Price(s) and Volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) nil 57,762

d)

Aggregated

Information



Aggregated volume Price

N/A single transactions



GBP - Pound Sterling

e)

Date of the Transaction

15 March 2021

f)

Place of the Transaction

Outside a trading venue

1.

Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them (‘PCA’)

a)

Name

Debbie Walker

2.

Reason for Notification

a)

Position/status

Group Corporate Affairs Director/PDMR

b)

Initial notification/ amendment

Initial notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

G4S plc

b)

LEI

549300L3KWKK8X35QR12

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the

financial instrument



Identification code

Ordinary shares of 25 pence each



GB00B01FL62

b)

Nature of the

Transaction

Sale of a sufficient number of shares from the vesting of the 2018 LTIP and the 2017 Deferred Bonus plan to satisfy tax and NI liabilities

c)

Price(s) and Volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) £2.427 27,149

d)

Aggregated

Information



Aggregated volume Price

N/A single transactions



GBP - Pound Sterling

e)

Date of the Transaction

15 March 2021

f)

Place of the Transaction

Outside a trading venue

Name of authorised official of issuer responsible for making notification:

Celine Barroche

Company Secretary