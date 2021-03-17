GameSquare Esports Inc. Closes the Acquisition of Reciprocity Corp. as the Company Builds a Leading International Esports Company

TORONTO, March 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GameSquare Esports Inc. (CSE: GSQ; FRA: 29Q1) (“GameSquare”, “GameSquare Esports” or the “Company”), a Canadian gaming and esports company, is pleased to announce the closing of the previously announced acquisition of Reciprocity Corp. (“Reciprocity”), a privately held gaming and esports company headquartered in Toronto, Canada (the “Transaction”).



With the addition of Reciprocity, an established global gaming and esports brand, GameSquare now owns assets in the United States of America, Europe, Asia and Latin America, all large and rapidly growing global markets. The Transaction provides expanded access to important gaming and esports markets by complementing GameSquare’s operations in Europe through the Company’s subsidiary, Code Red Inc. (“Code Red”), The Authentic Esports Agency, with the Gaming Community Network (“GCN”), based in Los Angeles. As further described in a press release dated November 25, 2020, the combination of GameSquare and Reciprocity is expected to significantly increase the revenue profile of the combined entity and to result in a high growth company that generates positive EBITDA in the twelve months following the Effective Date (defined below). Please see the Company’s press release dated January 4, 2021 for more information about the arrangement agreement dated December 31, 2020 that was entered into by GameSquare and Reciprocity in connection with the Transaction (the “Arrangement Agreement”) and the press releases dated January 12, 2021 and February 23, 2021 for more information about the Transaction, which are available on the Company’s profiles at www.sedar.com and www.theCSE.com.

“The esports market offers tremendous opportunity for companies that have the right experience and access to capital, and GameSquare is extremely well-positioned for growth,” said Justin Kenna, CEO of GameSquare. “We have been hard at work integrating Reciprocity and GameSquare in anticipation of the transaction closing so we are confident the team in Los Angeles can hit the ground running. They are experienced, hungry, and motivated to grow GCN as a full-service marketing and media group, and GCN has shown that it can bridge the gap between gaming communities and global brands seeking to reach the lucrative esports demographic. We strongly believe that agencies that authentically connect global brands to gaming and esports enthusiasts are well positioned for meaningful growth as the industry sees increasing marketing spend diverted towards this important new form of entertainment. GCN and Reciprocity’s teams in Asia and Latin America are great additions to our platform as we build a leading international gaming and esports organization. We expect to be able to announce meaningful contracts in the immediate term as GCN deploys capital to accelerate the growth of its business while also ensuring profitability remains a priority.”