Bavarian Nordic Announces Major Shareholder Notification from Invesco Ltd.

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, March 17, 2021 – Bavarian Nordic A/S (OMX: BAVA, OTC: BVNRY) announces that the Company, as set out in Section 38 in the Danish Capital Markets Act and section 55, cf. 56 of the Danish Companies Act, has received notification from Invesco Ltd confirming that Invesco Ltd., as a result of Bavarian Nordic’s recent capital increase, indirectly holds below 5% of the voting rights in Bavarian Nordic A/S as of March 15, 2021.

The voting rights indirectly controlled by Invesco Ltd. are held by Invesco Advisers, Inc. to which voting right have been delegated by a number of funds managed by affiliates of the Invesco group management companies.