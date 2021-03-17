 

AM Best Assigns Indicative Issue Credit Ratings to Humana Inc.’s New Shelf Registration

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
17.03.2021, 20:51  |  15   |   |   

AM Best has assigned indicative Long-Term Issue Credit Ratings of “bbb-” to senior unsecured issues, “bb+” to subordinated issues and “bb” to preferred stock to the recently filed shelf registration of Humana Inc. (Humana) (headquartered in Louisville, KY) [NYSE: HUM]. The outlook assigned to these Credit Ratings (ratings) is positive. Concurrently, AM Best has withdrawn the ratings on the previous shelf registration. The existing ratings of Humana and its insurance subsidiaries are unchanged.

Financial leverage, as calculated by AM Best, was at 33.3% at year-end 2020, within Humana’s targets. The leverage had increased in the first quarter 2020 following Humana’s issuance of $1.1 billion of debt, which had increased financial leverage temporarily to 39.2%. Earnings before interest and taxes interest coverage is strong at approximately 17 times earnings at year-end 2020. AM Best expects Humana’s coverage ratio to remain in a range above 10 times earnings in the near term. Additionally, 2020 net operating earnings results were very strong, reflecting strengthening Medicare Advantage membership gains in Humana’s core business.

This press release relates to Credit Ratings that have been published on AM Best’s website. For all rating information relating to the release and pertinent disclosures, including details of the office responsible for issuing each of the individual ratings referenced in this release, please see AM Best’s Recent Rating Activity web page. For additional information regarding the use and limitations of Credit Rating opinions, please view Guide to Best’s Credit Ratings. For information on the proper media use of Best’s Credit Ratings and AM Best press releases, please view Guide for Media - Proper Use of Best’s Credit Ratings and AM Best Rating Action Press Releases.

AM Best is a global credit rating agency, news publisher and data analytics provider specializing in the insurance industry. Headquartered in the United States, the company does business in over 100 countries with regional offices in London, Amsterdam, Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mexico City. For more information, visit www.ambest.com.

Copyright 2021 by A.M. Best Rating Services, Inc. and/or its affiliates. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

AM Best Assigns Indicative Issue Credit Ratings to Humana Inc.’s New Shelf Registration AM Best has assigned indicative Long-Term Issue Credit Ratings of “bbb-” to senior unsecured issues, “bb+” to subordinated issues and “bb” to preferred stock to the recently filed shelf registration of Humana Inc. (Humana) (headquartered in …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
FSD Pharma Enters into License Agreement to Develop FDA approved Veterinary Drugs for the Treatment ...
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit ...
SHRMF BREAKING ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Champignon Brands Inc. Investors to Inquire About Class ...
NRG Energy, Inc. Financial Update on Winter Storm Uri Impacts
PLUG RESTATES RESULTS; Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of Upcoming Deadline in the ...
Deadline Reminder: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit ...
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Plug Power Inc. and Encourages ...
Apple’s $4.7 Billion Green Bond Spend is Helping to Create 1.2 Gigawatts of Clean Power
Kodak Reports Full-Year 2020 Financial Results
T-Mobile Agrees to Sell $3.8 Billion of Senior Notes
Titel
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
Organigram and BAT Form Product Development Collaboration – Includes Strategic Investment from ...
Palantir and Faurecia Embark on Long-Term Strategic Partnership
FSD Pharma Enters into License Agreement to Develop FDA approved Veterinary Drugs for the Treatment ...
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit ...
AT&T Provides Update on Strategy, Financial Outlook
Lenovo Delivers Edge-to-Cloud Solutions With AMD EPYC 7003 Processors, Setting a New Standard for ...
Greenlane Renewables Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results
Aeva and InterPrivate Acquisition Corp. Announce Closing of Business Combination; Aeva to Trade on ...
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
Europcar Mobility Group: Successful C. Eur 50 Million Share Capital Increase With Shareholders’ Preferential Subscription ...
BevCanna Closes Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
16.03.21
Humana Introduces CenterWell as the New Brand for a Range of Its Payer-Agnostic Health Care Services Offerings
03.03.21
Humana and the University of Houston Announce New Value-based Care Specialization Program
02.03.21
Conviva Grows Florida Footprint by Acquiring Network of 12 Health Centers and 49 Affiliate Practices
25.02.21
Humana Inc. to Present at the Barclays Global Healthcare Conference
25.02.21
Humana Military Names Alefiyah Mesiwala, M.D., Chief Medical Officer
25.02.21
Mercy and Humana Team Up to Expand Access to Virtual Health Services and Coordinated Care
22.02.21
Humana Inc. to Present at the 41st Annual Cowen Health Care Conference
22.02.21
CarePlus Health Plans Teams with Sharecare to Offer Members Digital Wellness and Rewards Platform
18.02.21
Humana Elects Marcy S. Klevorn and Jorge S. Mesquita to Board of Directors
18.02.21
Humana Board Declares Payment of Quarterly Dividend to Stockholders