Freddie Mac Prices $1.4 Billion Multifamily K-Deal, K-127
MCLEAN, Va., March 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freddie Mac (OTCQB: FMCC) recently priced a new offering of Structured
Pass-Through Certificates (K Certificates), which are backed by underlying collateral consisting of
fixed-rate multifamily mortgages with predominantly 10-year terms. The company expects to issue approximately $1.4 billion in K Certificates (K-127 Certificates), which are expected to settle on or
about March 25, 2021.
K-127 Pricing
|Class
|Principal/Notional Amount (mm)
|Weighted Average Life (Years)
|Spread (bps)
|Coupon
|Yield
|Dollar Price
|A-1
|$141.149
|6.94
|S+9
|1.35300%
|1.34334%
|$99.9983
|A-2
|$1,108.822
|9.80
|S+18
|2.10800%
|1.76575%
|$102.9950
|A-M
|$186.332
|9.90
|S+25
|1.85100%
|1.84533%
|$99.9917
|X1
|$1,249.971
|9.23
|T+95
|0.42302%
|2.53202%
|$2.7702
|XAM
|$186.332
|9.63
|Non-Offered
|X3
|$116.457
|9.67
|T+275
|2.74576%
|4.38299%
|$21.0203
Details
- Co-Lead Managers and Joint Bookrunners: Wells Fargo Securities, LLC and Deutsche Bank Securities Inc.
- Co-Managers: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Loop Capital Markets LLC, Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC and Piper Sandler & Co.
- Rating Agencies: Fitch Ratings, Inc. and DBRS, Inc.
Related Links
- The K-127 Preliminary Offering Circular Supplement: http://www.freddiemac.com/mbs/data/k127oc.pdf
- Freddie Mac Multifamily Securitization Overview
- Multifamily Securities Investor Access database of post-securitization data from Investor Reporting Packages
- More information about Class A-M and Class XAM
The K-127 Certificates are backed by corresponding classes issued by the FREMF 2021-K127 Mortgage Trust (K127 Trust) and guaranteed by Freddie Mac. The K127 Trust will also issue certificates consisting of Class X2-A, Class X2-B, Class D and Class R Certificates, which will not be guaranteed by Freddie Mac and will not back any class of K-127 Certificates.
