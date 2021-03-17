 

Freddie Mac Prices $1.4 Billion Multifamily K-Deal, K-127

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
17.03.2021, 20:56   

MCLEAN, Va., March 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freddie Mac (OTCQB: FMCC) recently priced a new offering of Structured Pass-Through Certificates (K Certificates), which are backed by underlying collateral consisting of fixed-rate multifamily mortgages with predominantly 10-year terms. The company expects to issue approximately $1.4 billion in K Certificates (K-127 Certificates), which are expected to settle on or about March 25, 2021.

K-127 Pricing

Class Principal/Notional Amount (mm) Weighted Average Life (Years) Spread (bps) Coupon Yield Dollar Price
A-1 $141.149 6.94 S+9 1.35300%   1.34334%   $99.9983
A-2 $1,108.822 9.80 S+18 2.10800%   1.76575%   $102.9950
A-M $186.332 9.90 S+25 1.85100%   1.84533%   $99.9917
X1 $1,249.971 9.23 T+95 0.42302%   2.53202%   $2.7702
XAM $186.332 9.63 Non-Offered                        
X3 $116.457 9.67 T+275 2.74576%   4.38299%   $21.0203

Details

  • Co-Lead Managers and Joint Bookrunners: Wells Fargo Securities, LLC and Deutsche Bank Securities Inc.
  • Co-Managers: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Loop Capital Markets LLC, Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC and Piper Sandler & Co.
  • Rating Agencies: Fitch Ratings, Inc. and DBRS, Inc.

The K-127 Certificates are backed by corresponding classes issued by the FREMF 2021-K127 Mortgage Trust (K127 Trust) and guaranteed by Freddie Mac. The K127 Trust will also issue certificates consisting of Class X2-A, Class X2-B, Class D and Class R Certificates, which will not be guaranteed by Freddie Mac and will not back any class of K-127 Certificates.

