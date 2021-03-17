ON24 Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results

“2020 was a transformative year for ON24’s customers as we helped them accelerate their digital engagement initiatives. I’m proud of the ON24 team for their tremendous focus and execution,” said Sharat Sharan, founder and CEO of ON24. “Our holistic approach to B2B engagement brings together the digital experiences, data, and seamless integrations companies need to convert prospects into customers. Looking ahead, we’re uniquely positioned to help companies across ever industry shift the way they do business in a digital-first hybrid world.”

Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Highlights

ARR : ARR increased 100% year-over-year to $153.4 million as of December 31, 2020.

: ARR increased 100% year-over-year to $153.4 million as of December 31, 2020. Revenue : Total revenue was $53.3 million, an increase of 123% year-over-year.

: Total revenue was $53.3 million, an increase of 123% year-over-year. Digital Experience Platform Business Revenue: Digital experience platform business revenue (excluding legacy revenue) was $53.1 million, an increase of 137% year-over-year.

Digital experience platform business revenue (excluding legacy revenue) was $53.1 million, an increase of 137% year-over-year. Operating Income/Loss : Operating income was $9.6 million, compared to an operating loss of $3.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2019.

: Operating income was $9.6 million, compared to an operating loss of $3.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. Non-GAAP Operating Income/Loss : Non-GAAP operating income was $11.1 million, compared to a Non-GAAP operating loss of $2.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2019.

: Non-GAAP operating income was $11.1 million, compared to a Non-GAAP operating loss of $2.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. Net Income/Loss : Net income was $9.5 million, or $0.17 per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $3.5 million, or $0.83 per diluted share in the fourth quarter of 2019.

: Net income was $9.5 million, or $0.17 per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $3.5 million, or $0.83 per diluted share in the fourth quarter of 2019. Non-GAAP Net Income/Loss : Non-GAAP net income was $11.0 million, or $0.57 per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $2.8 million, or $0.31 per diluted share in the fourth quarter of 2019.

: Non-GAAP net income was $11.0 million, or $0.57 per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $2.8 million, or $0.31 per diluted share in the fourth quarter of 2019. Cash Flow: Net cash provided by operating activities was $10.7 million, compared to $4.3 million used in operating activities in the fourth quarter of 2019. Free cash flow was $10.3 million for the quarter, compared to negative $4.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Full Year 2020 Financial Highlights

Revenue : Total revenue was $156.9 million, an increase of 76% year-over-year.

: Total revenue was $156.9 million, an increase of 76% year-over-year. Digital Experience Platform Business Revenue: Digital experience platform business revenue (excluding legacy revenue) was $154.8 million, an increase of 92% year-over-year.

Digital experience platform business revenue (excluding legacy revenue) was $154.8 million, an increase of 92% year-over-year. Operating Income/Loss : Operating income was $21.8 million, compared to a loss of $16.1 million in 2019.

: Operating income was $21.8 million, compared to a loss of $16.1 million in 2019. Non-GAAP Operating Income/Loss : Non-GAAP operating income was $24.8 million, compared to a Non-GAAP operating loss of $14.1 million in 2019.

: Non-GAAP operating income was $24.8 million, compared to a Non-GAAP operating loss of $14.1 million in 2019. Net Income/Loss : Net income was $20.8 million, or $0.35 per diluted share, compared to net loss of $17.5 million, or $3.68 per diluted share in 2019.

: Net income was $20.8 million, or $0.35 per diluted share, compared to net loss of $17.5 million, or $3.68 per diluted share in 2019. Non-GAAP Net Income/Loss : Non-GAAP net income was $23.7 million, or $1.46 per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $15.5 million, or $1.77 per diluted share in 2019.

: Non-GAAP net income was $23.7 million, or $1.46 per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $15.5 million, or $1.77 per diluted share in 2019. Cash Flow: Net cash provided by operating activities was $37.5 million, compared to $11.4 million used in operating activities in fiscal 2019. Free cash flow was $36.5 million, compared to negative $12.5 million in 2019.

For more information regarding non-GAAP operating income (loss), non-GAAP net income (loss) and free cash flows, see the section titled “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below. For reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, see the tables at the end of this press release.

“We demonstrated strong momentum across our business in the fourth quarter, capping a year of tremendous growth for ON24. In Q4, total revenue grew 123% while ARR grew 100% year-over-year. We were also pleased to add 158 customers with more than $100K in ARR throughout 2020, representing growth of 110% year-over-year, and ended the quarter with approximately 2,000 customers overall. We feel confident in our ability to continue delivering strong growth in 2021,” said Steve Vattuone, Chief Financial Officer of ON24.

Full Year 2020 Customer Highlights

As of December 31, 2020:

Customer count was approximately 2,000, an increase of 42% year-over-year

Customers with ARR greater than $100K totaled 302, an increase of 110% year-over-year

Multi-Product Customers: 30% of customers had two or more products

Multi-Year Contracts: 29% of ARR came from customers with multi-year contracts

Net Retention Rate (NRR) was 149%

Financial Outlook

For the first quarter of 2021, the Company currently expects:

Total revenue of $48.5 to $49.0 million

Non-GAAP operating income of $0.5 to $1.0 million

Non-GAAP net income per share of $0.00 to $0.01, assuming approximately 43 million diluted shares outstanding

For the full year 2021, the Company expects:

Total revenue of $205.5 to $208.5 million,

Non-GAAP operating loss of ($5.0) to ($2.0) million

Non-GAAP net loss per share of ($0.14) to ($0.07), assuming approximately 44 million basic and diluted shares outstanding

Conference Call Information:

ON24 will host a conference call and live webcast for analysts and investors today at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time. Parties in the United States can access the call by dialing (866) 248-8441, and international parties can access the call by dialing (323) 347-3277, using the conference ID 1720190.

A webcast will be accessible on ON24’s investor relations website at investors.on24.com. Approximately one hour after completion of the live call, an archived version of the webcast will be available on the Company’s investor relations website.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to our results determined in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States, or GAAP, we consider our non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP net income (loss) and free cash flow in evaluating our operating performance. We define non-GAAP operating income as net (loss) income excluding other (income) expense, income tax, other gains from operations and stock-based compensation. We define non-GAAP net income (loss) as net income (loss) excluding change in Class B-1 preferred stock redemption value, cumulative preferred dividends allocated to preferred shareholders and stock-based compensation expense. We define free cash flow as net cash provided by (used in) operating activities, less purchases of property and equipment.

We use non-GAAP operating income and non-GAAP net income to evaluate our ongoing operations and for internal planning and forecasting purposes, and we use free cash flow to measure and evaluate cash generated through normal business operations. We believe non-GAAP operating income and non-GAAP net income may be helpful to investors because they provide consistency and comparability with past financial performance. We believe free cash flow may be helpful to investors because it reflects that some purchases of property and equipment are necessary to support ongoing operations, while providing a measure of cash available to acquire customers, expand within existing customers and otherwise pursue our business strategies.

However, these non-GAAP financial measures are each presented for supplemental informational purposes only, have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for financial information presented in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures have no standardized meanings prescribed by GAAP and are not prepared under a comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles. In addition, other companies, including companies in our industry, may calculate similarly-titled non-GAAP financial measures differently or may use other measures to evaluate their performance, all of which could reduce the usefulness of our non-GAAP financial measure as a tools for comparison.

Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measure are included in the tables at the end of this press release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This document contains “forward-looking statements” under applicable securities laws. Such statements can be identified by words such as: “expect,” “convert,” “believe,” “plan,” “future,” “may,” “should,” “will,” and similar references to future periods. Forward-looking statements include express or implied statements regarding our expected financial and operating results, the permanence of the shift in the way people do business, and other statements regarding our ability to achieve our business strategies, growth, or other future events or conditions. Such statements are based on our current beliefs, expectations, and assumptions about future events or conditions, which are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties, including our ability to sustain our recent revenue growth rate, attract new customers and expand sales to existing customers; fluctuation in our performance, our history of net losses and expected increases in our expenses; competition in our markets and any decline in demand for our solutions; our ability to expand our sales and marketing capabilities and otherwise manage our growth; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic; disruptions or other issues with our technology or third-party services; compliance with data privacy, import and export controls, customs, sanctions and other laws and regulations; intellectual property matters; and matters relating to our common stock, along with the other risks and uncertainties discussed in the filings we make from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated in forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on them. All statements herein are based only on information currently available to us and speak only as of the date hereof. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update any such statement.

About ON24

ON24 provides a leading cloud-based Digital Experience Platform that makes it easy to create, scale, and personalize engaging experiences to drive measurable business growth. Today, we are helping over 1,900 companies worldwide, including 3 of the 5 largest global technology companies, 4 of the 5 largest US Banks, 3 of the 5 largest global healthcare companies, and 3 of the 5 largest global industrial manufacturing companies, convert millions of prospects to buyers. Through interactive webinars, virtual events, and always-on multimedia experiences, ON24 provides a system of engagement, powered by AI, which enables businesses to scale engagement, conversions, and pipeline to drive revenue growth. The ON24 platform supports an average of 4 million professionals a month totaling over 2.5 billion engagement minutes per year. ON24 is headquartered in San Francisco with global offices in North America, EMEA, and APAC. For more information, visit www.ON24.com.

ON24, INC. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands) (Unaudited) December 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 58,243 $ 18,844 Short-term investments 3,000 5,000 Accounts receivable, net 48,617 22,602 Deferred contract acquisition costs, current 10,528 5,571 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 7,079 2,220 Total current assets 127,467 54,237 Property and equipment, net 9,051 5,370 Deferred contract acquisition costs, non-current 18,753 8,471 Other long-term assets 1,447 458 Total Assets $ 156,718 $ 68,536 LIABILITIES, CONVERTIBLE PREFERRED STOCK AND STOCKHOLDERS’ DEFICIT Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 4,730 $ 2,109 Accrued liabilities 17,439 11,372 Deferred revenue 92,240 44,441 Long-term debt, current portion 2,359 1,007 Total current liabilities 116,768 58,929 Long-term debt 25,727 23,058 Other long-term liabilities 4,022 3,900 Total liabilities 146,517 85,887 Convertible Class A-1 and Class A-2 preferred stock 83,857 83,857 Redeemable convertible Class B and Class B-1 preferred stock 70,000 70,000 Stockholders’ deficit Common stock 1 1 Additional paid-in capital 27,512 20,809 Accumulated deficit (171,263 ) (192,016 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 94 (2 ) Total Stockholders’ Deficit (143,656 ) (171,208 ) Total Liabilities, Convertible Preferred Stock and Stockholders’ Deficit $ 156,718 $ 68,536

ON24, INC. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except share and per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenue: Subscription and other platform $ 41,251 $ 19,221 $ 122,630 $ 72,589 Professional services 12,035 4,719 34,311 16,544 Total revenue 53,286 23,940 156,941 89,133 Cost of revenue: Subscription and other platform(1) 6,341 4,159 20,746 16,730 Professional services(1) 3,706 2,745 12,589 10,411 Total cost of revenue 10,047 6,904 33,335 27,141 Gross profit 43,239 17,036 123,606 61,992 Operating expenses: Sales and marketing(1) 20,145 12,313 60,640 47,773 Research and development(1) 6,003 4,070 19,275 15,730 General and administrative(1) 7,478 3,662 21,848 14,590 Total operating expenses 33,626 20,045 101,763 78,093 Income (loss) from operations 9,613 (3,009 ) 21,843 (16,101 ) Interest expense, net 236 230 869 1,029 Other expense, net (302 ) (92 ) (76 ) 42 Income (loss) before provision for income taxes 9,679 (3,147 ) 21,050 (17,172 ) Provision for income taxes 174 311 297 355 Net income (loss) 9,505 (3,458 ) 20,753 (17,527 ) Change in Class B-1 preferred stock redemption value — (2,500 ) — (10,047 ) Cumulative preferred dividends allocated to preferred stockholders (1,466 ) (1,446 ) (5,685 ) (4,774 ) Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders $ 8,039 $ (7,404 ) $ 15,068 $ (32,348 ) Net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders: Basic $ 0.21 $ (0.83 ) $ 0.40 $ (3.68 ) Diluted $ 0.17 $ (0.83 ) $ 0.35 $ (3.68 ) Weighted-average shares used in computing net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders: Basic 10,798,475 8,891,812 10,017,574 8,788,628 Diluted 19,146,682 8,891,812 16,187,149 8,788,628 (1) Includes stock-based compensation as follows: Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Cost of revenue Subscription and other platform $ 76 $ 24 $ 154 $ 97 Professional services 21 4 37 50 Total cost of revenue 97 28 191 147 Sales and marketing 601 461 1,051 915 Research and development 171 42 360 197 General and administrative 607 153 1,327 739 Total $ 1,476 $ 684 $ 2,929 $ 1,998

ON24, INC. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (In thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income (loss) $ 9,505 $ (3,458 ) $ 20,753 $ (17,527 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 1,044 587 2,974 2,329 Stock-based compensation expense 1,476 684 2,929 1,998 Amortization of deferred contract acquisition cost 3,655 1,809 11,115 7,012 Provision for allowance for doubtful accounts and billing reserve 1,560 214 3,009 743 Noncash interest and dividends received 180 (83 ) 63 (148 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (7,600 ) (8,133 ) (29,024 ) (5,431 ) Deferred contract acquisition cost (7,074 ) (3,719 ) (26,354 ) (8,983 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets (440 ) 653 (2,862 ) (270 ) Accounts payable 916 (388 ) 2,032 113 Accrued liabilities 2,277 1,762 4,986 (268 ) Other long-term liabilities 159 (36 ) 122 (310 ) Deferred revenue 5,045 5,852 47,799 9,392 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 10,703 (4,256 ) 37,542 (11,350 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Purchase of property and equipment (356 ) (131 ) (1,030 ) (1,162 ) Purchase of short-term investments - - (5,000 ) (12,000 ) Proceeds from settlement of short-term investments 2,000 7,000 7,000 9,000 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 1,644 6,869 970 (4,162 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from issuance of common stock resulting from exercise of options 437 212 3,774 426 Proceeds from issuance of Class B-1 preferred stock, net of issuance costs - - - 24,953 Proceeds from long-term debt 10,216 6,008 28,381 9,508 Repayments of long-term debt (10,050 ) (6,040 ) (28,179 ) (6,193 ) Repayment of capital lease obligations (444 ) (222 ) (1,270 ) (1,114 ) Payment of deferred offering costs (1,902 ) - (1,902 ) - Net cash provided by financing activities (1,743 ) (42 ) 804 27,580 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (92 ) 40 96 (80 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 10,512 2,611 39,412 11,988 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 47,833 16,322 18,933 6,945 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 58,345 $ 18,933 $ 58,345 $ 18,933 Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information: Cash paid for taxes, net of refunds $ 11 $ 143 $ 183 $ 238 Cash paid for interest $ 243 $ 317 $ 967 $ 1,392 Supplemental disclosures of noncash investing and financing activities: Equipment acquired under capital leases $ 1,909 $ 268 $ 5,089 $ 787 Unpaid purchased fixed assets $ 581 $ 74 $ 581 $ 74 Deferred offering costs in accrued liabilities $ 1,318 $ - $ 1,318 $ - Change in Class B-1 preferred stock redemption value $ - $ 2,500 $ - $ 10,047

ON24, INC. Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures to Most Directly Comparable GAAP Financial Measures (in thousands, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Reconciliation of net income (loss) to non-GAAP operating income (loss) Net income (loss) $ 9,505 $ (3,458 ) $ 20,753 $ (17,527 ) Interest expense, net (236 ) (230 ) (869 ) (1,029 ) Other expense, net 302 92 76 (42 ) Provision for income taxes (174 ) (311 ) (297 ) (355 ) Stock-based compensation (1,476 ) (684 ) (2,929 ) (1,998 ) Non-GAAP operating income (loss) $ 11,089 $ (2,325 ) $ 24,772 $ (14,103 ) Reconciliation of net income (loss) to non-GAAP net income (loss) Net income (loss) $ 9,505 $ (3,458 ) $ 20,753 $ (17,527 ) Add: Stock-based compensation expense 1,476 684 2,929 1,998 Non-GAAP net income (loss) $ 10,981 $ (2,774 ) $ 23,682 $ (15,529 ) Reconciliation of net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders $ 8,039 $ (7,404 ) $ 15,068 $ (32,348 ) Add: Change in Class B-1 preferred stock redemption value - 2,500 - 10,047 Add: Cumulative preferred dividends allocated to preferred stockholders 1,466 1,446 5,685 4,774 Add: Stock-based compensation expense 1,476 684 2,929 1,998 Non-GAAP net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders $ 10,981 $ (2,774 ) $ 23,682 $ (15,529 ) GAAP earnings (loss) per share, basic $ 0.21 $ (0.83 ) $ 0.40 $ (3.68 ) GAAP earnings (loss) per share, diluted $ 0.17 $ (0.83 ) $ 0.35 $ (3.68 ) Non-GAAP earnings (loss) per share, basic $ 1.02 $ (0.31 ) $ 2.36 $ (1.77 ) Non-GAAP earnings (loss) per share, diluted $ 0.57 $ (0.31 ) $ 1.46 $ (1.77 ) Shares Used in GAAP Per Share Calculations: GAAP weighted-average shares used to compute GAAP earnings (loss) per share, basic 10,798,475 8,891,812 10,017,574 8,788,628 GAAP weighted-average shared used to compute non-GAAP earnings (loss) per share, diluted 19,146,682 8,891,812 16,187,149 8,788,628 Shares Used in Non-GAAP Per Share Calculations(1): Non-GAAP weighted-average shares used to compute non-GAAP earnings (loss) per share, basic 10,798,475 8,891,812 10,017,574 8,788,628 Non-GAAP weighted-average shared used to compute non-GAAP earnings (loss) per share, diluted 19,146,682 8,891,812 16,187,149 8,788,628 ____________________ (1) Conversion of preferred stock and issuance of common stock in connection with IPO are not considered for the non-GAAP weighted-average share computation.

ON24, INC. Earnings (Loss) Per Share (in thousands, except share and per share data) GAAP Basic Earnings (Loss) Per Share Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 GAAP basic earnings (loss) per share: Net income (loss) $ 9,505 $ (3,458 ) $ 20,753 $ (17,527 ) Less: Cumulative preferred dividends allocated to preferred stockholders (1,466 ) (1,446 ) (5,685 ) (4,774 ) Less: Change in Class B-1 preferred stock redemption value - (2,500 ) - (10,047 ) Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders, basic 8,039 (7,404 ) 15,068 (32,348 ) Income available to participating securities (5,755 ) - (11,015 ) - Net income (loss) available to common stockholders $ 2,284 $ (7,404 ) $ 4,053 $ (32,348 ) Weighted average common stock outstanding 10,798,475 8,891,812 10,017,574 8,788,628 Basic earnings per share of common stock $ 0.21 $ (0.83 ) $ 0.40 $ (3.68 ) GAAP Diluted Earnings (Loss) Per Share Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 GAAP diluted earnings (loss) per share: Net income (loss) $ 9,505 $ (3,458 ) $ 20,753 $ (17,527 ) Less: Cumulative preferred dividends allocated to preferred stockholders (1,466 ) (1,446 ) (5,685 ) (4,774 ) Less: change in Class B-1 preferred stock redemption value - (2,500 ) - (10,047 ) Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders, diluted 8,039 (7,404 ) 15,068 (32,348 ) Reallocation of earnings to participating securities considering potentially dilutive securities (4,719 ) - (9,450 ) - Net income (loss) available to common stockholders $ 3,320 $ (7,404 ) $ 5,618 $ (32,348 ) Weighted average common stock outstanding 10,798,475 8,891,812 10,017,574 8,788,628 Weighted average dilutive effect of stock options and restricted stock 8,348,207 - 6,169,575 - Diluted weighted average common shares 19,146,682 8,891,812 16,187,149 8,788,628 Diluted earnings per share of common stock $ 0.17 $ (0.83 ) $ 0.35 $ (3.68 ) Non-GAAP Earning (Loss) Per Share Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Non-GAAP basic earnings per share: Net income (loss) available to common stockholders $ 2,284 $ (7,404 ) $ 4,053 $ (32,348 ) Less: Cumulative preferred dividends allocated to preferred stockholders 1,466 1,446 5,685 4,774 Add: Stock based compensation 1,476 684 2,929 1,998 Add: Income available to participating securities 5,755 - 11,015 - Add:Change in Class B-1 preferred stock redemption value - 2,500 - 10,047 Non-GAAP net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted 10,981 (2,774 ) 23,682 (15,529 ) Non-GAAP weighted-average shares used to compute non-GAAP earnings (loss) per share, basic 10,798,475 8,891,812 10,017,574 8,788,628 Non-GAAP weighted-average shares used to compute non-GAAP earnings (loss) per share, diluted 19,146,682 8,891,812 16,187,149 8,788,628 Non-GAAP earnings per share of common stock Non-GAAP earnings (loss) per share, basic $ 1.02 $ (0.31 ) $ 2.36 $ (1.77 ) Non-GAAP earnings (loss) per share, diluted $ 0.57 $ (0.31 ) $ 1.46 $ (1.77 )

ON24, INC. Reconciliation of Net Cash Provided by (Used in) Operating Activities to Free Cash Flow (in thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ 10,703 $ (4,256 ) $ 37,542 $ (11,350 ) Less: Purchases of property and equipment (356 ) (131 ) (1,030 ) (1,162 ) Free cash flow $ 10,347 $ (4,387 ) $ 36,512 $ (12,512 )

ON24, INC. Revenue (in thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Digital Experience Platform Subscription and other platform $ 41,204 $ 18,028 $ 121,214 $ 66,286 Professional services 11,878 4,335 33,583 14,413 Total digital experience platform $ 53,082 $ 22,363 $ 154,797 $ 80,699 Legacy Subscription and other platform $ 47 $ 1,193 $ 1,416 $ 6,303 Professional services 157 384 728 2,131 Total legacy revenue $ 204 $ 1,577 $ 2,144 $ 8,434 Revenue Subscription and other platform $ 41,251 $ 19,221 $ 122,630 $ 72,589 Professional services 12,035 4,719 34,311 16,544 Total revenue $ 53,286 $ 23,940 $ 156,941 $ 89,133

