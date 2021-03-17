 

TLG Acquisition One Corp. Announces the Separate Trading of its Class A Common Stock and Warrants, Commencing March 22, 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
17.03.2021, 21:05  |  30   |   |   

TLG Acquisition One Corp. (the “Company”) today announced that commencing March 22, 2021, holders of the units sold in the Company’s initial public offering of 40,000,000 units may elect to separately trade the shares of Class A common stock and warrants included in the units. Shares of Class A common stock and warrants that are separated will trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “TLGA” and “TLGA.WS,” respectively. Those units not separated will continue to trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TLGA.U.” No fractional warrants will be issued upon separation of the units and only whole warrants will trade. Holders of units will need to have their brokers contact Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company, the Company's transfer agent, in order to separate the units into Class A common stock and warrants.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the securities of the Company, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction. The offering of units was made by means of a prospectus. Copies of the prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained from: RBC Capital Markets, LLC, Attention: Equity Capital Markets, 200 Vesey Street, New York, NY 10281, by telephone at 877-822-4089 or by email at equityprospectus@rbccm.com.

About TLG Acquisition One Corp.

TLG Acquisition One Corp. is a special purpose acquisition company formed by The Lawrie Group, for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. While the Company may pursue an initial business combination target in any business or industry, it expects to focus its search on acquiring an operating company or business in the information technology, healthcare, business services or financial services sectors.



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

TLG Acquisition One Corp. Announces the Separate Trading of its Class A Common Stock and Warrants, Commencing March 22, 2021 TLG Acquisition One Corp. (the “Company”) today announced that commencing March 22, 2021, holders of the units sold in the Company’s initial public offering of 40,000,000 units may elect to separately trade the shares of Class A common stock and …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
FSD Pharma Enters into License Agreement to Develop FDA approved Veterinary Drugs for the Treatment ...
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit ...
NRG Energy, Inc. Financial Update on Winter Storm Uri Impacts
Apple’s $4.7 Billion Green Bond Spend is Helping to Create 1.2 Gigawatts of Clean Power
PLUG RESTATES RESULTS; Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of Upcoming Deadline in the ...
Deadline Reminder: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit ...
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Plug Power Inc. and Encourages ...
T-Mobile Agrees to Sell $3.8 Billion of Senior Notes
Walmart Empowering Individuals with Access to Digital Health Records in Partnership with The ...
3D SYSTEMS ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating 3D Systems Corporation on Behalf of 3D Systems ...
Titel
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
Organigram and BAT Form Product Development Collaboration – Includes Strategic Investment from ...
Palantir and Faurecia Embark on Long-Term Strategic Partnership
FSD Pharma Enters into License Agreement to Develop FDA approved Veterinary Drugs for the Treatment ...
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit ...
AT&T Provides Update on Strategy, Financial Outlook
Lenovo Delivers Edge-to-Cloud Solutions With AMD EPYC 7003 Processors, Setting a New Standard for ...
Greenlane Renewables Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results
Aeva and InterPrivate Acquisition Corp. Announce Closing of Business Combination; Aeva to Trade on ...
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
Europcar Mobility Group: Successful C. Eur 50 Million Share Capital Increase With Shareholders’ Preferential Subscription ...
BevCanna Closes Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer