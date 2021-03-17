 

Starbucks Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
17.03.2021, 21:05  |  29   |   |   

Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX) today announced that its Board of Directors has approved a dividend of $0.45 per share of outstanding Common Stock. The dividend will be payable in cash on May 28, 2021 to shareholders of record on May 13, 2021.

About Starbucks

Since 1971, Starbucks Coffee Company has been committed to ethically sourcing and roasting high-quality arabica coffee. Today, with nearly 33,000 stores worldwide, the company is the premier roaster and retailer of specialty coffee in the world. Through our unwavering commitment to excellence and our guiding principles, we bring the unique Starbucks Experience to life for every customer through every cup. To share in the experience, please visit us in our stores or online at http://news.starbucks.com or www.starbucks.com.



