 

Anworth Stockholders Approve Merger with Ready Capital Corporation

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
17.03.2021, 21:05  |  41   |   |   

Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation (NYSE: ANH) announced that at its special meeting of stockholders held today, conducted by means of a virtual meeting held live over the internet, Anworth stockholders approved the merger transaction (the “Merger”) in which Anworth will merge with and into RC Merger Subsidiary, LLC, a Delaware limited liability company (“Merger Sub”) and a wholly owned subsidiary of Ready Capital Corporation (NYSE: RC) (“Ready Capital”), with Merger Sub continuing as the surviving company, pursuant to the previously announced Agreement and Plan of Merger entered into among Ready Capital, Merger Sub and Anworth on December 6, 2020. At the special meeting, approximately 52.58% of the outstanding shares of common stock, par value $0.01 per share, of Anworth (“Anworth common stock”) were voted, with approximately 95.24% of the votes cast in favor of the Anworth merger proposal.

The Merger is expected to close on March 19, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions. As a result of the Merger, among other things, each share of Anworth common stock outstanding at the effective time of the Merger will be converted into the right to receive from Ready Capital 0.1688 shares of common stock, par value $0.0001 per share, of Ready Capital (“Ready Capital common stock”), plus $0.61 in cash. Cash will be paid in lieu of any fractional shares of Ready Capital common stock that would have been received as a result of the Merger.

In addition, as a result of the Merger, (i) each share of Anworth’s 8.625% Series A Cumulative Preferred Stock, par value $0.01 per share, will be converted into the right to receive one share of Ready Capital’s 8.625% Series B Cumulative Preferred Stock, par value $0.0001 per share; (ii) each share of Anworth’s 6.25% Series B Cumulative Convertible Preferred Stock, par value $0.01 per share, will be converted into the right to receive one share of Ready Capital’s 6.25% Series C Cumulative Convertible Preferred Stock, par value $0.0001 per share; and (iii) each share of Anworth’s 7.625% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock, par value $0.01 per share, will be converted into the right to receive one share of Ready Capital’s 7.625% Series D Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock, par value $0.0001 per share.

Seite 1 von 4


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Anworth Stockholders Approve Merger with Ready Capital Corporation Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation (NYSE: ANH) announced that at its special meeting of stockholders held today, conducted by means of a virtual meeting held live over the internet, Anworth stockholders approved the merger transaction (the “Merger”) …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
FSD Pharma Enters into License Agreement to Develop FDA approved Veterinary Drugs for the Treatment ...
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit ...
NRG Energy, Inc. Financial Update on Winter Storm Uri Impacts
Apple’s $4.7 Billion Green Bond Spend is Helping to Create 1.2 Gigawatts of Clean Power
PLUG RESTATES RESULTS; Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of Upcoming Deadline in the ...
Deadline Reminder: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit ...
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Plug Power Inc. and Encourages ...
T-Mobile Agrees to Sell $3.8 Billion of Senior Notes
Walmart Empowering Individuals with Access to Digital Health Records in Partnership with The ...
3D SYSTEMS ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating 3D Systems Corporation on Behalf of 3D Systems ...
Titel
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
Organigram and BAT Form Product Development Collaboration – Includes Strategic Investment from ...
Palantir and Faurecia Embark on Long-Term Strategic Partnership
FSD Pharma Enters into License Agreement to Develop FDA approved Veterinary Drugs for the Treatment ...
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit ...
AT&T Provides Update on Strategy, Financial Outlook
Lenovo Delivers Edge-to-Cloud Solutions With AMD EPYC 7003 Processors, Setting a New Standard for ...
Greenlane Renewables Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results
Aeva and InterPrivate Acquisition Corp. Announce Closing of Business Combination; Aeva to Trade on ...
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
Europcar Mobility Group: Successful C. Eur 50 Million Share Capital Increase With Shareholders’ Preferential Subscription ...
BevCanna Closes Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15.03.21
Anworth Announces Increase to Series B Preferred Stock Conversion Rate
04.03.21
Anworth Announces Anticipated Closing Date of Merger to Holders of Series B Preferred Stock
26.02.21
Anworth Declares a $0.04 Per Share Common Stock Dividend
23.02.21
Anworth Reports Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results
22.02.21
Anworth Schedules Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call