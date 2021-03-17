 

Penn National Gaming Approved to Offer Mobile and Online Barstool Sportsbook in Virginia

Penn National Gaming, Inc. (Nasdaq: PENN)(“Penn National” or the “Company”) announced today it has received a temporary permit from the Virginia Lottery (“Lottery”) to offer online sports betting in the Commonwealth of Virginia. Penn National expects to launch its Barstool Sportsbook mobile app on iOS, android and desktop in Virginia in the coming months, pending final regulatory approvals.

“We very much look forward to introducing our Barstool Sportsbook online sports betting product in Virginia,” said Jay Snowden, President and CEO of Penn National. “Following our very successful launches in Pennsylvania, Michigan and Illinois, I’m confident that Virginians will also enjoy engaging with Dave Portnoy, Dan ‘Big Cat’ Katz and other Barstool fan favorites on our Barstool Sportsbook app in the Commonwealth.”

Penn National was awarded one of the up to 12 online and mobile sports betting permits available in Virginia. The Company’s digital arm, Penn Sports Interactive, LLC, will be the recipient of the sports betting permit and is working closely with the Lottery on the launch timeline. Penn National launched its online Barstool Sportsbook product in Pennsylvania in September 2020, in Michigan in January 2021, and in Illinois last week.

“I want to thank the Virginia Lottery and its staff for their time and effort in reviewing and approving our application,” said Mr. Snowden. “We look forward to adding Virginia to our portfolio of states where we operate sports betting as we continue our Company’s evolution into the leading omni-channel provider of retail and online gaming, live racing and sports betting entertainment,” concluded Mr. Snowden.

About Penn National Gaming

With the nation's largest and most diversified regional gaming footprint, including 41 properties across 19 states, Penn National continues to evolve into a highly innovative omni-channel provider of retail and online gaming, live racing and sports betting entertainment. The Company's properties feature approximately 50,000 gaming machines, 1,300 table games and 8,800 hotel rooms, and operate under various well-known brands, including Hollywood, Ameristar, and L'Auberge. Our wholly-owned interactive division, Penn Interactive, operates retail sports betting across the Company's portfolio, as well online social casino, bingo, and iCasino products. In February 2020, Penn National entered into a strategic partnership with Barstool Sports, whereby Barstool is exclusively promoting the Company's land-based and online casinos and sports betting products, including the Barstool Sportsbook mobile app, to its national audience. The Company's omni-channel approach is bolstered by the mychoice loyalty program, which rewards and recognizes its over 20 million members for their loyalty to both retail and online gaming and sports betting products with the most dynamic set of offers, experiences, and service levels in the industry.

Zeit
09.03.21
Penn National Gaming to Launch Barstool Sportsbook Mobile App in Illinois
05.03.21
The Esports Ecosystem On Track To Reach $1.8 Billion By 2022
01.03.21
Hollywood Casino Joliet Partnering With Illinois Department of Public Health to Host COVID-19 Mobile Testing Program
25.02.21
2 Top-Wachstumsaktien, die heftig steigen könnten
22.02.21
Penn National Gaming Secures Sports Betting and Online Casino Market Access in New York Through Strategic Partnership With Rivers Casino

Zeit
10.07.20
3
Penn National Gaming Has Resumed Operations at More Than 70 Percent of the Company's 41 Properties