Penn National Gaming Approved to Offer Mobile and Online Barstool Sportsbook in Virginia

“We very much look forward to introducing our Barstool Sportsbook online sports betting product in Virginia,” said Jay Snowden, President and CEO of Penn National. “Following our very successful launches in Pennsylvania, Michigan and Illinois, I’m confident that Virginians will also enjoy engaging with Dave Portnoy, Dan ‘Big Cat’ Katz and other Barstool fan favorites on our Barstool Sportsbook app in the Commonwealth.”

Penn National Gaming, Inc. (Nasdaq: PENN)(“Penn National” or the “Company”) announced today it has received a temporary permit from the Virginia Lottery (“Lottery”) to offer online sports betting in the Commonwealth of Virginia. Penn National expects to launch its Barstool Sportsbook mobile app on iOS, android and desktop in Virginia in the coming months, pending final regulatory approvals.

Penn National was awarded one of the up to 12 online and mobile sports betting permits available in Virginia. The Company’s digital arm, Penn Sports Interactive, LLC, will be the recipient of the sports betting permit and is working closely with the Lottery on the launch timeline. Penn National launched its online Barstool Sportsbook product in Pennsylvania in September 2020, in Michigan in January 2021, and in Illinois last week.

“I want to thank the Virginia Lottery and its staff for their time and effort in reviewing and approving our application,” said Mr. Snowden. “We look forward to adding Virginia to our portfolio of states where we operate sports betting as we continue our Company’s evolution into the leading omni-channel provider of retail and online gaming, live racing and sports betting entertainment,” concluded Mr. Snowden.

