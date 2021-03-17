FCPT Announces Acquisition of an Advance Auto Parts Property for $1.8 Million

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT), a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the ownership of high-quality, net-leased restaurant properties (“FCPT” or the “Company”), is pleased to announce the acquisition of an Advance Auto Parts property for $1.8 million. The property is located in a strong retail corridor in Texas and is occupied under a net lease with the corporate operator with approximately 6 years of term remaining. The transaction was priced at a 6.7% going-in cash capitalization rate, exclusive of transaction costs.

About FCPT