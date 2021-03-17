Quanterix’ Simoa Technology Accelerates Critical Plasma Biomarker Research Presented at the 15th International Conference on Parkinson’s & Alzheimer’s Disease (AD/PDTM 2021)

Quanterix Corporation (NASDAQ:QTRX), a company digitizing biomarker analysis to advance the science of precision health, today announced that its ultra-sensitive Simoa technology and various blood-based neurology biomarker assays were used by leading research teams to power 30 total oral and poster presentations at this year’s AD/PD 2021. The research efforts further underscore the vast utility of several blood-based biomarkers offered through Quanterix’ Neurology kits, including phosphorylated tau at threonine 181 (p-tau181), phosphorylated tau at threonine 231 (p-tau231), glial fibrillary acidic protein (GFAP) and Neurofilament light chain (NfL). Notable findings showcased at the conference validate the potential of these markers as pre-screening tools prior to costly PET scans, as secondary endpoints of drug efficacy, and as important tools for the recruitment and disease stratification of pre-symptomatic patients into clinical trials through non-invasive methods.

“This year’s AD/PD presentations amplified the transformative potential of blood-based biomarkers to help researchers advance therapies for Alzheimer’s and other neurodegenerative diseases,” said Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President, Quanterix, and Founder of Powering Precision Health (PPH), Kevin Hrusovsky. “The ability to detect and quantify biomarkers indicative of cognitive performance non-invasively through the blood is game-changing for many of our academic and industry partners. They’re witnessing firsthand the potential to leverage these markers to see signs of Alzheimer’s Disease (AD) prior to symptoms and enter patients into trials sooner, without the need for costly PET scans or spinal taps. We also observed an array of other applications made possible by Simoa’s extremely high sensitivity and multiplexing capabilities, including the development of robust blood biomarker panels to determine neurodegeneration early and discriminate between different forms of cognitive impairment. We anticipate expanding our growing menu of blood based neuro biomarkers for Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease and feel these advances represent an important opportunity for drug developers to increase their probability of getting an approval over the next several years.”