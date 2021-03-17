ContraFect Corporation Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock

YONKERS, N.Y., March 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ContraFect Corporation (Nasdaq: CFRX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing direct lytic agents for the treatment of life-threatening infectious diseases, today announced that it has commenced an underwritten public offering of shares of its common stock. ContraFect expects to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 15% of the shares of its common stock sold in the offering. The offering is subject to market conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or the actual size or terms of the offering. All shares in the offering are to be sold by ContraFect.



SVB Leerink and Cantor are acting as joint book running managers for the offering.