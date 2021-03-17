 

Translate Bio Announces Results from Second Interim Data Analysis from Ongoing Phase 1/2 Clinical Trial of MRT5005 in Patients with Cystic Fibrosis (CF)

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
17.03.2021, 21:05  |  52   |   |   

-- First inhaled mRNA therapeutic delivered in multiple doses to the lungs of CF patients is generally safe and well tolerated; no observed pattern of increases in ppFEV1 --

-- Data supports advancing mRNA therapeutics for pulmonary diseases; additional translational research ongoing to optimize future clinical development of mRNA cystic fibrosis programs, including MRT5005 and a next-generation CF candidate --

-- Company committed to advancing innovative mRNA therapeutics for all patients with CF; Phase 1/2 clinical trial for MRT5005 ongoing and next-generation CF candidate anticipated to enter IND-enabling studies in 2H 2021 --

-- Conference call today at 4:30 pm ET --

LEXINGTON, Mass. , March 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Translate Bio (Nasdaq: TBIO), a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company, today announced results from the second interim analysis from a first-in-human Phase 1/2 clinical trial evaluating the safety and tolerability of single- and multiple-ascending doses of MRT5005 in patients with cystic fibrosis (CF). MRT5005 is designed to address the underlying cause of CF regardless of genetic mutation by delivering mRNA encoding fully functional cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) protein to cells in the lung through nebulization.

Results from the second interim analysis build on the previously reported single-ascending dose (SAD) data (8, 16 and 24 mg dose groups) with new data from a subsequently added 20 mg SAD group, as well as data from multiple-ascending dose (MAD) groups (five once-weekly doses of 8, 12 and 16 mg) through one month follow-up post treatment.

The topline findings from the analysis of the MAD portion of the clinical trial are summarized as follows:

  • In evaluating safety and tolerability, the primary outcome measure, repeat dosing of MRT5005 was generally safe and well tolerated with no serious adverse events; treatment-emergent adverse events (TEAEs) were mild to moderate; transient, mild to moderate symptoms of a febrile reaction such as fever, headache and chills occurred in three patients after the first dose of MRT5005 and did not recur with subsequent dosing in the two patients who continued dosing; the third patient discontinued due to the febrile reaction
  • Percent predicted forced expiratory volume in 1 second (ppFEV1), a measure of lung function, was assessed as a safety measure at pre-defined timepoints throughout the trial; there was no pattern of increases in ppFEV1

The Phase 1/2 clinical trial is ongoing, and the Company anticipates reporting the findings from the clinical trial, including an additional MAD dose group (20 mg) and a daily dosing cohort (4 mg once-daily for 5 days), at a future medical meeting. The Company plans to continue with ongoing and additional translational studies with MRT5005 and its next-generation CF candidate to support and optimize future clinical development, including research into dosing, formulation and nebulization. Translate Bio has a next-generation CF discovery program that has generated positive preclinical data supporting planned initiation of investigational new drug (IND)-enabling studies in the second half of 2021.

Seite 1 von 6


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Translate Bio Announces Results from Second Interim Data Analysis from Ongoing Phase 1/2 Clinical Trial of MRT5005 in Patients with Cystic Fibrosis (CF) - First inhaled mRNA therapeutic delivered in multiple doses to the lungs of CF patients is generally safe and well tolerated; no observed pattern of increases in ppFEV1 - - Data supports advancing mRNA therapeutics for pulmonary diseases; …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Plug Power to Restate Previously Issued Financial Statements
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Submits U.S. FDA Pre-IND Meeting Request for Psychedelic Drug DMT Clinical ...
Victory Square Technologies Provides 2021- Q1 Corporate Update
Plug Power Continues Executing on its Green Hydrogen Strategy with Purchase of Hydrogen ...
Mowi’s Capital Markets Day 2021
Nokia appoints Melissa Schoeb as Chief Corporate Affairs Officer and member of the Group Leadership ...
Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE American: UUUU) (TSX: EFR) Tilting Balance Back to America
Plug Power CEO and CSO to Present at March 17 and March 18 Investor Conferences
Roche launches cobas pure integrated solutions analyser to help simplify operations in small to ...
Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield completes the disposal of the Village 3, 4 and 6 office buildings
Titel
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Xebec Provides Updated 2020 Guidance
Futu Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
CytoDyn’s Long-Haulers COVID-19 Trial Enrolled 20 Patients Within 10 Days; Enrollment to be ...
Plug Power to Restate Previously Issued Financial Statements
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
Annual General Meeting's results and cash information to serve the development strategy
Luckin Coffee Enters into Restructuring Support Agreement with Holders of a Majority of Existing ...
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Provides Update on Timing of Topline Results for Phase 2b/3 COVID-19 Trial ...
Digihost Announces CAD$25 Million Brokered Private Placement with Institutional Investors
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin