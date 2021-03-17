Translate Bio Announces Results from Second Interim Data Analysis from Ongoing Phase 1/2 Clinical Trial of MRT5005 in Patients with Cystic Fibrosis (CF)

-- First inhaled mRNA therapeutic delivered in multiple doses to the lungs of CF patients is generally safe and well tolerated; no observed pattern of increases in ppFEV 1 --

-- Company committed to advancing innovative mRNA therapeutics for all patients with CF; Phase 1/2 clinical trial for MRT5005 ongoing and next-generation CF candidate anticipated to enter IND-enabling studies in 2H 2021 --

-- Conference call today at 4:30 pm ET --

LEXINGTON, Mass. , March 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Translate Bio (Nasdaq: TBIO), a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company, today announced results from the second interim analysis from a first-in-human Phase 1/2 clinical trial evaluating the safety and tolerability of single- and multiple-ascending doses of MRT5005 in patients with cystic fibrosis (CF). MRT5005 is designed to address the underlying cause of CF regardless of genetic mutation by delivering mRNA encoding fully functional cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) protein to cells in the lung through nebulization.

Results from the second interim analysis build on the previously reported single-ascending dose (SAD) data (8, 16 and 24 mg dose groups) with new data from a subsequently added 20 mg SAD group, as well as data from multiple-ascending dose (MAD) groups (five once-weekly doses of 8, 12 and 16 mg) through one month follow-up post treatment.

The topline findings from the analysis of the MAD portion of the clinical trial are summarized as follows:

In evaluating safety and tolerability, the primary outcome measure, repeat dosing of MRT5005 was generally safe and well tolerated with no serious adverse events; treatment-emergent adverse events (TEAEs) were mild to moderate; transient, mild to moderate symptoms of a febrile reaction such as fever, headache and chills occurred in three patients after the first dose of MRT5005 and did not recur with subsequent dosing in the two patients who continued dosing; the third patient discontinued due to the febrile reaction

Percent predicted forced expiratory volume in 1 second (ppFEV 1 ), a measure of lung function, was assessed as a safety measure at pre-defined timepoints throughout the trial; there was no pattern of increases in ppFEV 1

The Phase 1/2 clinical trial is ongoing, and the Company anticipates reporting the findings from the clinical trial, including an additional MAD dose group (20 mg) and a daily dosing cohort (4 mg once-daily for 5 days), at a future medical meeting. The Company plans to continue with ongoing and additional translational studies with MRT5005 and its next-generation CF candidate to support and optimize future clinical development, including research into dosing, formulation and nebulization. Translate Bio has a next-generation CF discovery program that has generated positive preclinical data supporting planned initiation of investigational new drug (IND)-enabling studies in the second half of 2021.