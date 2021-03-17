Mammoth Energy Releases Additional Information Regarding Work Performed in Puerto Rico

OKLAHOMA CITY, March 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (“Mammoth” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:TUSK) today announced that it has posted to its website additional information related to its work in Puerto Rico. The Federal Emergency Management Agency (“FEMA”), in a memorandum dated April 22, 2019, that was recently obtained by Mammoth, concluded that the work performed by Cobra Acquisitions LLC (“Cobra”) for the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority (“PREPA”) was awarded in compliance with the emergency procurement provision of the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and that the contract rates were reasonable.



Arty Straehla, chief executive officer of Mammoth commented, “Today, we release a fourth confirmation that the PREPA contract was awarded in compliance with applicable procurement rules and that the rates were reasonable. This FEMA memorandum adds to previous confirmations, including (i) the FEMA Determination Memorandum dated December 23, 2017 (the “FEMA Determination Memorandum”), (ii) Emergency Contract – Cost Validation Report prepared by the Homeland Security Operational and Analysis Center dated March 28, 2019 (the “Rand Report”) and (iii) Freedom of Information Act data, all of which can be found on our website www.mammothenergy.com. The documentation continues to show that our team performed a difficult job in a difficult environment to save lives and aid the people of Puerto Rico in their time of need.”