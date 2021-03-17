Bank of Commerce Holdings Announces First Quarter Cash Dividend of $0.06 per Share

SACRAMENTO, Calif., March 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ: BOCH) (the “Company”), a $1.764 billion asset bank holding company and parent company of Merchants Bank of Commerce (the “Bank”), today announced that the Board of Directors has authorized a cash dividend of $0.06 per share for the 2021 first quarter.



The $0.06 per share quarterly cash dividend will be paid to shareholders of record as of March 30, 2021 and is payable on April 9, 2021.

