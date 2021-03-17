 

Adaptive Biotechnologies Strengthens Expertise and Diversity of Board of Directors with Appointments of Leslie Trigg and Katey Owen

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
17.03.2021, 21:05  |  66   |   |   

SEATTLE, March 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (Nasdaq: ADPT), a commercial stage biotechnology company that aims to translate the genetics of the adaptive immune system into clinical products to diagnose and treat disease, today announced the appointments of Leslie Trigg and Katey Owen, Ph.D. to its Board of Directors effective immediately. The collective commercial and scientific expertise of these industry leaders will strengthen Adaptive’s ability to execute against its open-ended growth story. The company also announced that Eric Dobmeier and David Goel will retire from the Board after long-standing tenures.

“I am excited to welcome Leslie and Katey to our Board during this pivotal period of commercial expansion and scientific innovation. Diversity of thought, perspectives, and experience is essential as we seek to transform clinical care in many diagnostic and therapeutic areas,” said Chad Robins, chief executive officer of Adaptive Biotechnologies. “I’d like to thank Eric and David for the invaluable roles they played to help position Adaptive as a leader in immune medicine, as well as their guidance during the transition from a private to public company.”

Leslie’s expertise will be instrumental in the commercial adoption of Adaptive’s products into the clinical setting. She has served as Chief Executive Officer of Outset Medical since 2014, where she has pioneered disruptive technology transformation in the kidney dialysis space. With rapidly growing revenue across several market segments, Outset completed a successful public offering in 2020. Prior to Outset Medical, Leslie held executive commercial strategy roles at numerous med tech companies that went public or were acquired, including Pro-Duct Health, FoxHollow, AccessClosure, and Lutonix. She received her undergraduate degree from Northwestern University and her MBA from the Haas School of Business, UC Berkeley.

Katey’s expertise in developing late-stage biologics and vaccines at the Gates Foundation and Merck will help guide Adaptive’s expansion into new therapeutic areas. As Director at the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, Dr. Owen has end-to-end responsibility for investments in diseases that impact a billion people on the planet. She also facilitates regular interaction between Bill Gates and the CEOs of pharmaceutical organizations to achieve global health goals.  Prior to joining the pharmaceutical industry, she carried out academic research on influenza at the National Institute for Medical Research in Mill Hill, London. She earned her Ph.D. in molecular virology from Purdue University.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Adaptive Biotechnologies Strengthens Expertise and Diversity of Board of Directors with Appointments of Leslie Trigg and Katey Owen SEATTLE, March 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (Nasdaq: ADPT), a commercial stage biotechnology company that aims to translate the genetics of the adaptive immune system into clinical products to diagnose and treat …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Plug Power to Restate Previously Issued Financial Statements
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Submits U.S. FDA Pre-IND Meeting Request for Psychedelic Drug DMT Clinical ...
Victory Square Technologies Provides 2021- Q1 Corporate Update
Plug Power Continues Executing on its Green Hydrogen Strategy with Purchase of Hydrogen ...
Mowi’s Capital Markets Day 2021
Nokia appoints Melissa Schoeb as Chief Corporate Affairs Officer and member of the Group Leadership ...
Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE American: UUUU) (TSX: EFR) Tilting Balance Back to America
Plug Power CEO and CSO to Present at March 17 and March 18 Investor Conferences
Roche launches cobas pure integrated solutions analyser to help simplify operations in small to ...
Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield completes the disposal of the Village 3, 4 and 6 office buildings
Titel
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Xebec Provides Updated 2020 Guidance
Futu Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
CytoDyn’s Long-Haulers COVID-19 Trial Enrolled 20 Patients Within 10 Days; Enrollment to be ...
Plug Power to Restate Previously Issued Financial Statements
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
Annual General Meeting's results and cash information to serve the development strategy
Luckin Coffee Enters into Restructuring Support Agreement with Holders of a Majority of Existing ...
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Provides Update on Timing of Topline Results for Phase 2b/3 COVID-19 Trial ...
Digihost Announces CAD$25 Million Brokered Private Placement with Institutional Investors
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
06.03.21
Adaptive Biotechnologies Announces FDA Emergency Use Authorization for T-Detect COVID to Confirm Recent or Prior COVID-19 Infection
25.02.21
Adaptive Biotechnologies to Present at the Cowen 41st Annual Healthcare Conference
24.02.21
Adaptive Biotechnologies Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
23.02.21
Adaptive Biotechnologies Expands Collaboration with Labcorp to Increase Access to Growing Research and Clinical Diagnostic Portfolio
23.02.21
Adaptive Biotechnologies Launches T-Detect COVID, First Clinical T-Cell Based Test for Patients to Confirm Recent or Prior COVID-19 Infection

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
02.03.21
4
Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation - Die Revolution?