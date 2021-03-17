Adaptive Biotechnologies Strengthens Expertise and Diversity of Board of Directors with Appointments of Leslie Trigg and Katey Owen

SEATTLE, March 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (Nasdaq: ADPT), a commercial stage biotechnology company that aims to translate the genetics of the adaptive immune system into clinical products to diagnose and treat disease, today announced the appointments of Leslie Trigg and Katey Owen, Ph.D. to its Board of Directors effective immediately. The collective commercial and scientific expertise of these industry leaders will strengthen Adaptive’s ability to execute against its open-ended growth story. The company also announced that Eric Dobmeier and David Goel will retire from the Board after long-standing tenures.



“I am excited to welcome Leslie and Katey to our Board during this pivotal period of commercial expansion and scientific innovation. Diversity of thought, perspectives, and experience is essential as we seek to transform clinical care in many diagnostic and therapeutic areas,” said Chad Robins, chief executive officer of Adaptive Biotechnologies. “I’d like to thank Eric and David for the invaluable roles they played to help position Adaptive as a leader in immune medicine, as well as their guidance during the transition from a private to public company.”