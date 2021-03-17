Five Below, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2020 Financial Results

For the fourth quarter ended January 30, 2021:

Net sales increased by 24.9% to $858.5 million from $687.1 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019; comparable sales increased by 13.8%.

The Company opened 2 new stores and ended the quarter with 1,020 stores in 38 states. This represents an increase in stores of 13.3% from the end of the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019.

Operating income increased by 17.7% to $169.6 million from $144.1 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019.

The effective tax rate was 26.6% compared to 23.6% in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019.

Net income increased by 12.3% to $123.9 million from $110.4 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019.

Diluted income per common share was $2.20 compared to $1.97 in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019. The fourth quarter of fiscal 2019 included a $0.01 benefit from share-based accounting.

For the fiscal year ended January 30, 2021:

Net sales increased by 6.2% to $1,962.1 million from $1,846.7 million in fiscal 2019; comparable sales decreased by 5.5%.

The Company opened 120 net new stores compared to 150 new stores opened in fiscal 2019.

Operating income decreased by 28.8% to $154.8 million from $217.3 million in fiscal 2019.

The effective tax rate was 19.4% compared to 21.0% in fiscal 2019.

Net income decreased by 29.5% to $123.4 million from $175.1 million in fiscal 2019.

Diluted income per common share was $2.20 compared to $3.12 in fiscal 2019. The benefit from share-based accounting was approximately $0.08 in fiscal 2020 compared to $0.14 in fiscal 2019.

Joel Anderson, President and CEO of Five Below, stated, “We closed out an unprecedented year with fourth quarter results that were even stronger than we expected, highlighted by a record fourth quarter comparable sales increase of 13.8% with broad-based strength across our worlds. I am so grateful for our outstanding teams, who executed seamlessly against our key priorities, with an unwavering commitment to health and safety, maintaining financial discipline and always placing the customer at the center of our decision-making.”

Mr. Anderson continued, “We enter 2021 with this same focus and dedication as we continue to invest in our foundation and in innovation across product, experience and supply chain, while returning to more normalized annual store growth. With plans to open 170 to 180 new stores in our Five Beyond prototype, we are excited to enter the two new states of Utah and New Mexico, bringing the states we operate in to 40. Concurrently, we are expanding our distribution center network with the addition of our Arizona facility this year. With continued focus on providing extreme value, trend-right products our customers ‘just gotta have!', combined with execution against key strategic initiatives, we are well positioned to achieve our objectives for 2021 and beyond.”

First Quarter and Fiscal 2021 Outlook:



The Company expects the following results for the first quarter of fiscal 2021. Given the uncertainty related to COVID-19 and potential future shifts in consumer spending, the Company will not be providing sales or earnings guidance for the full year of fiscal 2021.

For the first quarter of fiscal 2021:

Net sales are expected to be in the range of $540 million to $560 million based on opening approximately 60 new stores.

Net income is expected to be in the range of $31.6 million to $38.4 million.

Diluted income per common share is expected to be in the range of $0.56 to $0.68 on approximately 56.4 million diluted weighted average shares outstanding.



Share Repurchase Program:



In 2018, the Company adopted a share repurchase program which will expire on March 31, 2021. On March 9, 2021, the Company announced that the Board of Directors have approved a new share repurchase program for up to $100 million of the Company's common shares through March 31, 2024. The number of common shares actually repurchased, and the timing and price of repurchases, will depend upon market conditions, Securities and Exchange Commission requirements, and other factors. Shares may be repurchased from time to time on the open market, in privately negotiated transactions, or otherwise. Purchases may be started or stopped at any time without prior notice depending on market conditions and other factors.

Conference Call Information:



Forward-Looking Statements:



This news release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 as contained in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, which reflect management's current views and estimates regarding the Company's industry, business strategy, goals and expectations concerning its market position, future operations, margins, profitability, capital expenditures, liquidity and capital resources and other financial and operating information. Investors can identify these statements by the fact that they use words such as "anticipate," "assume," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "future" and similar terms and phrases. The Company cannot assure investors that future developments affecting the Company will be those that it has anticipated. Actual results may differ materially from these expectations due to risks and uncertainties associated with the COVID-19 pandemic (including additional governmental restrictions and requirements, additional store closures and effects on customer demand or on our supply chain, our ability to keep our distribution centers and e-commerce fulfillment centers operational, our ability to effectively operate and remain open in some or all of our stores, and to open new stores and remodels), risks related to the Company's strategy and expansion plans, risks related to the inability to successfully implement our online retail operations, including cyber security risks, risks related to our ability to select, obtain, distribute and market merchandise profitably, risks related to our reliance on merchandise manufactured outside of the United States, the availability of suitable new store locations and the dependence on the volume of traffic to our stores, risks related to changes in consumer preferences and economic conditions, risks related to increased operating costs, including wage rates, risks related to extreme weather, pandemic outbreaks (in addition to COVID-19), global political events, war, terrorism or civil unrest (including any resulting store closures, damage, or loss of inventory), risks related to leasing, owning or building distribution centers, risks related to our ability to successfully manage inventory balance and inventory shrinkage, quality or safety concerns about the Company's merchandise, increased competition from other retailers including online retailers, risks related to the seasonality of our business, risks related to our ability to protect our brand name and other intellectual property, risks related to customers' payment methods, risks related to domestic and foreign trade restrictions including duties and tariffs affecting our domestic and foreign suppliers and increasing our costs, including, among others, the direct and indirect impact of recent and potential tariffs imposed and proposed by the United States on foreign imports, risks associated with the restrictions imposed by our indebtedness on our current and future operations, the impact of changes in tax legislation and accounting standards and risks associated with leasing substantial amounts of space. For further details and a discussion of these risks and uncertainties, see the Company's periodic reports, including the annual report on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and current reports on Form 8-K, filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission and available at www.sec.gov. If one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or if any of the Company's assumptions prove incorrect, the Company's actual results may vary in material respects from those projected in these forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement made by the Company in this news release speaks only as of the date on which the Company makes it. Factors or events that could cause the Company's actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict all of them. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by any applicable securities laws.

About Five Below:



Five Below is a leading high-growth value retailer offering trend-right, high-quality products loved by tweens, teens and beyond. We know life is way better when you're free to "let go & have fun" in an amazing experience filled with unlimited possibilities. With most items priced $1-$5, and some extreme value items priced beyond $5, we make it easy to say YES! to the newest, coolest stuff across 8 awesome Five Below worlds: Style, Room, Sports, Tech, Create, Party, Candy and Now. Founded in 2002 and headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Five Below today has over 1,050 stores in 38 states. For more information, please visit www.fivebelow.com!

FIVE BELOW, INC. Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited)

(in thousands) January 30, 2021 February 1, 2020 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 268,783 $ 202,490 Short-term investment securities 140,928 59,229 Inventories 281,267 324,028 Prepaid income taxes 6,350 4,063 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 58,085 75,903 Total current assets 755,413 665,713 Property and equipment, net 565,351 439,086 Operating lease assets 975,862 842,988 Other assets 18,144 10,874 $ 2,314,770 $ 1,958,661 Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Line of credit $ — $ — Accounts payable 138,622 130,242 Income taxes payable 2,025 9,505 Accrued salaries and wages 43,445 19,873 Other accrued expenses 108,504 81,255 Operating lease liabilities 143,074 110,470 Total current liabilities 435,670 351,345 Other long-term liabilities 1,048 1,199 Deferred income taxes 28,911 8,716 Long-term operating lease liabilities 967,255 837,623 Total liabilities 1,432,884 1,198,883 Shareholders’ equity: Common stock 559 557 Additional paid-in capital 321,075 322,330 Retained earnings 560,252 436,891 Total shareholders’ equity 881,886 759,778 $ 2,314,770 $ 1,958,661





FIVE BELOW, INC. Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Unaudited)

(in thousands, except share and per share data) Thirteen weeks ended Fifty-two weeks ended January 30, 2021 February 1, 2020 January 30, 2021 February 1, 2020 Net sales $ 858,514 $ 687,130 $ 1,962,137 $ 1,846,730 Cost of goods sold 517,584 398,002 1,309,807 1,172,764 Gross profit 340,930 289,128 652,330 673,966 Selling, general and administrative expenses 171,322 145,027 497,527 456,682 Operating income 169,608 144,101 154,803 217,284 Interest (expense) income and other, net (719 ) 333 (1,736 ) 4,285 Income before income taxes 168,889 144,434 153,067 221,569 Income tax expense 44,952 34,060 29,706 46,513 Net income $ 123,937 $ 110,374 $ 123,361 $ 175,056 Basic income per common share $ 2.22 $ 1.98 $ 2.21 $ 3.14 Diluted income per common share $ 2.20 $ 1.97 $ 2.20 $ 3.12 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic shares 55,901,221 55,692,475 55,816,508 55,823,535 Diluted shares 56,240,633 56,006,952 56,060,039 56,166,167





FIVE BELOW, INC. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited)

(in thousands) Fifty-two weeks ended January 30, 2021 February 1, 2020 Operating activities: Net income $ 123,361 $ 175,056 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 69,345 54,979 Share-based compensation expense 9,551 12,383 Deferred income tax expense 20,195 14,842 Other non-cash expenses 2,572 117 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Inventories 42,761 (80,392 ) Prepaid income taxes (2,287 ) (2,726 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets 17,141 (16,603 ) Accounts payable 11,146 20,742 Income taxes payable (7,480 ) (11,121 ) Accrued salaries and wages 23,572 (4,713 ) Operating leases 29,362 13,922 Other accrued expenses 26,727 10,543 Net cash provided by operating activities 365,966 187,029 Investing activities: Purchases of investment securities and other investments (192,612 ) (136,148 ) Sales, maturities, and redemptions of investment securities 105,912 154,865 Capital expenditures (200,189 ) (212,297 ) Net cash used in investing activities (286,889 ) (193,580 ) Financing activities: Borrowing on note payable under Revolving Credit Facility 50,000 — Repayment of note payable under Revolving Credit Facility (50,000 ) — Cash paid for Revolving Credit Facility financing costs (2,029 ) — Net proceeds from issuance of common stock 477 435 Repurchase and retirement of common stock (12,663 ) (36,885 ) Proceeds from exercise of options to purchase common stock and vesting of

restricted and performance-based restricted stock units 5,348 4,110 Common shares withheld for taxes (3,917 ) (10,367 ) Net cash used in financing activities (12,784 ) (42,707 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 66,293 (49,258 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year 202,490 251,748 Cash and cash equivalents at end of year $ 268,783 $ 202,490

