Condor Announces 2020 Year End Results

CALGARY, Alberta, March 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Condor Petroleum Inc. (“Condor” or the “Company”) (TSX: CPI), a Canadian based oil and gas company focused on exploration and production activities in Turkey and Kazakhstan, is pleased to announce the release of its Consolidated Financial Statements for the year ended December 31, 2020, together with the related Management’s Discussion and Analysis. These documents will be made available under Condor’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on the Condor website at www.condorpetroleum.com. Readers are invited to review the latest corporate presentation available on the Condor website. All financial amounts in this news release are presented in Canadian dollars, unless otherwise stated.

The sale of the Shoba and Taskuduk production contracts and associated field equipment was completed in the fourth quarter of 2020. Following the receipt of a portion of the sale proceeds in the first quarter of 2020, Condor fully repaid its non-revolving credit facility (“Credit Facility”) and the Company no longer has any debt.

Despite the ongoing novel coronavirus (“COVID-19”) pandemic, discussions continue with the Government of Uzbekistan for the Company to secure an agreement to operate five producing gas fields and associated gathering pipelines and gas treatment infrastructure. In parallel, the Company is pursuing a contract for exploration acreage adjacent to existing producing gas fields.

In February 2020, the Company received the 630 day extension to the Zharkamys West 1 exploration contract (“Zharkamys Contract”) in Kazakhstan. Due to COVID-19 related operational delays, an additional contract extension period is being pursued.

The Company is in discussions with potential farm-in partners to drill at the Company’s wholly owned Zharkamys West 1 territory in Kazakhstan.

The Company has taken a number of measures to protect the safety and health of its personnel, contractors and suppliers during the COVID-19 pandemic and is well positioned for the challenges of the current business environment, with a cash position of $12.3 million as of December 31, 2020 and no debt.

The Company has matured two new infill drilling locations for a potential 2021 program to increase production rates in Turkey. Additional workover candidates are also being reviewed.

For continuing operations, production decreased to an average of 171 boepd for the year ended December 31, 2020 from 266 boepd in 2019, sales decreased to $2.8 million for 2020 from $5.2 million in 2019 and the net loss decreased to $2.1 million for 2020 from $10.1 million in 2019.



Shoba and Taskuduk Sale

The Company entered into a binding agreement to sell its 100% interests in the Shoba production contract, Taskuduk production contract and associated field equipment for total proceeds of USD 24.6 million (“Shoba Sale”) in the third quarter of 2019. The transaction required various consents and confirmations from the Government of Kazakhstan and, although delayed due to various COVID-19 travel restrictions, the Shoba Sale was completed on September 9, 2020 and all proceeds have been received.

Following the execution of the Shoba Sale agreement, as of September 30, 2019 the related Shoba and Taskuduk net assets and liabilities were reclassified to assets and liabilities held for sale and the respective results of operations are presented as discontinued operations for all current and prior periods throughout this news release. For further information relating to discontinued operations, please refer to the Company’s Financial Statements.

Production Contract Negotiations with the Government of Uzbekistan

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic and resulting travel restrictions and meeting delays, discussions continued with various Ministries of the Government of Uzbekistan for the Company to secure an agreement to operate five producing gas fields and associated gathering pipelines and gas treatment infrastructure. The Company submitted and presented a detailed feasibility study and economic analysis for the five producing gas fields to the Government of Uzbekistan and an independent reserves volume evaluation has been completed. An environmental baseline study is currently being prepared by an independent contractor. In parallel, the Company is also pursuing the possibility of acquiring exploration acreage adjacent to existing producing gas fields.

If executed, the production contract is expected to include five producing gas fields, associated gathering pipelines, and gas treatment infrastructure. The fiscal and operating terms expected to be defined in the production contract include royalty rates, cost recovery, allocation of profits, gas marketing and pricing, government participation, governance and steering committee structures, baseline production levels and reimbursement methodology.

Zharkamys Contract

On February 27, 2020, the Company received the 630 day extension to the Zharkamys Contract from the Government of Kazakhstan and holds a 100% working interest in the contract area. Although the work commitments for 2020 included drilling two exploration wells, the Government of Kazakhstan approved the deferral of these work commitments until 2021 due to the impact of COVID-19 on travel and operations. A further contract extension period is also being pursued given the various COVID-19 related delays and restrictions. The contractual work commitments for 2021 are $4.5 million and are comprised mainly of drilling three exploration wells. The Company is also in discussions with potential farm-in partners to drill a multi-well program at Zharkamys.

Turkey operations

The Company produces natural gas and associated condensate in Turkey. Production decreased to an average of 171 boepd for the year ended December 31, 2020 from 266 boepd in 2019 due mainly to a combination of higher than forecast production rate declines and 42 days of restricted production during the second quarter of 2020 due to a compressor failure at the processing facility. Four workovers were performed to partially mitigate the production declines. The Company has matured two new infill drilling locations for a potential 2021 program to increase production rates. Additional workover candidates are also being reviewed.

The Company received an operating netback1 on sales in Turkey of $0.7 million or $11.54 per boe for the year ended December 31, 2020 as compared to $2.9 million or $30.84 per boe in 2019 due mainly to decreased gas production, sales volumes, and realized gas prices. Cash used in continuing operations increased to $6.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2020 versus $3.6 million for the same period in 2019.

Subsurface characterization continued on the Yakamoz sub-thrust fold prospect that included reprocessing seismic data and incorporating additional 2D seismic information into a revised geological model. These efforts identified up-dip targets in both the proven Miocene and Upper Eocene reservoirs, in addition to the deeper Middle to lower Eocene reservoirs, which have not yet been tested. The Company previously drilled Yakamoz 1 and encountered numerous gas shows while drilling. A successful Yakamoz 1 side-track well would be tied 2km into the existing Poyraz Ridge gas plant for processing and onward sales. The Company is pursuing a farm-in partner for this prospect.

Proved reserves decreased 21% to 272 Mboe as of December 31, 2020 from 344 Mboe as of December 31, 2019 and Proved plus Probable reserves decreased 54% to 335 Mboe as of December 31, 2020 compared to 732 Mboe as of December 31, 2019. The decrease in reserves is due mainly to: higher than forecast production rate declines at Poyraz Ridge resulting from the highly compartmentalized nature of this field; the existing well inventory is unable to drain the reservoir effectively despite workover efforts intended to increase production rates; the currently planned infill and workover programs are not sufficient to produce the gas volumes of prior year reserve estimates; the lower realized gas prices; and the devaluation of the Turkish Lira compared to USD and Canadian dollar.

Selected Financial Results of Continuing Operations

As at, and for the year ended December 31 ($000’s except per share amounts) 2020 2019 2018 Natural gas and condensate sales 2,780 5,169 11,675 Total revenue 2,429 4,522 10,268 Cash from (used in) continuing operations (6,666 ) (3,570 ) 3,638 Net loss from continuing operations (14,936 ) (13,870 ) (11,658 ) Net loss from continuing operations per share (basic and diluted) (0.34 ) (0.31 ) (0.26 ) Total assets 21,503 45,485 55,455 Total non-current financial liabilities - - 7,675

Sales and operating netback1

For the year ended December 31

2020 2019 ($000’s) Gas Condensate Total Gas Condensate Total Sales 2,707 73 2,780 5,006 163 5,169 Royalties (342 ) (9 ) (351 ) (625 ) (22 ) (647 ) Production costs (1,193 ) (14 ) (1,207 ) (1,204 ) (21 ) (1,225 ) Transportation and selling (527 ) (16 ) (543 ) (410 ) (35 ) (445 ) Operating netback1 645 34 679 2,767 85 2,852 ($/boe)

Sales 46.79 74.04 47.25 55.16 93.46 55.88 Royalties (5.91 ) (9.13 ) (5.97 ) (6.89 ) (12.61 ) (6.99 ) Production costs (20.62 ) (14.20 ) (20.51 ) (13.27 ) (12.04 ) (13.24 ) Transportation and selling (9.11 ) (16.23 ) (9.23 ) (4.52 ) (20.07 ) (4.81 ) Operating netback1 11.15 34.48 11.54 30.48 48.74 30.84 Sales volume (boe) 57,851 986 58,837 90,751 1,744 92,495

Operating netback is a non-GAAP measure and is a term with no standardized meaning as prescribed by GAAP and may not be comparable with similar measures presented by other issuers. See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” in this news release. The calculation of operating netback is aligned with the definition found in the Canadian Oil and Gas Evaluation Handbook.



COVID-19 Pandemic

In March 2020, the World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak to be a pandemic. Responses to the spread of COVID-19 have resulted in various disruptions to business operations and an increase in economic uncertainty, with more volatile commodity prices and currency exchange rates. The Company is well positioned for the challenges of the current business environment, with a cash position of $12.3 million as of December 31, 2020 and no debt.

