NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) Tablet, ezetimibe and atorvastatin combination lowered bad cholesterol by 60.5% vs. placebo in Phase 2 study

ANN ARBOR, Mich., March 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Esperion (NASDAQ: ESPR) today announced that the results of a Phase 2 study evaluating the combination of NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) 180 mg Tablet, ezetimibe 10 mg and atorvastatin 20 mg in patients with hypercholesterolemia were published in Atherosclerosis, demonstrating reduction in low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C) levels by 60.5% vs. placebo.2

The combination of multiple once-daily, orally administered medicines that impact LDL-C levels via different mechanisms has not been previously studied, and 83% of lipid-lowering treatment is statin monotherapy.3 Even at the highest approved dose, only one-third of patients achieve guideline LDL-C levels of <70 mg/dL with atorvastatin alone.4,5 The results of this Phase 2 study suggest oral once-daily combination therapy could play a role in helping more patients achieve guideline-specified LDL-C goals: at week 6, more than 90% of patients in the treatment arm reached LDL-C levels of <70 mg/dL, and 58% of patients reached a target of <55 mg/dL, compared with no patients in the placebo group meeting either treatment goal.2

“Nearly 9 million patients in the U.S. who take statins are not meeting their cholesterol-lowering goals, indicating a need for additional and combination therapy. On behalf of those patients and their physicians, we are encouraged by the results of this study, and recognize more research is needed,” said Ashley Hall, chief development officer of Esperion. “There are millions of patients globally whose needs aren’t being met by currently available LDL-C lowering treatments, and that is why we continue the urgent work to lower bad cholesterol.”

The aim of this Phase 2 study was to evaluate LDL-C lowering when NEXLETOL was initiated together with ezetimibe (10 mg) and atorvastatin (20 mg), as compared with placebo. The primary endpoint was percent change from baseline in LDL-C vs. placebo, with patients randomized 2:1 to triple therapy (n=43) or placebo (n=20) once daily following a washout of lipid-lowering drugs. After six weeks, all patients randomized to triple therapy showed a reduction in LDL-C, with 95% of patients achieving a decrease in LDL-C ≥50% from baseline. The mean age of patients in this randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study was 61.2, and mean baseline LDL-C was 154.8 mg/dL. The majority of study participants were female (63%), supporting Esperion’s commitment to diversity in clinical development.2