 

Eton Pharmaceuticals Announces Appointment of Jenn Adams to its Board of Directors

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
17.03.2021, 21:05  |  31   |   |   

DEER PARK, Ill., March 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc (Nasdaq: ETON), an innovative pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing treatments for rare diseases, today announced that it has appointed Jenn Adams to its board of directors effective March 17, 2021. Ms. Adams brings extensive commercial, operational, and leadership experience in the pharmaceutical industry.

“We are pleased to have Jenn join our board. Her experience growing pharmaceutical companies and leading sales organizations will be valuable to Eton as we continue to launch products and grow our commercial organization,” said Sean Brynjelsen, CEO of Eton Pharmaceuticals.

Ms. Adams’ experience includes leading and growing both Fortune 500 public and private equity-backed companies. She currently serves as CEO of August Bioservices, a leading provider of research, development, and manufacturing services to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. Prior to joining August Bioservices, she served as SVP & President of AmerisourceBergen’s Clinical Product Solutions Business Unit. Ms. Adams spent her early career at Baxter Healthcare, serving in leadership roles in its Medication Delivery and Fenwal businesses. Ms. Adams also serves as a Senior Advisor to Oak HC/FT, a venture growth-equity fund investing in healthcare information and services. Ms. Adams serves on the nonprofit Board of LifeScience Tennessee and holds an MBA from the Northwestern University’s J.L. Kellogg Graduate School of Management.

Ms. Adams replaces Mark Baum, who stepped down from the board effective March 17 in order to devote more time to Harrow Health Inc., where he serves as Chief Executive Officer. “We are grateful for Mark’s service and valuable contributions. His vision helped to create Eton and his service was instrumental in growing the company to where it is today,” said Sean Brynjelsen.

About Eton Pharmaceuticals
Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is an innovative pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing treatments for rare diseases. The company currently owns or receives royalties from three FDA-approved products, including ALKINDI SPRINKLE, Biorphen, and Alaway Preservative Free, and has six additional products that have been submitted to the FDA.

Company Contact:
David Krempa
dkrempa@etonpharma.com
612-387-3740




Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Eton Pharmaceuticals Announces Appointment of Jenn Adams to its Board of Directors DEER PARK, Ill., March 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc (Nasdaq: ETON), an innovative pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing treatments for rare diseases, today announced that it has appointed Jenn …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Plug Power to Restate Previously Issued Financial Statements
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Submits U.S. FDA Pre-IND Meeting Request for Psychedelic Drug DMT Clinical ...
Victory Square Technologies Provides 2021- Q1 Corporate Update
Plug Power Continues Executing on its Green Hydrogen Strategy with Purchase of Hydrogen ...
Mowi’s Capital Markets Day 2021
Nokia appoints Melissa Schoeb as Chief Corporate Affairs Officer and member of the Group Leadership ...
Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE American: UUUU) (TSX: EFR) Tilting Balance Back to America
Plug Power CEO and CSO to Present at March 17 and March 18 Investor Conferences
Roche launches cobas pure integrated solutions analyser to help simplify operations in small to ...
Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield completes the disposal of the Village 3, 4 and 6 office buildings
Titel
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Xebec Provides Updated 2020 Guidance
Futu Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
CytoDyn’s Long-Haulers COVID-19 Trial Enrolled 20 Patients Within 10 Days; Enrollment to be ...
Plug Power to Restate Previously Issued Financial Statements
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
Annual General Meeting's results and cash information to serve the development strategy
Luckin Coffee Enters into Restructuring Support Agreement with Holders of a Majority of Existing ...
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Provides Update on Timing of Topline Results for Phase 2b/3 COVID-19 Trial ...
Digihost Announces CAD$25 Million Brokered Private Placement with Institutional Investors
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
16.03.21
Eton Pharmaceuticals Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
04.03.21
Eton Pharmaceuticals to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results on Tuesday, March 16, 2021
16.02.21
Eton Pharmaceuticals to Participate in 10th Annual SVB Leerink Global Healthcare Conference

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
07.02.21
241
ETON (Mkap $133 M) 3x FDA-Entscheide + Multiple NDA-Anträge in kürze