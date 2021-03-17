 

DGAP-Adhoc SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE: Inside Information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) Nr. 596/2014

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
17.03.2021, 21:23  |  30   |   |   

DGAP-Ad-hoc: SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE: Inside Information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) Nr. 596/2014

17-March-2021 / 21:23 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

SNP Corrects Valuations for Right-of-Use Assets for Real Estate in the USA for the Comparative Period 2019 / Additional Key Areas in Compliance Audit Defined by the Board of Directors / Publication of Annual Financial Statements 2020 Postponed to April 21, 2021

As part of the preparation and audit of the annual financial statements for the 2020 fiscal year, the Board of Directors of SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE has determined that the valuations for right-of-use assets from lease agreements (pursuant to IFRS 16) for a real estate in the USA had to be remeasured pursuant to IAS 8 and corrected downward by € 3.6 million in the comparative information from the previous year (2019 fiscal year). Accordingly, this translates to a corrected EBIT of € 3.4 million for the comparative period 2019 (originally € 7.0 million). The equity ratio declined to 39.3% (originally 40.5%) due to the adjustment for the comparative period 2019. These adjustments have no negative impact on the results of the 2020 fiscal year or on the fiscal year in progress.

The correction was due to the reutilization review of the real estate in the USA carried out after the death of the company's founder and Chairman of the Board of Directors Dr. Andreas Schneider-Neureither, which determined a lack of usability from as early as the beginning of the lease in 2019. The corresponding lease agreement between SNP Assets Americas, LLC, controlled by Dr. Andreas Schneider-Neureither, and the company was signed in March 2019; advance rental payments covering ten years were made in the amount of US-$ 4.3 million. The company is currently reviewing compensation claims.

Based on the findings arising from the remeasurement of the real estate in the USA, the Board of Directors also expanded the scope of the audit for the 2020 annual financial statements and ordered a comprehensive audit of the U.S. companies, particularly regarding compliance-related topics. Due to the additional audit procedures of the auditor, the publication of the consolidated financial statements has been postponed to April 21, 2021.

Investor Relations Contact:

Christoph Marx
Head of Investor Relations
Tel: +49 6221 6425-172

Marcel Wiskow
Director Investor Relations
Tel: +49 6221 6425-637

17-March-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

Language: English
Company: SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE
Speyerer Str. 4
69115 Heidelberg
Germany
Phone: +49 6221 6425 637, +49 6221 6425 172
Fax: +49 6221 6425 20
E-mail: investor.relations@snpgroup.com
Internet: www.snpgroup.com
ISIN: DE0007203705
WKN: 720370
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1176490

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1176490  17-March-2021 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1176490&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreet

Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-Adhoc SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE: Inside Information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) Nr. 596/2014 DGAP-Ad-hoc: SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE: Inside Information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) Nr. 596/2014 17-March-2021 / 21:23 CET/CEST Disclosure of an …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA meldet vorläufige Zahlen für das Geschäftsjahr 2020 ...
DGAP-News: AURELIUS acquires Panasonic's European Consumer Battery Business
EQS-Adhoc: Orell Füssli AG: Robust business model confirmed in a difficult environment
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: Barkapitalerhöhung mit Bezugsrechtsausschluss deutlich überzeichnet
DGAP-News: Vonovia SE: Vonovia Issues Its First Green Bond for Sustainable Investments
EQS-Adhoc: Schindler denies acquisition rumors in Handelszeitung
DGAP-Adhoc: IMMOFINANZ AG: Einleitung eines Nachprüfungsverfahrens gemäß § 33 Übernahmegesetz
DGAP-News: VERBUND AG: 2020 annual results: encouraging business performance despite COVID-19 crisis
Legacy Distribution Group, a Subsidiary of CBD Global Sciences, to Begin Distribution for LIFEAID ...
DGAP-Adhoc: niiio finance group AG: niiio finance group AG plant Übernahme von CORYX gegen Gewährung von ...
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: EDAG Engineering Group AG: EDAG von Cyberangriff betroffen
DGAP-News: BMEX Gold Inc.: BMEX Gold identifiziert mittels Bohrungen ausgedehntes Goldsystem auf Projekt King ...
EQS-Adhoc: Meyer Burger auf Kurs für eine erfolgreiche Transformation zu einem führenden europäischen ...
DGAP-Adhoc: EDAG Engineering Group AG: EDAG affected by cyber-attack
DGAP-Adhoc: MBB SE Tochter FRIEDRICH VORWERK legt Preisspanne für geplanten Börsengang auf 41 € bis 56 € ...
EQS-News: Relief Announces CHF 10 Million Private Placement
DGAP-Adhoc: NanoRepro AG: Sonderzulassung
DGAP-News: Ferratum Oyj: Ferratum Group publishes preliminary unaudited full-year results for 2020
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Director/PDMR Shareholding
DGAP-News: K&E Treuhand GmbH: Wirecard AG in Insolvenz - Mitteilung bzgl. der Abstimmung ohne Versammlung ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICE OF THE AVAILABILITY OF A s155 PROPOSAL
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg steigert Maschinenexporte aus chinesischer Produktion
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICE OF THE AVAILABILITY OF A s155 PROPOSAL
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPCO GROUP - Full Year Results Announcement
DGAP-Adhoc: EDAG Engineering Group AG: EDAG von Cyberangriff betroffen
DGAP-News: SPEAKEASYS STRATEGIE HOCHWERTIGER PRODUKTE MIT HOHER GEWINNSPANNE BEWÄHRT SICH MIT SEINEM VERKAUF ...
DGAP-News: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: 2020 - Erfolgreichstes Geschäftsjahr der Firmengeschichte
DGAP-News: BMEX Gold Inc.: BMEX Gold identifiziert mittels Bohrungen ausgedehntes Goldsystem auf Projekt King ...
EQS-Adhoc: Meyer Burger auf Kurs für eine erfolgreiche Transformation zu einem führenden europäischen ...
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (54) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
21:23 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE: Insiderinformation nach Artikel 17 der Verordnung (EU) Nr. 596/2014 (deutsch)
21:23 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE: Insiderinformation nach Artikel 17 der Verordnung (EU) Nr. 596/2014
09.03.21
DGAP-Stimmrechte: SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE (deutsch)
03.03.21
DGAP-Stimmrechte: SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE (deutsch)
02.03.21
INDEX-MONITOR: Nebenwerte-Index SDax wird aufgemischt - Acht Wechsel erwartet
25.02.21
SNP übernimmt EXA AG aus Heidelberg
25.02.21
DGAP-News: SNP erweitert ihr Portfolio durch den Erwerb des Software-Spezialisten EXA AG (deutsch)
25.02.21
DGAP-News: SNP Expands Portfolio by Acquiring Software Specialist EXA AG
25.02.21
DGAP-News: SNP erweitert ihr Portfolio durch den Erwerb des Software-Spezialisten EXA AG
25.02.21
DGAP-Adhoc: SNP erweitert ihr Portfolio durch den Erwerb des Software-Spezialisten EXA AG (deutsch)

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
21:33 Uhr
1.287
SNP kaum beachtet