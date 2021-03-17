Williams-Sonoma, Inc. announces an 11% quarterly dividend increase, a new $1 billion stock repurchase authorization, and the early repayment of its $300 million Term Loan

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE: WSM) announced today that its Board of Directors has authorized a $0.06, or an 11.3% increase in the company’s quarterly cash dividend to $0.59 per share, payable on May 28, 2021 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on April 23, 2021. The Board of Directors also approved a new $1 billion share repurchase authorization, which supersedes the remaining outstanding under the company’s current share repurchase authorization. Additionally, given the strength of the company’s liquidity position with over $1.2 billion in cash at the end of FY2020, the company has repaid early in full its $300 million Term Loan, eliminating all funded debt as of February 26, 2021.

“Our decisions to increase our quarterly dividend, to approve a new $1 billion share buyback authorization and to eliminate all outstanding funded debt reflect our confidence in the long-term outlook of our company, and our commitment to maximizing returns for our shareholders,” said Laura Alber, President and Chief Executive Officer.