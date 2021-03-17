 

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. announces an 11% quarterly dividend increase, a new $1 billion stock repurchase authorization, and the early repayment of its $300 million Term Loan

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE: WSM) announced today that its Board of Directors has authorized a $0.06, or an 11.3% increase in the company’s quarterly cash dividend to $0.59 per share, payable on May 28, 2021 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on April 23, 2021. The Board of Directors also approved a new $1 billion share repurchase authorization, which supersedes the remaining outstanding under the company’s current share repurchase authorization. Additionally, given the strength of the company’s liquidity position with over $1.2 billion in cash at the end of FY2020, the company has repaid early in full its $300 million Term Loan, eliminating all funded debt as of February 26, 2021.

“Our decisions to increase our quarterly dividend, to approve a new $1 billion share buyback authorization and to eliminate all outstanding funded debt reflect our confidence in the long-term outlook of our company, and our commitment to maximizing returns for our shareholders,” said Laura Alber, President and Chief Executive Officer.

This new stock repurchase authorization is effective as of March 17, 2021, and results in $1 billion available for future repurchases under the company’s stock repurchase authorization. The company’s stock repurchase program authorizes the purchase of the company’s common stock through open market and privately negotiated transactions, including through Rule 10b5-1 plans, at such times and in such amounts as management deems appropriate. The timing and actual number of shares repurchased will depend on a variety of factors, including price, corporate and regulatory requirements, capital availability and other market conditions. The stock repurchase program does not have an expiration date and may be limited or terminated at any time without prior notice.


FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, as well as assumptions that, if they do not fully materialize or are proven incorrect, could cause our results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements include statements relating to: our quarterly cash dividend; our stock repurchase program; our commitment to return capital to stockholders and maximize stockholder returns; and our long-term outlook.

