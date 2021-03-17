 

Velodyne Lidar Announces Appointment of Deborah Hersman to Board of Directors

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
17.03.2021, 21:15  |  40   |   |   

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (Nasdaq: VLDR, VLDRW) today announced that Deborah Hersman, former chair of the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), has been appointed to the Company’s Board of Directors, effective immediately.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210317005753/en/

Deborah Hersman, former chair of the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), has been appointed to Velodyne Lidar’s Board of Directors. (Photo: Velodyne Lidar, Inc.)

Deborah Hersman, former chair of the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), has been appointed to Velodyne Lidar’s Board of Directors. (Photo: Velodyne Lidar, Inc.)

Ms. Hersman has nearly 30 years of government, nonprofit and private sector executive leadership experience in transportation, safety and policy. Following her role as Chair of the National Transportation Safety Board, she served as the President and Chief Executive Officer of the National Safety Council. Most recently, Ms. Hersman served as the first Chief Safety Officer of Waymo, Google’s self-driving car project. She currently serves on the Board of Directors of NiSource Inc.

“Debbie is a passionate, well-respected pioneer in the safety field with a proven track record of successfully promoting public safety, delivering on high profile objectives and managing complex, technical initiatives,” said Dr. Joseph B. Culkin, PhD, Chairman of Velodyne Lidar’s Board of Directors. “As the leading lidar provider, our commitment to advancing safety is the unifying principle that defines, coordinates and focuses our entire organization. We are thrilled that Debbie, who is a true leader in our field and shares in our vital mission, is joining us at this exciting time. We look forward to benefiting from her extensive expertise to help Velodyne improve lives and making the world a safer place.”

"For the entirety of my career, I have been at the forefront of solving the most serious and complicated transportation safety issues in the U.S.,” said Ms. Hersman. “I look forward to working alongside my fellow Board members and company management to advance truly innovative technology that improves safety in workplaces, communities and on the roads.”

Ms. Hersman has been appointed to the Board as a Class III director. With her appointment, the Board now comprises eight directors, the majority of whom are independent.

About Deborah Hersman

Debbie Hersman is a passionate leader and a skilled communicator with proven expertise in achieving successful outcomes for stakeholders across industries. In 2019, she joined the Board of NiSource, Inc. (NYSE: NI), a gas and electric utility serving 3.5 million customers across six states. From 2019 to 2020, she served as the first Chief Safety Officer and a senior advisor to Waymo, Google’s self-driving car project and a leading company in the mobility sector.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Velodyne Lidar Announces Appointment of Deborah Hersman to Board of Directors Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (Nasdaq: VLDR, VLDRW) today announced that Deborah Hersman, former chair of the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), has been appointed to the Company’s Board of Directors, effective immediately. This press release …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
FSD Pharma Enters into License Agreement to Develop FDA approved Veterinary Drugs for the Treatment ...
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit ...
NRG Energy, Inc. Financial Update on Winter Storm Uri Impacts
Apple’s $4.7 Billion Green Bond Spend is Helping to Create 1.2 Gigawatts of Clean Power
PLUG RESTATES RESULTS; Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of Upcoming Deadline in the ...
Deadline Reminder: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit ...
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Plug Power Inc. and Encourages ...
T-Mobile Agrees to Sell $3.8 Billion of Senior Notes
Walmart Empowering Individuals with Access to Digital Health Records in Partnership with The ...
3D SYSTEMS ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating 3D Systems Corporation on Behalf of 3D Systems ...
Titel
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
Organigram and BAT Form Product Development Collaboration – Includes Strategic Investment from ...
Palantir and Faurecia Embark on Long-Term Strategic Partnership
FSD Pharma Enters into License Agreement to Develop FDA approved Veterinary Drugs for the Treatment ...
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit ...
AT&T Provides Update on Strategy, Financial Outlook
Lenovo Delivers Edge-to-Cloud Solutions With AMD EPYC 7003 Processors, Setting a New Standard for ...
Greenlane Renewables Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results
Aeva and InterPrivate Acquisition Corp. Announce Closing of Business Combination; Aeva to Trade on ...
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
Europcar Mobility Group: Successful C. Eur 50 Million Share Capital Increase With Shareholders’ Preferential Subscription ...
BevCanna Closes Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14:01 Uhr
VELODYNE INVESTORS: May 3, 2021 Filing Deadline in Class Action – Contact Lieff Cabraser
16.03.21
Erfahrene Führungskraft im Betriebsablauf Jim Barnhart wird zum Chief Operating Officer von Velodyne Lidar ernannt
15.03.21
Seasoned Operations Executive Jim Barnhart Appointed Chief Operating Officer of Velodyne Lidar
10.03.21
David Hall, Founder of Velodyne Lidar, Sends Letter to the Company’s Board of Directors
09.03.21
Velodyne Lidar kündigt Berufungen von Führungskräften zur weiteren Förderung der weltweiten Lidar-Marktführerschaft an
09.03.21
ROSEN, GLOBALLY RECOGNIZED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Velodyne Lidar, Inc. Investors With Losses in Excess of $100K to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline – VLDR, VLDRW
08.03.21
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Velodyne Lidar, Inc.
08.03.21
Velodyne Lidar Announces Executive Appointments to Advance Company’s Continued Global Lidar Market Leadership
06.03.21
Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Investors of Deadline for Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against Velodyne Lidar, Inc.
05.03.21
Deadline Reminder: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (VLDR)