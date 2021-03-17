Williams-Sonoma, Inc. announces strong fourth quarter and fiscal year 2020 results
Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE: WSM), the world’s largest digital-first, design-led and sustainable home retailer, today announced operating results for the fourth fiscal quarter (“Q4 20”) and fiscal year 2020 (“FY 20”) ended January 31, 2021 versus the fourth fiscal quarter (“Q4 19”) and fiscal year 2019 (“FY 19”) ended February 2, 2020.
“2020 was a year of challenges and dramatic changes in the way we live. It was also a year where we were pushed to adapt and clarify what is important to us. I could not be prouder of the accomplishments of the team here at Williams-Sonoma. Their dedication was a vital part of our ability to substantially outperform the industry and gain market share. In Q4, despite shipping constraints and low retail traffic, we delivered another quarter of accelerating revenue and profitability with 26% comp growth and over 85% EPS growth. This strong end to the year, combined with our outperformance throughout 2020, drove record fiscal year revenue growth, substantial operating margin expansion and EPS that was almost double that of last year,” said Laura Alber, President and Chief Executive Officer.
“These record results reflect the power of our three key differentiators, which set us apart and have become increasingly relevant. They are:
- Our in‐house design;
- Our digital-first channel strategy; and
- Our values.
We will continue to invest in these differentiators to drive growth and gain market share,” Alber continued.
Alber concluded, “Looking ahead, we are very optimistic about our runway for growth and profitability. All of our brands are starting the year strong, and we expect this strength to continue through 2021 and beyond based on a number of factors. First, it is the ongoing momentum of our growth initiatives and the increasing relevance of our three key differentiators. Second, it is the recovery in our retail traffic and our inventory levels as we move throughout the year. And third, it is the favorable macro trends that are expected to continue to benefit our business for the long-term, including high consumer confidence, a strong housing market, an accelerating shift to e-commerce, the expected continuation of working from home in some capacity post pandemic, and the importance of sustainability and values to the consumer. Against this backdrop, we are confident that we will deliver mid-to-high single digit revenue growth and operating margin expansion in 2021. Longer-term, we have accelerated our path to $10 billion in net revenues and see us hitting this milestone in the next five years, with operating margins at 15%.”
FOURTH QUARTER 2020
- Comparable brand revenue growth accelerates to 25.7%, with all brands driving comparable revenue growth of over 20%, including Williams Sonoma at 26.2%, Pottery Barn at 25.7%, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen at 25.7% and West Elm at 25.2%
- Demand comparable brand revenue growth of nearly 30%, which includes orders placed but not yet filled or charged to the customer in the quarter (See Exhibit 1)
- E-commerce comparable brand revenue growth of 47.9% with e-commerce penetration holding at almost 70% of total net revenues
- Gross margin of 42.1%, expanding 450bps and driven by higher year-over-year merchandise margins and occupancy leverage of approximately 190bps; occupancy costs were $181 million, flat to last year
- GAAP SG&A rate of 24.6%; non-GAAP SG&A rate of 24.2%, leveraging approximately 190bps and reflecting the strength of our topline performance and ongoing financial discipline
- GAAP operating margin of 17.5%; non-GAAP operating margin of 17.9%, leveraging approximately 630bps to the highest ever quarterly operating margin performance
- GAAP diluted EPS of $3.92; non-GAAP diluted EPS of $3.95, or 85% higher than last year
FISCAL YEAR 2020
- Comparable brand revenue growth accelerates to 17.0%, with double-digit comparable revenue growth in all brands, including Williams Sonoma at 23.8%, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen at 16.6%, Pottery Barn at 15.2% and West Elm at 15.2%
- GAAP operating margin of 13.4%; non-GAAP operating margin of 14.2%, leveraging approximately 560bps to an all-time high
- GAAP diluted EPS of $8.61; non-GAAP diluted EPS of $9.04, or almost double that of last year
- Robust liquidity position with over $1.2 billion in cash, reflecting approximately $1.3 billion in operating cash flow resulting from a year of record performance, enabling a quarterly dividend increase for the second time in six months and a new stock repurchase authorization of $1 billion, as announced in a separate press release today
- Strong returns to shareholders of over $307 million, evenly split between dividends and share repurchases
- GAAP ROIC of 35.6%; non-GAAP ROIC of 38.1%, compared to 22.4% last year, driven by record earnings and inventory optimization (See Exhibit 1)
GUIDANCE
Fiscal Year 2021
Given the ongoing strength of our business as we enter fiscal year 2021, the expected recovery in our retail traffic and inventory levels as we move throughout the year, as well as the macro trends that we believe will continue to benefit our business, we are planning for fiscal year 2021 financial performance to be in line with our long-term financial guidance of mid-to-high single digit net revenue growth and year-over-year non-GAAP operating margin expansion.
Long-Term Financial Guidance
For the long-term, we are planning for continued net revenue growth of mid-to-high single digits and non-GAAP operating margin expansion. Our strong results, combined with our three key differentiators of in-house design, digital-first channel strategy and values, and the macro trends that should benefit our business over the long-term, give us confidence in these future growth projections and an accelerated path to $10 billion in net revenues and 15% non-GAAP operating margins in the next five years.
|
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Earnings (unaudited)
|
Thirteen Weeks Ended
|
|
Thirteen Weeks Ended
|
January 31, 2021
|
February 2, 2020
|
In thousands, except per share amounts
|
$
|
% of
|
|
$
|
% of
|
Net revenues
|
$2,292,673
|
100
|
%
|
$1,843,590
|
100
|
%
|
Cost of goods sold
|
1,327,449
|
57.9
|
%
|
1,150,862
|
62.4
|
%
|
Gross profit
|
965,224
|
42.1
|
%
|
692,728
|
37.6
|
%
|
Selling, general and administrative expenses
|
563,137
|
24.6
|
%
|
489,042
|
26.5
|
%
|
Operating income
|
402,087
|
17.5
|
%
|
203,686
|
11.0
|
%
|
Interest expense, net
|
2,264
|
0.1
|
%
|
1,367
|
0.1
|
%
|
Earnings before income taxes
|
399,823
|
17.4
|
%
|
202,319
|
11.0
|
%
|
Income taxes
|
90,868
|
4.0
|
%
|
36,274
|
2.0
|
%
|
Net earnings
|
$308,955
|
13.5
|
%
|
166,045
|
9.0
|
%
|
Earnings per share (EPS):
|
Basic
|
$4.04
|
$2.15
|
Diluted
|
$3.92
|
|
$2.10
|
|
Shares used in calculation of EPS:
|
Basic
|
76,507
|
77,364
|
Diluted
|
78,845
|
|
|
78,912
|
|
4th Quarter Net Revenues and Comparable Brand Revenue Growth by Concept*
|
|
|
Net Revenues
|
|
Comparable Brand Revenue Growth
|
|
|
Q4 20
|
|
Q4 19
|
|
Q4 20
|
|
Q4 19
|
Pottery Barn
|
$
|
799
|
$
|
640
|
25.7
|
%
|
6.7
|
%
|
West Elm
|
|
511
|
|
409
|
25.2
|
%
|
13.9
|
%
|
Williams Sonoma
|
|
540
|
|
441
|
26.2
|
%
|
3.3
|
%
|
Pottery Barn Kids and Teen
|
|
340
|
|
276
|
25.7
|
%
|
7.9
|
%
|
Other**
|
|
103
|
|
78
|
N/A
|
|
N/A
|
|
Total
|
$
|
2,293
|
$
|
1,844
|
25.7
|
%
|
7.6
|
%
*See the Company’s 10-K and 10-Q filings for the definition of comparable brand revenue, which is calculated on a 13-week to 13-week basis for Q4 2020 and Q4 2019.
**Primarily consists of net revenues from our international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.
|
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Earnings (unaudited)
|
|
|
|
Fifty-Two Weeks Ended
|
|
|
Fifty-Two Weeks Ended
|
|
|
January 31, 2021
|
|
|
February 2, 2020
|
|
|
|
|
% of
|
|
|
|
|
% of
|
In thousands, except per share amounts
|
|
$
|
|
|
|
$
|
|
Net revenues
|
$
|
6,783,189
|
100
|
%
|$
|
5,898,008
|
100
|
%
|
Cost of goods sold
|
|
4,146,920
|
61.1
|
%
|
3,758,916
|
63.7
|
%
|
Gross profit
|
|
2,636,269
|
38.9
|
%
|
2,139,092
|
36.3
|
%
|
Selling, general and administrative expenses
|
|
1,725,572
|
25.4
|
%
|
1,673,218
|
28.4
|
%
|
Operating income
|
|
910,697
|
13.4
|
%
|
465,874
|
7.9
|
%
|
Interest expense, net
|
|
16,231
|
0.2
|
%
|
8,853
|
0.2
|
%
|
Earnings before income taxes
|
|
894,466
|
13.2
|
%
|
457,021
|
7.7
|
%
|
Income taxes
|
|
213,752
|
3.2
|
%
|
100,959
|
1.7
|
%
|
Net earnings
|
$
|
680,714
|
10.0
|
%
|$
|
356,062
|
6.0
|
%
|
Earnings per share (EPS):
|
Basic
|
$
|
8.81
|$
|
4.56
|
Diluted
|
$
|
8.61
|
|
|$
|
4.49
|
|
Shares used in calculation of EPS:
|
Basic
|
|
77,260
|
78,108
|
Diluted
|
|
79,055
|
|
|
79,225
|
|
Fiscal Year Net Revenues and Comparable Brand Revenue Growth by Concept*
|
Net Revenues
|
Comparable Brand Revenue Growth
|
|
FY 20
|
FY 19
|
FY 20
|
FY 19
|
Pottery Barn
|
$
|
2,526
|
$
|
2,214
|
15.2
|
%
|
4.1
|
%
|
West Elm
|
|
1,682
|
|
1,467
|
15.2
|
%
|
14.4
|
%
|
Williams Sonoma
|
|
1,242
|
|
1,032
|
23.8
|
%
|
0.4
|
%
|
Pottery Barn Kids and Teen
|
|
1,043
|
|
909
|
16.6
|
%
|
4.5
|
%
|
Other**
|
|
290
|
|
276
|
N/A
|
|
N/A
|
|
Total
|
$
|
6,783
|
$
|
5,898
|
17.0
|
%
|
6.0
|
%
*See the Company’s 10-K and 10-Q filings for the definition of comparable brand revenue, which is calculated on a 52-week to 52-week basis for fiscal 2020 and fiscal 2019.
**Primarily consists of net revenues from our international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.
|
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited)
|
In thousands, except per share amounts
|
Jan. 31, 2021
|
Feb. 2, 2020
|
ASSETS
|
|
|
Current assets
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$
|
1,200,337
|
|
$
|
432,162
|
|
Accounts receivable, net
|
|
143,728
|
|
|
111,737
|
|
Merchandise inventories, net
|
|
1,006,299
|
|
|
1,100,544
|
|
Prepaid expenses
|
|
93,822
|
|
|
90,426
|
|
Other current assets
|
|
22,894
|
|
|
20,766
|
|
Total current assets
|
|
2,467,080
|
|
|
1,755,635
|
|
Property and equipment, net
|
|
873,894
|
|
|
929,038
|
|
Operating lease right-of-use assets
|
|
1,086,009
|
|
|
1,166,383
|
|
Deferred income taxes, net
|
|
61,854
|
|
|
47,977
|
|
Goodwill
|
|
85,446
|
|
|
85,343
|
|
Other long-term assets, net
|
|
87,141
|
|
|
69,666
|
|
Total assets
|
$
|
4,661,424
|
|
$
|
4,054,042
|
|
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY
|
|
|
Current liabilities
|
|
|
Accounts payable
|
$
|
542,992
|
|
$
|
521,235
|
|
Accrued expenses
|
|
267,592
|
|
|
175,003
|
|
Gift card and other deferred revenue
|
|
373,164
|
|
|
289,613
|
|
Income taxes payable
|
|
69,476
|
|
|
22,501
|
|
Current debt
|
|
299,350
|
|
|
299,818
|
|
Operating lease liabilities
|
|
209,754
|
|
|
227,923
|
|
Other current liabilities
|
|
85,672
|
|
|
73,462
|
|
Total current liabilities
|
|
1,848,000
|
|
|
1,609,555
|
|
Deferred lease incentives
|
|
20,612
|
|
|
27,659
|
|
Long-term operating lease liabilities
|
|
1,025,057
|
|
|
1,094,579
|
|
Other long-term liabilities
|
|
116,570
|
|
|
86,389
|
|
Total liabilities
|
|
3,010,239
|
|
|
2,818,182
|
|
Stockholders’ equity
|
|
Preferred stock: $.01 par value; 7,500 shares authorized; none issued
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
Common stock: $.01 par value; 253,125 shares authorized; 76,340 and 77,137 shares issued and outstanding at January 31, 2021 and February 2, 2020, respectively
|
|
764
|
|
|
772
|
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
|
638,375
|
|
|
605,822
|
|
Retained earnings
|
|
1,019,762
|
|
|
644,794
|
|
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|
|
(7,117
|
)
|
|
(14,587
|
)
|
Treasury stock, at cost
|
|
(599
|
)
|
|
(941
|
)
|
Total stockholders’ equity
|
|
1,651,185
|
|
|
1,235,860
|
|
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
|
$
|
4,661,424
|
|
$
|
4,054,042
|
|
Retail Store Data (unaudited)
|
|
November 1, 2020
|
Openings
|
Closings
|
January 31, 2021
|
February 2, 2020
|
Williams Sonoma
|
210
|
—
|
(12)
|
198
|
211
|
Pottery Barn
|
201
|
—
|
(6)
|
195
|
201
|
West Elm
|
122
|
—
|
(1)
|
121
|
118
|
Pottery Barn Kids
|
71
|
—
|
(14)
|
57
|
74
|
Rejuvenation
|
10
|
—
|
—
|
10
|
10
|
Total
|
614
|
—
|
(33)
|
581
|
614
|
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (unaudited)
|
In thousands
|
Fiscal 2020
|
Fiscal 2019
|
Cash flows from operating activities:
|
|
|
Net earnings
|
$
|
680,714
|
|
$
|
356,062
|
|
Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:
|
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
188,655
|
|
|
187,759
|
|
(Gain) loss on disposal/impairment of assets
|
|
32,365
|
|
|
1,755
|
|
Amortization of deferred lease incentives
|
|
(5,783
|
)
|
|
(7,714
|
)
|
Non-cash lease expense
|
|
216,368
|
|
|
215,810
|
|
Deferred income taxes
|
|
(13,061
|
)
|
|
(2,557
|
)
|
Stock-based compensation expense
|
|
73,185
|
|
|
64,163
|
|
Other
|
|
(264
|
)
|
|
(26
|
)
|
Changes in:
|
|
|
Accounts receivable
|
|
(31,503
|
)
|
|
(5,034
|
)
|
Merchandise inventories
|
|
99,144
|
|
|
24,219
|
|
Prepaid expenses and other assets
|
|
(16,388
|
)
|
|
(3,189
|
)
|
Accounts payable
|
|
25,489
|
|
|
(11,051
|
)
|
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
|
|
129,142
|
|
|
13,259
|
|
Gift card and other deferred revenue
|
|
82,841
|
|
|
(640
|
)
|
Operating lease liabilities
|
|
(232,989
|
)
|
|
(226,257
|
)
|
Income taxes payable
|
|
46,933
|
|
|
735
|
|
Net cash provided by operating activities
|
|
1,274,848
|
|
|
607,294
|
|
Cash flows from investing activities:
|
|
|
Purchases of property and equipment
|
|
(169,513
|
)
|
|
(186,276
|
)
|
Other
|
|
629
|
|
|
728
|
|
Net cash used in investing activities
|
|
(168,884
|
)
|
|
(185,548
|
)
|
Cash flows from financing activities:
|
|
|
Borrowings under revolving line of credit
|
|
487,823
|
|
|
100,000
|
|
Repayments of borrowings under revolving line of credit
|
|
(487,823
|
)
|
|
(100,000
|
)
|
Payments of dividends
|
|
(157,645
|
)
|
|
(150,640
|
)
|
Repurchases of common stock
|
|
(150,000
|
)
|
|
(148,834
|
)
|
Tax withholdings related to stock-based awards
|
|
(31,729
|
)
|
|
(27,752
|
)
|
Debt issuance costs
|
|
(3,645
|
)
|
|
—
|
|
Net cash used in financing activities
|
|
(343,019
|
)
|
|
(327,226
|
)
|
Effect of exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents
|
|
5,230
|
|
|
(1,312
|
)
|
Net increase in cash and cash equivalents
|
|
768,175
|
|
|
93,208
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
|
|
432,162
|
|
|
338,954
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
|
$
|
1,200,337
|
|
$
|
432,162
|
|Exhibit 1
|GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation
|
(unaudited)
|(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|Thirteen Weeks Ended
|Fifty-two Weeks Ended
|January 31, 2021
|February 2, 2020
|January 31, 2021
|February 2, 2020
|$
|
% of
revenues
|$
|
% of
revenues
|$
|
% of
revenues
|$
|
% of
revenues
|Gross profit
|
$
|
965,224
|
|
42.1
|
%
|
$
|
692,728
|
|
37.6
|
%
|
$
|
2,636,269
|
|
38.9
|
%
|
$
|
2,139,092
|
|
36.3
|
%
|Outward-related1
|
|
-
|
|
|
895
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
3,035
|
|Inventory write-off2
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
11,378
|
|
|
-
|
|Employment-related expense3
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
30
|
|Non-GAAP gross profit
|
$
|
965,224
|
|
42.1
|
%
|
$
|
693,623
|
|
37.6
|
%
|
$
|
2,647,647
|
|
39.0
|
%
|
$
|
2,142,157
|
|
36.3
|
%
|Selling, general and administrative expenses
|
$
|
563,137
|
|
24.6
|
%
|
$
|
489,042
|
|
26.5
|
%
|
$
|
1,725,572
|
|
25.4
|
%
|
$
|
1,673,218
|
|
28.4
|
%
|Outward-related1
|
|
(3,174
|
)
|
|
(8,206
|
)
|
|
(12,092
|
)
|
|
(27,070
|
)
|Asset impairment4
|
|
(5,094
|
)
|
|
-
|
|
|
(27,069
|
)
|
|
-
|
|Employment-related expense3
|
|
-
|
|
|
(624
|
)
|
|
-
|
|
|
(8,366
|
)
|Non-GAAP selling, general and administrative expenses
|
$
|
554,869
|
|
24.2
|
%
|
$
|
480,212
|
|
26.1
|
%
|
$
|
1,686,411
|
|
24.9
|
%
|
$
|
1,637,782
|
|
27.8
|
%
|Operating income
|
$
|
402,087
|
|
17.5
|
%
|
$
|
203,686
|
|
11.0
|
%
|
$
|
910,697
|
|
13.4
|
%
|
$
|
465,874
|
|
7.9
|
%
|Outward-related1
|
|
3,174
|
|
|
9,101
|
|
|
12,092
|
|
|
30,105
|
|Inventory write-off2
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
11,378
|
|
|
-
|
|Asset impairment4
|
|
5,094
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
27,069
|
|
|
-
|
|Employment-related expense3
|
|
-
|
|
|
624
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
8,396
|
|Non-GAAP operating income
|
$
|
410,355
|
|
17.9
|
%
|
$
|
213,411
|
|
11.6
|
%
|
$
|
961,236
|
|
14.2
|
%
|
$
|
504,375
|
|
8.6
|
%
|
$
|
|
Tax rate
|
|
$
|
|
Tax rate
|
|
|
$
|
|
Tax rate
|
|
$
|
|
Tax rate
|Income taxes
|
$
|
90,868
|
|
22.7
|
%
|
$
|
36,274
|
|
17.9
|
%
|
$
|
213,752
|
|
23.9
|
%
|
$
|
100,959
|
|
22.1
|
%
|Outward-related1
|
|
248
|
|
|
1,484
|
|
|
1,913
|
|
|
5,959
|
|Inventory write-off2
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
2,940
|
|
|
-
|
|Asset impairment4
|
|
1,269
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
6,593
|
|
|
-
|
|Employment-related expense3
|
|
-
|
|
|
(200
|
)
|
|
-
|
|
|
(502
|
)
|Deferred tax asset/liability adjustment5
|
|
4,383
|
|
|
6,046
|
|
|
5,030
|
|
|
6,046
|
|Tax legislation6
|
|
-
|
|
|
(64
|
)
|
|
-
|
|
|
(162
|
)
|Non-GAAP income taxes
|
$
|
96,768
|
|
23.7
|
%
|
$
|
43,540
|
|
20.5
|
%
|
$
|
230,228
|
|
24.4
|
%
|
$
|
112,300
|
|
22.7
|
%
|Diluted EPS
|
$
|
3.92
|
|
$
|
2.10
|
|
$
|
8.61
|
|
$
|
4.49
|
|Outward-related1
|
|
0.04
|
|
|
0.10
|
|
|
0.13
|
|
|
0.30
|
|Inventory write-off2
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
0.11
|
|
|
-
|
|Asset impairment4
|
|
0.05
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
0.26
|
|
|
-
|
|Employment-related expense3
|
|
-
|
|
|
0.01
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
0.11
|
|Deferred tax asset/liability adjustment5
|
|
(0.06
|
)
|
|
(0.08
|
)
|
|
(0.06
|
)
|
|
(0.08
|
)
|Non-GAAP Diluted EPS*
|
$
|
3.95
|
|
$
|
2.13
|
|
$
|
9.04
|
|
$
|
4.84
|
|* Per share amounts may not sum due to rounding to the nearest cent per diluted share
SEC Regulation G – Non-GAAP Information
These tables include non-GAAP gross profit, gross margin, selling, general and administrative expense, operating income, operating margin, income taxes, effective tax rate and diluted EPS. We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information for investors regarding the performance of our business and facilitate a meaningful evaluation of our quarterly actual results on a comparable basis with prior periods. Our management uses these non-GAAP financial measures in order to have comparable financial results to analyze changes in our underlying business from quarter to quarter. These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered as a supplement to, and not as a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP.
Notes to Exhibit 1:
- During Q4 2020 and FY2020, we incurred approximately $3.2 million and $12.1 million, respectively, associated with acquisition-related compensation expense and the amortization of acquired intangibles for Outward, Inc. During Q4 2019 and FY2019, we incurred approximately $9.1 million and $30.1 million, respectively, associated with acquisition-related compensation expense and the amortization of acquired intangibles, as well as the operations of Outward, Inc.
- During FY2020, we incurred approximately $11.4 million of inventory write-offs for inventory with minor damage that we could not liquidate through our outlets due to store closures resulting from COVID-19.
- During Q4 2019 and FY2019, we incurred approximately $0.6 million and $8.4 million, respectively, of employment-related expense that was primarily associated with severance-related reorganization expenses.
- During Q4 2020 and FY2020, we incurred approximately $5.1 million and $27.1 million, respectively, of expense associated with store asset impairments due to the impact that COVID-19 had on our retail stores.
- During Q4 2020 and FY2020, we recorded approximately $4.4 million and $5.0 million, respectively, of tax benefit resulting from a non-recurring adjustment to certain deferred tax assets and liabilities. During Q4 2019, we recorded an approximate $6.0 million tax benefit resulting from a non-recurring adjustment to a deferred tax liability.
-
During Q4 2019 and FY2019, we recorded a net income tax expense of approximately $0.1 million and $0.2 million, respectively, associated with tax legislation changes.
Return on Invested Capital (“ROIC”)
We believe ROIC is a useful financial measure for investors in evaluating the efficient and effective use of capital, and is an important component of long-term shareholder return. We define ROIC as non-GAAP net operating profit after tax (NOPAT), divided by our average invested capital. NOPAT is defined as non-GAAP operating income, plus rent expense, less estimated taxes at the company’s effective tax rate. Average invested capital is defined as the two-year average of total assets less current liabilities, plus capitalized leases, less cash in excess of $200 million.
ROIC is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP, and should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for other financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. Our method of determining ROIC may differ from other companies’ methods and therefore may not be comparable.
Demand Comparable Revenue
Demand comparable revenue is a metric we use to reference the total value of merchandise orders placed on a comparable period over period basis. These transactions reflect the demand for an order, and may not be indicative of when an order is fulfilled, shipped, or charged to the customer.
|
