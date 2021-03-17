Williams-Sonoma, Inc. announces strong fourth quarter and fiscal year 2020 results

“2020 was a year of challenges and dramatic changes in the way we live. It was also a year where we were pushed to adapt and clarify what is important to us. I could not be prouder of the accomplishments of the team here at Williams-Sonoma. Their dedication was a vital part of our ability to substantially outperform the industry and gain market share. In Q4, despite shipping constraints and low retail traffic, we delivered another quarter of accelerating revenue and profitability with 26% comp growth and over 85% EPS growth. This strong end to the year, combined with our outperformance throughout 2020, drove record fiscal year revenue growth, substantial operating margin expansion and EPS that was almost double that of last year,” said Laura Alber, President and Chief Executive Officer.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE: WSM), the world’s largest digital-first, design-led and sustainable home retailer, today announced operating results for the fourth fiscal quarter (“Q4 20”) and fiscal year 2020 (“FY 20”) ended January 31, 2021 versus the fourth fiscal quarter (“Q4 19”) and fiscal year 2019 (“FY 19”) ended February 2, 2020.

“These record results reflect the power of our three key differentiators, which set us apart and have become increasingly relevant. They are:

Our in‐house design; Our digital-first channel strategy; and Our values.

We will continue to invest in these differentiators to drive growth and gain market share,” Alber continued.

Alber concluded, “Looking ahead, we are very optimistic about our runway for growth and profitability. All of our brands are starting the year strong, and we expect this strength to continue through 2021 and beyond based on a number of factors. First, it is the ongoing momentum of our growth initiatives and the increasing relevance of our three key differentiators. Second, it is the recovery in our retail traffic and our inventory levels as we move throughout the year. And third, it is the favorable macro trends that are expected to continue to benefit our business for the long-term, including high consumer confidence, a strong housing market, an accelerating shift to e-commerce, the expected continuation of working from home in some capacity post pandemic, and the importance of sustainability and values to the consumer. Against this backdrop, we are confident that we will deliver mid-to-high single digit revenue growth and operating margin expansion in 2021. Longer-term, we have accelerated our path to $10 billion in net revenues and see us hitting this milestone in the next five years, with operating margins at 15%.”

FOURTH QUARTER 2020

Comparable brand revenue growth accelerates to 25.7%, with all brands driving comparable revenue growth of over 20%, including Williams Sonoma at 26.2%, Pottery Barn at 25.7%, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen at 25.7% and West Elm at 25.2%

Demand comparable brand revenue growth of nearly 30%, which includes orders placed but not yet filled or charged to the customer in the quarter (See Exhibit 1)

E-commerce comparable brand revenue growth of 47.9% with e-commerce penetration holding at almost 70% of total net revenues

Gross margin of 42.1%, expanding 450bps and driven by higher year-over-year merchandise margins and occupancy leverage of approximately 190bps; occupancy costs were $181 million, flat to last year

GAAP SG&A rate of 24.6%; non-GAAP SG&A rate of 24.2%, leveraging approximately 190bps and reflecting the strength of our topline performance and ongoing financial discipline

GAAP operating margin of 17.5%; non-GAAP operating margin of 17.9%, leveraging approximately 630bps to the highest ever quarterly operating margin performance

GAAP diluted EPS of $3.92; non-GAAP diluted EPS of $3.95, or 85% higher than last year

FISCAL YEAR 2020

Comparable brand revenue growth accelerates to 17.0%, with double-digit comparable revenue growth in all brands, including Williams Sonoma at 23.8%, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen at 16.6%, Pottery Barn at 15.2% and West Elm at 15.2%

GAAP operating margin of 13.4%; non-GAAP operating margin of 14.2%, leveraging approximately 560bps to an all-time high

GAAP diluted EPS of $8.61; non-GAAP diluted EPS of $9.04, or almost double that of last year

Robust liquidity position with over $1.2 billion in cash, reflecting approximately $1.3 billion in operating cash flow resulting from a year of record performance, enabling a quarterly dividend increase for the second time in six months and a new stock repurchase authorization of $1 billion, as announced in a separate press release today

Strong returns to shareholders of over $307 million, evenly split between dividends and share repurchases

GAAP ROIC of 35.6%; non-GAAP ROIC of 38.1%, compared to 22.4% last year, driven by record earnings and inventory optimization (See Exhibit 1)

GUIDANCE

Fiscal Year 2021

Given the ongoing strength of our business as we enter fiscal year 2021, the expected recovery in our retail traffic and inventory levels as we move throughout the year, as well as the macro trends that we believe will continue to benefit our business, we are planning for fiscal year 2021 financial performance to be in line with our long-term financial guidance of mid-to-high single digit net revenue growth and year-over-year non-GAAP operating margin expansion.

Long-Term Financial Guidance

For the long-term, we are planning for continued net revenue growth of mid-to-high single digits and non-GAAP operating margin expansion. Our strong results, combined with our three key differentiators of in-house design, digital-first channel strategy and values, and the macro trends that should benefit our business over the long-term, give us confidence in these future growth projections and an accelerated path to $10 billion in net revenues and 15% non-GAAP operating margins in the next five years.

CONFERENCE CALL AND WEBCAST INFORMATION

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will host a live conference call today, March 17, 2021, at 2:00 P.M. (PT). The call, hosted by Laura Alber, President and Chief Executive Officer, will be open to the general public via live webcast and can be accessed at http://ir.williams-sonomainc.com/events. A replay of the webcast will be available at http://ir.williams-sonomainc.com/events.

SEC REGULATION G — NON-GAAP INFORMATION

This press release includes non-GAAP financial measures. Exhibit 1 provides reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the U.S. (“GAAP”). We have not provided a reconciliation of non-GAAP guidance measures to the corresponding GAAP measures on a forward-looking basis due to the potential variability and limited visibility of excluded items; these excluded items may include expenses related to the acquisition and operations of Outward, Inc., employment-related expense, tax legislation, a deferred tax asset and liability adjustment, impact of inventory write-offs, and impairment and early termination charges. We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures, when reviewed in conjunction with GAAP financial measures, can provide meaningful supplemental information for investors regarding the performance of our business and facilitate a meaningful evaluation of current period performance on a comparable basis with prior periods. Our management uses these non-GAAP financial measures in order to have comparable financial results to analyze changes in our underlying business from quarter to quarter. In addition, certain other items may be excluded from non-GAAP financial measures when the company believes this provides greater clarity to management and investors. These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered as a supplement to, and not as a substitute for or superior to the GAAP financial measures presented in this press release and our financial statements and other publicly filed reports. Non-GAAP measures as presented herein may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, as well as as­sumptions that, if they do not fully materialize or are proven incorrect, could cause our results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements include statements relating to: our ability to capture significant opportunities in the home furnishings industry; increase our market share; our ability to continue to improve performance; our focus on operational excellence; our ability to improve customers’ experience; our optimism about the future; our ability to maximize growth and maintain high profitability; our fiscal year 2021 guidance and long-term financial targets, including projected net revenue growth and operating margin expansion; our stock repurchase program and dividend expectations; our planned capital investments, and our proposed store openings and closures.

The risks and uncertainties that could cause our results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements include: continuing changes in general economic conditions, and the impact on consumer confidence and consumer spending; the impact of the coronavirus on our global supply chain, retail store operations and customer demand, new interpretations of or changes to current accounting rules; our ability to anticipate consumer preferences and buying trends; dependence on timely introduction and customer acceptance of our merchandise; changes in consumer spending based on weather, political, competitive and other conditions beyond our control; delays in store openings; competition from companies with concepts or products similar to ours; timely and effective sourcing of merchandise from our foreign and domestic vendors and delivery of merchandise through our supply chain to our stores and customers; effective inventory management; our ability to manage customer returns; successful catalog management, including timing, sizing and merchandising; uncertainties in e-marketing, infrastructure and regulation; multi-channel and multi-brand complexities; our ability to introduce new brands and brand extensions; challenges associated with our increasing global presence; dependence on external funding sources for operating capital; disruptions in the financial markets; our ability to control employment, occupancy and other operating costs; our ability to improve our systems and processes; changes to our information technology infrastructure; general political, economic and market conditions and events, including war, conflict or acts of terrorism; the impact of current and potential future tariffs and our ability to mitigate impacts; and other risks and uncertainties described more fully in our public announcements, reports to stockholders and other documents filed with or furnished to the SEC, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended February 2, 2020 and all subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and current reports on Form 8-K. We have not filed our Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2021. As a result all financial results described here should be considered preliminary, and are subject to change to reflect any necessary adjustments or changes in accounting estimates that are identified prior to the time we file the Form 10-K. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to us as of the date hereof, and we assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

ABOUT WILLIAMS-SONOMA, INC.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. is the world’s largest digital-first, design-led and sustainable home retailer. The company’s products, representing distinct merchandise strategies — Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn, Pottery Barn Kids, Pottery Barn Teen, West Elm, Williams Sonoma Home, Rejuvenation, and Mark and Graham — are marketed through e-commerce websites, direct-mail catalogs and retail stores. These brands are also part of The Key Rewards, our free-to-join loyalty program that offers members exclusive benefits across the Williams-Sonoma family of brands. We operate in the U.S., Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia and the United Kingdom, offer international shipping to customers worldwide, and have unaffiliated franchisees that operate stores in the Middle East, the Philippines, Mexico, South Korea and India, as well as e-commerce websites in certain locations. We are also proud to lead the industry with our Environmental, Social and Governance (“ESG”) efforts. Our company is Good By Design — we’ve deeply engrained sustainability into our business. From our factories to your home, we’re united in a shared purpose to care for our people and our planet.

For more information on our ESG efforts, please visit: https://sustainability.williams-sonomainc.com/

WSM-IR

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Earnings (unaudited) Thirteen Weeks Ended Thirteen Weeks Ended January 31, 2021 February 2, 2020 In thousands, except per share amounts $ % of

Revenues $ % of

Revenues Net revenues $2,292,673 100 % $1,843,590 100 % Cost of goods sold 1,327,449 57.9 % 1,150,862 62.4 % Gross profit 965,224 42.1 % 692,728 37.6 % Selling, general and administrative expenses 563,137 24.6 % 489,042 26.5 % Operating income 402,087 17.5 % 203,686 11.0 % Interest expense, net 2,264 0.1 % 1,367 0.1 % Earnings before income taxes 399,823 17.4 % 202,319 11.0 % Income taxes 90,868 4.0 % 36,274 2.0 % Net earnings $308,955 13.5 % 166,045 9.0 % Earnings per share (EPS): Basic $4.04 $2.15 Diluted $3.92 $2.10 Shares used in calculation of EPS: Basic 76,507 77,364 Diluted 78,845 78,912

4th Quarter Net Revenues and Comparable Brand Revenue Growth by Concept* Net Revenues

(Millions) Comparable Brand Revenue Growth Q4 20 Q4 19 Q4 20 Q4 19 Pottery Barn $ 799 $ 640 25.7 % 6.7 % West Elm 511 409 25.2 % 13.9 % Williams Sonoma 540 441 26.2 % 3.3 % Pottery Barn Kids and Teen 340 276 25.7 % 7.9 % Other** 103 78 N/A N/A Total $ 2,293 $ 1,844 25.7 % 7.6 %

*See the Company’s 10-K and 10-Q filings for the definition of comparable brand revenue, which is calculated on a 13-week to 13-week basis for Q4 2020 and Q4 2019.

**Primarily consists of net revenues from our international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Earnings (unaudited) Fifty-Two Weeks Ended Fifty-Two Weeks Ended January 31, 2021 February 2, 2020 % of

Revenues % of

Revenues In thousands, except per share amounts $ $ Net revenues $ 6,783,189 100 % $ 5,898,008 100 % Cost of goods sold 4,146,920 61.1 % 3,758,916 63.7 % Gross profit 2,636,269 38.9 % 2,139,092 36.3 % Selling, general and administrative expenses 1,725,572 25.4 % 1,673,218 28.4 % Operating income 910,697 13.4 % 465,874 7.9 % Interest expense, net 16,231 0.2 % 8,853 0.2 % Earnings before income taxes 894,466 13.2 % 457,021 7.7 % Income taxes 213,752 3.2 % 100,959 1.7 % Net earnings $ 680,714 10.0 % $ 356,062 6.0 % Earnings per share (EPS): Basic $ 8.81 $ 4.56 Diluted $ 8.61 $ 4.49 Shares used in calculation of EPS: Basic 77,260 78,108 Diluted 79,055 79,225

Fiscal Year Net Revenues and Comparable Brand Revenue Growth by Concept* Net Revenues

(Millions) Comparable Brand Revenue Growth FY 20 FY 19 FY 20 FY 19 Pottery Barn $ 2,526 $ 2,214 15.2 % 4.1 % West Elm 1,682 1,467 15.2 % 14.4 % Williams Sonoma 1,242 1,032 23.8 % 0.4 % Pottery Barn Kids and Teen 1,043 909 16.6 % 4.5 % Other** 290 276 N/A N/A Total $ 6,783 $ 5,898 17.0 % 6.0 %

*See the Company’s 10-K and 10-Q filings for the definition of comparable brand revenue, which is calculated on a 52-week to 52-week basis for fiscal 2020 and fiscal 2019.

**Primarily consists of net revenues from our international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited) In thousands, except per share amounts Jan. 31, 2021 Feb. 2, 2020 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,200,337 $ 432,162 Accounts receivable, net 143,728 111,737 Merchandise inventories, net 1,006,299 1,100,544 Prepaid expenses 93,822 90,426 Other current assets 22,894 20,766 Total current assets 2,467,080 1,755,635 Property and equipment, net 873,894 929,038 Operating lease right-of-use assets 1,086,009 1,166,383 Deferred income taxes, net 61,854 47,977 Goodwill 85,446 85,343 Other long-term assets, net 87,141 69,666 Total assets $ 4,661,424 $ 4,054,042 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 542,992 $ 521,235 Accrued expenses 267,592 175,003 Gift card and other deferred revenue 373,164 289,613 Income taxes payable 69,476 22,501 Current debt 299,350 299,818 Operating lease liabilities 209,754 227,923 Other current liabilities 85,672 73,462 Total current liabilities 1,848,000 1,609,555 Deferred lease incentives 20,612 27,659 Long-term operating lease liabilities 1,025,057 1,094,579 Other long-term liabilities 116,570 86,389 Total liabilities 3,010,239 2,818,182 Stockholders’ equity Preferred stock: $.01 par value; 7,500 shares authorized; none issued — — Common stock: $.01 par value; 253,125 shares authorized; 76,340 and 77,137 shares issued and outstanding at January 31, 2021 and February 2, 2020, respectively 764 772 Additional paid-in capital 638,375 605,822 Retained earnings 1,019,762 644,794 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (7,117 ) (14,587 ) Treasury stock, at cost (599 ) (941 ) Total stockholders’ equity 1,651,185 1,235,860 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 4,661,424 $ 4,054,042

Retail Store Data (unaudited) November 1, 2020 Openings Closings January 31, 2021 February 2, 2020 Williams Sonoma 210 — (12) 198 211 Pottery Barn 201 — (6) 195 201 West Elm 122 — (1) 121 118 Pottery Barn Kids 71 — (14) 57 74 Rejuvenation 10 — — 10 10 Total 614 — (33) 581 614

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (unaudited) In thousands Fiscal 2020 Fiscal 2019 Cash flows from operating activities: Net earnings $ 680,714 $ 356,062 Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 188,655 187,759 (Gain) loss on disposal/impairment of assets 32,365 1,755 Amortization of deferred lease incentives (5,783 ) (7,714 ) Non-cash lease expense 216,368 215,810 Deferred income taxes (13,061 ) (2,557 ) Stock-based compensation expense 73,185 64,163 Other (264 ) (26 ) Changes in: Accounts receivable (31,503 ) (5,034 ) Merchandise inventories 99,144 24,219 Prepaid expenses and other assets (16,388 ) (3,189 ) Accounts payable 25,489 (11,051 ) Accrued expenses and other liabilities 129,142 13,259 Gift card and other deferred revenue 82,841 (640 ) Operating lease liabilities (232,989 ) (226,257 ) Income taxes payable 46,933 735 Net cash provided by operating activities 1,274,848 607,294 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property and equipment (169,513 ) (186,276 ) Other 629 728 Net cash used in investing activities (168,884 ) (185,548 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Borrowings under revolving line of credit 487,823 100,000 Repayments of borrowings under revolving line of credit (487,823 ) (100,000 ) Payments of dividends (157,645 ) (150,640 ) Repurchases of common stock (150,000 ) (148,834 ) Tax withholdings related to stock-based awards (31,729 ) (27,752 ) Debt issuance costs (3,645 ) — Net cash used in financing activities (343,019 ) (327,226 ) Effect of exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents 5,230 (1,312 ) Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 768,175 93,208 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 432,162 338,954 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 1,200,337 $ 432,162

Exhibit 1 GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation (unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Thirteen Weeks Ended Fifty-two Weeks Ended January 31, 2021 February 2, 2020 January 31, 2021 February 2, 2020 $ % of

revenues $ % of

revenues $ % of

revenues $ % of

revenues Gross profit $ 965,224 42.1 % $ 692,728 37.6 % $ 2,636,269 38.9 % $ 2,139,092 36.3 % Outward-related1 - 895 - 3,035 Inventory write-off2 - - 11,378 - Employment-related expense3 - - - 30 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 965,224 42.1 % $ 693,623 37.6 % $ 2,647,647 39.0 % $ 2,142,157 36.3 % Selling, general and administrative expenses $ 563,137 24.6 % $ 489,042 26.5 % $ 1,725,572 25.4 % $ 1,673,218 28.4 % Outward-related1 (3,174 ) (8,206 ) (12,092 ) (27,070 ) Asset impairment4 (5,094 ) - (27,069 ) - Employment-related expense3 - (624 ) - (8,366 ) Non-GAAP selling, general and administrative expenses $ 554,869 24.2 % $ 480,212 26.1 % $ 1,686,411 24.9 % $ 1,637,782 27.8 % Operating income $ 402,087 17.5 % $ 203,686 11.0 % $ 910,697 13.4 % $ 465,874 7.9 % Outward-related1 3,174 9,101 12,092 30,105 Inventory write-off2 - - 11,378 - Asset impairment4 5,094 - 27,069 - Employment-related expense3 - 624 - 8,396 Non-GAAP operating income $ 410,355 17.9 % $ 213,411 11.6 % $ 961,236 14.2 % $ 504,375 8.6 % $ Tax rate $ Tax rate $ Tax rate $ Tax rate Income taxes $ 90,868 22.7 % $ 36,274 17.9 % $ 213,752 23.9 % $ 100,959 22.1 % Outward-related1 248 1,484 1,913 5,959 Inventory write-off2 - - 2,940 - Asset impairment4 1,269 - 6,593 - Employment-related expense3 - (200 ) - (502 ) Deferred tax asset/liability adjustment5 4,383 6,046 5,030 6,046 Tax legislation6 - (64 ) - (162 ) Non-GAAP income taxes $ 96,768 23.7 % $ 43,540 20.5 % $ 230,228 24.4 % $ 112,300 22.7 % Diluted EPS $ 3.92 $ 2.10 $ 8.61 $ 4.49 Outward-related1 0.04 0.10 0.13 0.30 Inventory write-off2 - - 0.11 - Asset impairment4 0.05 - 0.26 - Employment-related expense3 - 0.01 - 0.11 Deferred tax asset/liability adjustment5 (0.06 ) (0.08 ) (0.06 ) (0.08 ) Non-GAAP Diluted EPS* $ 3.95 $ 2.13 $ 9.04 $ 4.84 * Per share amounts may not sum due to rounding to the nearest cent per diluted share

SEC Regulation G – Non-GAAP Information

These tables include non-GAAP gross profit, gross margin, selling, general and administrative expense, operating income, operating margin, income taxes, effective tax rate and diluted EPS. We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information for investors regarding the performance of our business and facilitate a meaningful evaluation of our quarterly actual results on a comparable basis with prior periods. Our management uses these non-GAAP financial measures in order to have comparable financial results to analyze changes in our underlying business from quarter to quarter. These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered as a supplement to, and not as a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP.

Notes to Exhibit 1:

During Q4 2020 and FY2020, we incurred approximately $3.2 million and $12.1 million, respectively, associated with acquisition-related compensation expense and the amortization of acquired intangibles for Outward, Inc. During Q4 2019 and FY2019, we incurred approximately $9.1 million and $30.1 million, respectively, associated with acquisition-related compensation expense and the amortization of acquired intangibles, as well as the operations of Outward, Inc. During FY2020, we incurred approximately $11.4 million of inventory write-offs for inventory with minor damage that we could not liquidate through our outlets due to store closures resulting from COVID-19. During Q4 2019 and FY2019, we incurred approximately $0.6 million and $8.4 million, respectively, of employment-related expense that was primarily associated with severance-related reorganization expenses. During Q4 2020 and FY2020, we incurred approximately $5.1 million and $27.1 million, respectively, of expense associated with store asset impairments due to the impact that COVID-19 had on our retail stores. During Q4 2020 and FY2020, we recorded approximately $4.4 million and $5.0 million, respectively, of tax benefit resulting from a non-recurring adjustment to certain deferred tax assets and liabilities. During Q4 2019, we recorded an approximate $6.0 million tax benefit resulting from a non-recurring adjustment to a deferred tax liability. During Q4 2019 and FY2019, we recorded a net income tax expense of approximately $0.1 million and $0.2 million, respectively, associated with tax legislation changes.

Return on Invested Capital (“ROIC”)

We believe ROIC is a useful financial measure for investors in evaluating the efficient and effective use of capital, and is an important component of long-term shareholder return. We define ROIC as non-GAAP net operating profit after tax (NOPAT), divided by our average invested capital. NOPAT is defined as non-GAAP operating income, plus rent expense, less estimated taxes at the company’s effective tax rate. Average invested capital is defined as the two-year average of total assets less current liabilities, plus capitalized leases, less cash in excess of $200 million.

ROIC is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP, and should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for other financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. Our method of determining ROIC may differ from other companies’ methods and therefore may not be comparable.

Demand Comparable Revenue

Demand comparable revenue is a metric we use to reference the total value of merchandise orders placed on a comparable period over period basis. These transactions reflect the demand for an order, and may not be indicative of when an order is fulfilled, shipped, or charged to the customer.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210317005776/en/