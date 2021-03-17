Finance of America Companies Launches Home Improvement Loan Vertical With Acquisition of Renovate America’s Benji Business

Finance of America Equity Capital LLC (“Finance of America” or the “Company”) an end-to-end lending and services platform, today announced that its subsidiary, Finance of America Mortgage LLC (“FAM”), has emerged as the winner in a court-supervised sale process to acquire certain of the assets of Renovate America, Inc., including its industry-leading home financing product, Benji. The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions and is expected to close at the end of March.

The closing of the transaction will mark the launch of a new vertical, Finance of America Home Improvement, which strongly complements Finance of America’s diversified consumer lending platform consisting of mortgages, reverse mortgages, and commercial loans offered across distributed retail, third-party brokers and digital direct-to-consumer channels. Finance of America Home Improvement will enable the company to capitalize on the $400 billion1 home renovation industry by offering a proprietary technology platform that helps consumers improve their homes while giving contractors the tools they need to grow their businesses.