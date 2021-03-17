 

Finance of America Companies Launches Home Improvement Loan Vertical With Acquisition of Renovate America’s Benji Business

Finance of America Equity Capital LLC (“Finance of America” or the “Company”) an end-to-end lending and services platform, today announced that its subsidiary, Finance of America Mortgage LLC (“FAM”), has emerged as the winner in a court-supervised sale process to acquire certain of the assets of Renovate America, Inc., including its industry-leading home financing product, Benji. The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions and is expected to close at the end of March.

The closing of the transaction will mark the launch of a new vertical, Finance of America Home Improvement, which strongly complements Finance of America’s diversified consumer lending platform consisting of mortgages, reverse mortgages, and commercial loans offered across distributed retail, third-party brokers and digital direct-to-consumer channels. Finance of America Home Improvement will enable the company to capitalize on the $400 billion1 home renovation industry by offering a proprietary technology platform that helps consumers improve their homes while giving contractors the tools they need to grow their businesses.

“At Finance of America, we have a long track record of acquiring companies and products with businesses and core competencies that complement and bolster our own, and importantly, unlocking synergies as we integrate these onto our platform,” said Patricia Cook, CEO of Finance of America. “This transaction allows us to continue developing and growing Benji, Renovate America’s industry-leading home improvement financing product, and adds another innovative home financing solution to our comprehensive suite of consumer lending products. We look forward to welcoming the Benji team to the Finance of America family.”

In December, FAM entered into an asset purchase agreement with Renovate America in conjunction with a Bankruptcy Court-supervised auction. Renovate America voluntarily filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection as part of a Section 363 sales process on the same day. FAM’s final cash offer of approximately $45 million includes the acquisition of Renovate America’s Benji home improvement loan business, which includes a portfolio of loans originated since the bankruptcy case started and financed through the DIP facility provided by FAM.

