 

Merck Announces Filing of Form 10 Registration Statement in Connection with Planned Spinoff of Organon & Co.

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
17.03.2021, 21:27  |  54   |   |   

Merck (NYSE: MRK), known as MSD outside the United States and Canada, today announced that it has filed a Form 10 registration statement with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) in connection with the intended spinoff of its women’s health, biosimilars and established brands businesses into a standalone, publicly-traded company, Organon. Organon will register its common stock under Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the “Exchange Act”).

The Form 10 includes detailed information about Organon, such as historic financial information, as well as a description of Organon’s business and strategy and other legal and financial disclosures.

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Merck & Co!
Short
Basispreis 84,59€
Hebel 10,06
Ask 0,61
Zum Produkt
Long
Basispreis 65,30€
Hebel 6,55
Ask 1,01
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

A copy of the Form 10 is available on the SEC website at www.sec.gov and can also be viewed on www.merck.com/investors/sec-filings.

Completion of the transaction is subject to a number of conditions, including effectiveness of the registration statement filed with the SEC, receipt of an opinion from tax counsel and other customary conditions. The transaction also requires final approval of the Merck Board of Directors. If all conditions are met, the separation is on track for completion late in the second quarter of 2021.

“Merck is confident that the spinoff will deliver significant benefits for both companies, better meet patient and customer needs and create value for Merck shareholders,” said Rob Davis, executive vice president, global services, and chief financial officer, Merck. “The transaction will create two companies with enhanced strategic and operational focus, which is expected to result in accelerated growth, improved agility, simplified and more efficient operating models, and improved resource allocation. Merck and Organon will be well-positioned to pursue distinct strategic agendas that will drive each company’s long-term success.”

Organon Board of Director Appointments

Organon’s vision is to create a better and healthier every day for every woman around the globe. Organon believes the journey to improve women’s health is foundational to the gender equity it wants to see in its organization and in the strategic focus set for the company, which is why it intends to appoint this majority-female Board of Directors. The Board will consist of professionals of the highest caliber, including many of whom have CEO experience and who represent the fields of medicine, public health, business and technology.

Seite 1 von 5


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Merck Announces Filing of Form 10 Registration Statement in Connection with Planned Spinoff of Organon & Co. Merck (NYSE: MRK), known as MSD outside the United States and Canada, today announced that it has filed a Form 10 registration statement with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) in connection with the intended spinoff of its …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
FSD Pharma Enters into License Agreement to Develop FDA approved Veterinary Drugs for the Treatment ...
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit ...
NRG Energy, Inc. Financial Update on Winter Storm Uri Impacts
Apple’s $4.7 Billion Green Bond Spend is Helping to Create 1.2 Gigawatts of Clean Power
PLUG RESTATES RESULTS; Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of Upcoming Deadline in the ...
Deadline Reminder: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit ...
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Plug Power Inc. and Encourages ...
T-Mobile Agrees to Sell $3.8 Billion of Senior Notes
Walmart Empowering Individuals with Access to Digital Health Records in Partnership with The ...
3D SYSTEMS ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating 3D Systems Corporation on Behalf of 3D Systems ...
Titel
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
Organigram and BAT Form Product Development Collaboration – Includes Strategic Investment from ...
Palantir and Faurecia Embark on Long-Term Strategic Partnership
FSD Pharma Enters into License Agreement to Develop FDA approved Veterinary Drugs for the Treatment ...
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit ...
AT&T Provides Update on Strategy, Financial Outlook
Lenovo Delivers Edge-to-Cloud Solutions With AMD EPYC 7003 Processors, Setting a New Standard for ...
Greenlane Renewables Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results
Aeva and InterPrivate Acquisition Corp. Announce Closing of Business Combination; Aeva to Trade on ...
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
Europcar Mobility Group: Successful C. Eur 50 Million Share Capital Increase With Shareholders’ Preferential Subscription ...
BevCanna Closes Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
12:00 Uhr
European Commission Approves Expanded Indication for Merck’s KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) in Adult and Pediatric Patients With Relapsed or Refractory Classical Hodgkin Lymphoma (cHL)
11:45 Uhr
Mike Nally to Leave Merck; Frank Clyburn to Lead All Merck Human Health
16.03.21
Merck Receives Priority Review From FDA for New Drug Application for HIF-2α Inhibitor Belzutifan (MK-6482)
15.03.21
Merck to Host Investor Briefing to Discuss Broad HIV Development Program and Newly Announced Collaboration with Gilead
15.03.21
Gilead and Merck Announce Agreement to Jointly Develop and Commercialize Long-Acting, Investigational Treatment Combinations of Lenacapavir and Islatravir in HIV
12.03.21
Thanks to Accelerated COVID-19 Research, New Therapeutic Vaccines May Soon Be Upon Us
10.03.21
USA wollen sich weitere 100 Millionen Johnson-Impfdosen sichern
08.03.21
Merck Presents Results from Phase 1 Trial Evaluating Investigational Islatravir Subdermal Implant for the Prevention of HIV-1 Infection at CROI 2021
06.03.21
Ridgeback Biotherapeutics and Merck Announce Preliminary Findings from a Phase 2a Trial of Investigational COVID-19 Therapeutic Molnupiravir
04.03.21
Merck Begins Tender Offer to Acquire Pandion Therapeutics

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
02.03.21
9
Merck & Co.