Merck Announces Filing of Form 10 Registration Statement in Connection with Planned Spinoff of Organon & Co.

The Form 10 includes detailed information about Organon, such as historic financial information, as well as a description of Organon’s business and strategy and other legal and financial disclosures.

Merck (NYSE: MRK), known as MSD outside the United States and Canada, today announced that it has filed a Form 10 registration statement with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) in connection with the intended spinoff of its women’s health, biosimilars and established brands businesses into a standalone, publicly-traded company, Organon. Organon will register its common stock under Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the “Exchange Act”).

A copy of the Form 10 is available on the SEC website at www.sec.gov and can also be viewed on www.merck.com/investors/sec-filings.

Completion of the transaction is subject to a number of conditions, including effectiveness of the registration statement filed with the SEC, receipt of an opinion from tax counsel and other customary conditions. The transaction also requires final approval of the Merck Board of Directors. If all conditions are met, the separation is on track for completion late in the second quarter of 2021.

“Merck is confident that the spinoff will deliver significant benefits for both companies, better meet patient and customer needs and create value for Merck shareholders,” said Rob Davis, executive vice president, global services, and chief financial officer, Merck. “The transaction will create two companies with enhanced strategic and operational focus, which is expected to result in accelerated growth, improved agility, simplified and more efficient operating models, and improved resource allocation. Merck and Organon will be well-positioned to pursue distinct strategic agendas that will drive each company’s long-term success.”

Organon Board of Director Appointments

Organon’s vision is to create a better and healthier every day for every woman around the globe. Organon believes the journey to improve women’s health is foundational to the gender equity it wants to see in its organization and in the strategic focus set for the company, which is why it intends to appoint this majority-female Board of Directors. The Board will consist of professionals of the highest caliber, including many of whom have CEO experience and who represent the fields of medicine, public health, business and technology.