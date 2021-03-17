Solid Biosciences Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock
CAMBRIDGE, Mass., March 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solid Biosciences Inc., (Nasdaq: SLDB) a life sciences company focused on advancing meaningful therapies for Duchenne muscular dystrophy
(Duchenne), today announced that it has commenced an underwritten public offering of $85 million of shares of its common stock. All of the shares are being offered by Solid. In addition, Solid
expects to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 15% of the shares of its common stock sold in the public offering on the same terms and conditions.
The offering is subject to market and other conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering. Jefferies, SVB Leerink and Piper Sandler are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering. Chardan is acting as lead manager for the offering.
The shares are being offered pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement that was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on March 13, 2019, and declared effective by the SEC on March 19, 2019.
This offering is being made only by means of a prospectus and prospectus supplement that form a part of the registration statement. A preliminary prospectus supplement relating to and describing the terms of the offering is expected to be filed with the SEC and, when filed, may be obtained for free by visiting the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Copies of the preliminary prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus may also be obtained by contacting: Jefferies LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Prospectus Department, 520 Madison Avenue, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10022, by telephone at (877) 821-7388, or by email at prospectus_department@Jefferies.com; SVB Leerink LLC, Attention: Syndicate Department, One Federal Street, 37th Floor, Boston, MA 02110, by telephone at (800) 808-7525, ext. 6105, or by email at syndicate@svbleerink.com; or Piper Sandler & Co., Attention: Prospectus Department, 800 Nicollet Mall, J12S03, Minneapolis, MN 55402, by telephone at (800) 747-3924 or by email at prospectus@psc.com. The final terms of the offering will be disclosed in a final prospectus supplement to be filed with the SEC.
