Solid Biosciences Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., March 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solid Biosciences Inc., (Nasdaq: SLDB) a life sciences company focused on advancing meaningful therapies for Duchenne muscular dystrophy (Duchenne), today announced that it has commenced an underwritten public offering of $85 million of shares of its common stock. All of the shares are being offered by Solid. In addition, Solid expects to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 15% of the shares of its common stock sold in the public offering on the same terms and conditions.



The offering is subject to market and other conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering. Jefferies, SVB Leerink and Piper Sandler are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering. Chardan is acting as lead manager for the offering.