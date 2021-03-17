DGAP-DD Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated english
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
a) Name
|Title:
|First name:
|Gerrard B.
|Last name(s):
|Schmid
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
|Position:
|President and Chief Executive Officer
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
|Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated
b) LEI
|549300XZK6EWDBAZSY16
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
|Type:
|Share
|ISIN:
|US2536511031
b) Nature of the transaction
|Disposal
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|17.3100 USD
|86.55 USD
|17.3000 USD
|3460.00 USD
|17.2800 USD
|3456.00 USD
|17.2400 USD
|8620.00 USD
|17.2300 USD
|3446.00 USD
|17.2200 USD
|22386.00 USD
|17.2150 USD
|53366.50 USD
|17.2100 USD
|12047.00 USD
|17.2000 USD
|252152.00 USD
|17.1700 USD
|12019.00 USD
|17.1650 USD
|6866.00 USD
|17.1600 USD
|13728.00 USD
|17.1550 USD
|5146.50 USD
|17.1500 USD
|25519.20 USD
|17.1450 USD
|6840.86 USD
|17.1400 USD
|10284.00 USD
|17.1300 USD
|15417.00 USD
|17.1275 USD
|15414.75 USD
|17.1200 USD
|1712.00 USD
|17.1150 USD
|1711.50 USD
|17.1100 USD
|12319.20 USD
|17.1050 USD
|3421.00 USD
|17.1000 USD
|6498.00 USD
|17.0900 USD
|25635.00 USD
|17.0800 USD
|4731.16 USD
|17.0700 USD
|10242.00 USD
|17.0600 USD
|34512.38 USD
|17.0550 USD
|6822.00 USD
|17.0500 USD
|13861.65 USD
|17.0400 USD
|11433.84 USD
|17.0300 USD
|14117.87 USD
|17.0250 USD
|3405.00 USD
|17.0200 USD
|35690.94 USD
|17.0150 USD
|6806.00 USD
|17.0100 USD
|6582.87 USD
|17.0000 USD
|6800.00 USD
