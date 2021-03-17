Travel + Leisure Co. Completes $500 Million Term Securitization

Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) announced today that it has completed a term securitization transaction involving the issuance of $500 million of asset-backed notes. Sierra Timeshare 2021-1 Receivables Funding LLC issued $165 million of Class A Notes, $151 million of Class B Notes, $121 million of Class C Notes and $64 million of Class D Notes. The Class A Notes have a coupon of 0.99%, the Class B Notes have a coupon of 1.34%, the Class C Notes have a coupon of 1.79%, and the Class D Notes have a coupon of 3.17% for an overall weighted average coupon of 1.57%. The advance rate for this transaction was 98%.

“Our first public term offering of the year received considerable interest from the investment community,” said Mike Hug, CFO of Travel + Leisure Co. “This strong investor demand allowed us to upsize the transaction by $200 million to $500 million while significantly tightening spreads across all of the tranches. The weighted average coupon of 1.57% is the lowest ever for the Sierra platform.”