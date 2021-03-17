 

Triton International Limited Announces Completion of $725 Million Offering of Fixed Rate Asset-Backed Notes

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
17.03.2021, 21:30  |  51   |   |   

March 17, 2021 - Triton International Limited (NYSE: TRTN) announced today that it has completed an offering of $690.1 million Fixed Rate Asset-Backed Series 2021-1 Class A Notes at an annual yield of 1.904% and $34.9 million Fixed Rate Asset-Backed Series 2021-1 Class B Notes at an annual yield of 2.604% (collectively, the “Notes”).

“We are pleased to have closed another successful ABS offering, which brings our total long-term financing proceeds raised to over $3.5 billion since August 2020,” said Brian M. Sondey, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “This offering provides us with an attractive source of financing to support our strong capex program for the year.”

The Notes were issued by Triton Container Finance VIII LLC (the “Issuer”), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Triton International Limited. The Notes are secured by a pool of containers and related assets owned by the Issuer. The Issuer will be the sole obligor on the Notes; the Notes will not be obligations of or guaranteed by Triton International Limited or any of its other subsidiaries. The net proceeds from the Notes offering will be used for general corporate purposes, including to repay outstanding indebtedness.

About the Notes

The Series 2021-1 Class A Notes, are rated “A” by S&P Global Ratings and were issued with a coupon of 1.86% per annum and an annual yield of 1.904%. The Series 2021-1 Class B Notes are rated “BBB” by S&P Global Ratings and were issued with a coupon of 2.58% per annum and an annual yield of 2.604%. The Notes have a legal final maturity date of March 2046. The transaction documents contain customary affirmative and negative covenants, financial covenants, representations and warranties, and events of default, which are subject to various exceptions and qualifications.

The Notes were offered within the United States only to qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), to institutional “accredited investors” as defined in Rule 501(a)(1), (2), (3) or (7) under the Securities Act and to persons outside the United States in compliance with Regulation S under the Securities Act. The Notes have not been registered under the Securities Act, or any state securities laws, and unless so registered, may not be offered or sold in the United States except pursuant to an exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act and applicable state securities laws.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Triton International Limited Announces Completion of $725 Million Offering of Fixed Rate Asset-Backed Notes March 17, 2021 - Triton International Limited (NYSE: TRTN) announced today that it has completed an offering of $690.1 million Fixed Rate Asset-Backed Series 2021-1 Class A Notes at an annual yield of 1.904% and $34.9 million Fixed Rate Asset-Backed …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
FSD Pharma Enters into License Agreement to Develop FDA approved Veterinary Drugs for the Treatment ...
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit ...
NRG Energy, Inc. Financial Update on Winter Storm Uri Impacts
Apple’s $4.7 Billion Green Bond Spend is Helping to Create 1.2 Gigawatts of Clean Power
PLUG RESTATES RESULTS; Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of Upcoming Deadline in the ...
Deadline Reminder: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit ...
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Plug Power Inc. and Encourages ...
T-Mobile Agrees to Sell $3.8 Billion of Senior Notes
3D SYSTEMS ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating 3D Systems Corporation on Behalf of 3D Systems ...
Walmart Empowering Individuals with Access to Digital Health Records in Partnership with The ...
Titel
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
Organigram and BAT Form Product Development Collaboration – Includes Strategic Investment from ...
Palantir and Faurecia Embark on Long-Term Strategic Partnership
FSD Pharma Enters into License Agreement to Develop FDA approved Veterinary Drugs for the Treatment ...
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit ...
AT&T Provides Update on Strategy, Financial Outlook
Lenovo Delivers Edge-to-Cloud Solutions With AMD EPYC 7003 Processors, Setting a New Standard for ...
Greenlane Renewables Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results
Aeva and InterPrivate Acquisition Corp. Announce Closing of Business Combination; Aeva to Trade on ...
SHRMF BREAKING ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Champignon Brands Inc. Investors to Inquire About Class ...
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
Europcar Mobility Group: Successful C. Eur 50 Million Share Capital Increase With Shareholders’ Preferential Subscription ...
BevCanna Closes Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
01.03.21
Triton International Announces Retirement of David A. Coulter From Board of Directors
18.02.21
Triton International to Present at the BofA Securities SMID Cap Ideas 2021 Virtual Conference
16.02.21
Triton International Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results and Declares Quarterly Dividends