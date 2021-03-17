Signature Resources Commences Drilling at its 100% Owned Lingman Lake Gold Project

TORONTO, March 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Signature Resources Ltd. (TSXV: SGU, OTCQB: SGGTF, FSE 3S3) ("Signature" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has commenced drilling of its 2021 winter drill campaign on its 100% owned Lingman Lake Gold Project (“Lingman Lake”) in north-western, Ontario.



“This is an exciting event for Signature to report the start of its 13-hole (~2,500-metre) winter drill campaign utilizing its 100% owned diamond drill rig. This round of drilling is focused on extending the known zones of mineralization along strike to the west down to a depth of approximately 180 meters. The historic resource that was developed on Lingman Lake based on 28,000 metres of drilling was only developed down to approximately 180 metres and open in all directions. The Company is expecting initial assay results in April.“