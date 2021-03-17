 

Signature Resources Commences Drilling at its 100% Owned Lingman Lake Gold Project

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
17.03.2021   

TORONTO, March 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Signature Resources Ltd. (TSXV: SGU, OTCQB: SGGTF, FSE 3S3) ("Signature" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has commenced drilling of its 2021 winter drill campaign on its 100% owned Lingman Lake Gold Project (“Lingman Lake”) in north-western, Ontario.

“This is an exciting event for Signature to report the start of its 13-hole (~2,500-metre) winter drill campaign utilizing its 100% owned diamond drill rig. This round of drilling is focused on extending the known zones of mineralization along strike to the west down to a depth of approximately 180 meters. The historic resource that was developed on Lingman Lake based on 28,000 metres of drilling was only developed down to approximately 180 metres and open in all directions. The Company is expecting initial assay results in April.“

Robert Vallis, President, CEO and Director

About Signature
The Lingman Lake gold property consists of 1,084 claims, 1,066 staked claims, four free hold full patented claims and 14 mineral rights patented claims totaling approximately 20,124 hectares. The property hosts an historical estimate of 234,684 oz of gold* (1,063,904 tonnes grading 6.86 g/t with 2.73 gpt cut-off) and includes what has historically been referred to as the Lingman Lake Gold Mine, an underground substructure consisting of a 126.5-meter shaft, and 3-levels at 46-meters, 84-meters and 122-meters depths.

*This historical resource estimate is based on prior data and reports obtained and prepared by previous operators, and information provided by governmental authorities. A Qualified Person has not done sufficient work to verify the classification of the mineral resource estimates in accordance with current CIM categories. The Company is not treating the historical estimate as a current NI 43-101 mineral resource estimate. Establishing a current mineral resource estimate on the Lingman Lake deposit will require further evaluation, which the Company and its consultants intend to complete in due course. Additional information regarding historical resource estimates is available in the technical report entitled, "Technical Report on the Lingman Lake Gold Property" dated January 31, 2020, prepared by John M. Siriunas, P.Eng. and Walter Hanych, P.Geo., available on the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

ZeitTitel
25.02.21
Signature Resources Increases Its Lingman Lake Project Land Package in the Prolific Red Lake Geologic District
25.02.21
Signature Resources Ltd. Annual General and Special Shareholders Meeting Update
17.02.21
Signature Resources Appoints Rickardo Welyhorsky as an Advisor to Management and the Board of Directors

ZeitTitel
18.12.20
11
Signature- PP oversubscribed and closed- Die nächste Goldrakete vom low Level