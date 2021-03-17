DGAP-DD Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated english
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
a) Name
|Title:
|First name:
|Gerrard B.
|Last name(s):
|Schmid
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
|Position:
|President and Chief Executive Officer
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
|Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated
b) LEI
|549300XZK6EWDBAZSY16
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
|Type:
|Share
|ISIN:
|US2536511031
b) Nature of the transaction
|Disposal
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|17.3000 USD
|135856.90 USD
|17.2200 USD
|5166.00 USD
|17.1700 USD
|1717.00 USD
|17.1500 USD
|5145.00 USD
|17.1300 USD
|1713.00 USD
|17.1100 USD
|5133.00 USD
|17.0800 USD
|3416.00 USD
|17.0100 USD
|3402.00 USD
|16.9500 USD
|966.15 USD
|16.9400 USD
|33.88 USD
|16.9100 USD
|5073.00 USD
|16.8700 USD
|3374.00 USD
|16.8000 USD
|5040.00 USD
|16.7900 USD
|6716.00 USD
|16.7800 USD
|1678.00 USD
|16.7400 USD
|1674.00 USD
|16.7000 USD
|1670.00 USD
|16.6500 USD
|3330.00 USD
|16.6400 USD
|1664.00 USD
|16.6300 USD
|14967.00 USD
|16.6250 USD
|831.25 USD
|16.6200 USD
|2493.00 USD
|16.6100 USD
|1677.61 USD
|16.6000 USD
|4980.00 USD
|16.5900 USD
|1659.00 USD
|16.5850 USD
|4975.50 USD
|16.5800 USD
|5803.00 USD
|16.5750 USD
|4972.50 USD
|16.5700 USD
|4971.00 USD
|16.5600 USD
|828.00 USD
|16.5500 USD
|7447.50 USD
|16.5400 USD
|9097.00 USD
|16.5300 USD
|14050.50 USD
|16.5200 USD
|18006.80 USD
|16.5100 USD
|14033.50 USD
|16.5000 USD
|18991.50 USD
|16.4950 USD
|6598.00 USD
|16.4900 USD
|20612.50 USD
|16.4800 USD
|4944.00 USD
|16.4750 USD
|1647.50 USD
|16.4700 USD
|823.50 USD
|16.4600 USD
|15637.00 USD
|16.4500 USD
|34528.55 USD
|16.4400 USD
|28408.32 USD
|16.4350 USD
|3287.00 USD
|16.4300 USD
|26288.00 USD
|16.4200 USD
|21378.84 USD
|16.4100 USD
|47589.00 USD
|16.4000 USD
|34440.00 USD
|16.3950 USD
|3279.00 USD
|16.3900 USD
|13112.00 USD
|16.3800 USD
|22375.08 USD
|16.3700 USD
|11459.00 USD
|16.3600 USD
|14724.00 USD
|16.3500 USD
|13080.00 USD
|16.3420 USD
|3268.40 USD
|16.3400 USD
|7107.90 USD
|16.3300 USD
|17963.00 USD
|16.3200 USD
|17952.00 USD
|16.3100 USD
|11417.00 USD
|16.3000 USD
|14686.30 USD
|16.2900 USD
|11126.07 USD
|16.2800 USD
|36402.08 USD
|16.2700 USD
|9924.70 USD
|16.2600 USD
|17739.66 USD
|16.2550 USD
|8127.50 USD
|16.2500 USD
|33556.25 USD
|16.2400 USD
|21112.00 USD
|16.2300 USD
|26114.07 USD
|16.2200 USD
|8110.00 USD
|16.2100 USD
|9726.00 USD
|16.2000 USD
|3240.00 USD
|16.1900 USD
|1619.00 USD
|16.1850 USD
|809.25 USD
|16.1800 USD
|4854.00 USD
|16.1700 USD
|2425.50 USD
|16.1600 USD
|21008.00 USD
|16.1500 USD
|12112.50 USD
|16.0900 USD
|1576.82 USD
|16.0850 USD
|1608.50 USD
|16.0800 USD
|3248.16 USD
|16.0300 USD
|9537.85 USD
|16.0200 USD
|1602.00 USD
|16.0100 USD
|12840.02 USD
|16.0000 USD
|19200.00 USD
|15.9700 USD
|21910.84 USD
|15.9600 USD
|6384.00 USD
|15.9500 USD
|4785.00 USD
|15.9300 USD
|9558.00 USD
